Coronavirus: What you require to know about present-day huge developments

There were being main developments right now in the fight towards the coronavirus crisis as the Govt declared the rollout of program tests for Covid-19, eight extra situations were being confirmed and Kiwis dwelling overseas had been urged to return property. Listed here is a recap of the significant tales, with hyperlinks to our whole coverage.

Maintain up to date with the most recent suggestions on vacation, faculties and self-isolation.

How prevalent is Covid-19?

• There are 8 new circumstances of Covid-19 in New Zealand – a person in Christchurch, two in Waikato and another in Invercargill, Director-Typical of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield suggests.

Four of the new situations are in Auckland. That provides the overall to 20 considering that the start out of the outbreak.

• Regime tests for Covid-19 across the state will be rolled out to offer extra clues about no matter whether there is group transmission, Wellbeing Minister David Clark states. Read through more on how it will become element of the standard schedule for tests for the typical flu.

Aim Reside: Coronavirus – wellbeing specialists and elderly initially in queue for flu vaccine this calendar year

• Good friends and relations of some of New Zealand’s around 43,000 retirement village residents are remaining temperature-checked, asked to signal well being and journey declarations and cease non-critical visits. Uncover out the hottest on accessibility to rest homes.

• New Zealanders presently briefly dwelling overseas are currently being requested to transfer home as soon as attainable, thanks to the restriction on the number of flights now functioning. International Affairs Minister Winston Peters states: “If you can get home, arrive household now.”

Life underneath Covid-19 and lessons we can understand

• Coronavirus has brought with anxiety in excess of finances, jobs and the wellbeing of our little ones and more mature cherished kinds. How do we cope with lifestyle below Covid-19? As Cherie Howie reports, there is hope.

A timeline of COVID-19 as the selection of confirmed cases improves in New Zealand and close to the earth.

• In 1918, the wonderful influenza pandemic killed 1000’s of New Zealanders in the house of just two months. Classes realized from that disaster remain the bedrock of our pandemic reaction now. Kirsty Johnston speaks to historian Geoffrey Rice, author of the e book Black November, about what 1918 can teach us in the age of coronavirus.

• Amid the coronavirus outbreak many “theories” have been reviewed – primarily on the internet – on how to hold oneself and your beloved types safe. We put these to the take a look at.

All around the environment

• The European Union’s area agency’s earth-observation satellites have detected a sizeable reduction in the pollutant nitrogen dioxide, a byproduct of the use of diesel motors and other human pursuits, in northern Italy as the advance of the Covid-19 has led to drastic steps curtailing normal everyday living.