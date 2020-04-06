Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on April 5

The last one:

Canadian hospitals shouldn’t throw used face masks and other protective equipment because public health officials are investigating whether it will be possible to disinfect and reuse them, the Canadian chief of public health said on Sunday.

In her daily briefing, Dr. Theresa Tam also said that leading medical officials are working on recommendations for the general public for the best uses of homemade facial masks.

Tam said “every stop was pulled out” to keep frontline healthcare workers safe in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic. In Ontario alone, nearly 275 frontline healthcare professionals have tested positive for COVID-19. In Italy, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, almost a tenth of people with COVID-19 are health workers.

As Canada continues to try to secure new shipments of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from both domestic and international manufacturers, Tam said that trying to find a way to reuse the country’s masks and equipment is also important. .

“I think it’s one of the most important and I think the research lines are useful for PPE right now,” he said.

Canada reviewing evidence on the use of masks

Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says isolation is very important, but wearing non-medical masks to protect others is fine.

Tam said that part of the solution is science, to understand how decontamination can take place. He also said there are “multiple entities” in the country that could do the decontamination work once the science is clear.

But for now, he said that keeping used equipment in a safe place is a necessity.

“Also, by then reporting to the provinces and territories that certain things shouldn’t be thrown away, right now, so that we can actually implement this if we were to find real people who can do it,” he said.

Monday is the 1st day to request an emergency allowance

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that Monday will be the first day when people out of work because of COVID-19 will be able to go online to apply for Canadian Emergency Response Assistance (CERB). It offers Canadians who have lost jobs up to $ 2,000 a month.

Applications for emergency response benefit in Canada are open Monday, but to make sure the system can handle all requests, we baffle the days when you can submit your application based on the month of birth. Find out when you can apply below: pic.twitter.com/AVBmB7ekL5

– @ Justin Trudeau

Trudeau says it will take three to five days for the money to arrive via direct deposit or 10 days by mail.

Only those born in January, February and March can apply on Monday. The rest of the months will go into order in groups of three on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays before the program’s online system opens to everyone on Friday.

Trudeau says the government is doing all it can to prevent the system from crashing.

Trudeau ‘confident’ in the middle of the row of masks

Trudeau also said he is confident that Canada will be able to convince the United States not to ban exports of protective equipment to Canada.

“I am confident that we will be able to solve it,” said Trudeau.

Canada is focusing its efforts on showing Americans how much Canada is providing to its medical system, including doctors and nurses who cross the border to work in U.S. hospitals in border towns such as Detroit. Canada also exports raw materials used in the manufacture of face masks to the United States.

Trudeau states that Ottawa collaborates with the Trump administration for supplies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is working with the American administration on calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to keep medical supplies in the U.S.

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act, a Korean War era American law that provides the power to redirect U.S. production capacity in times of national crisis, to force American PPE manufacturers and fans to increase their production and prioritize orders for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

3M, one of the country’s largest manufacturers of medical masks known as N95 respirators, said in a statement Friday that the White House said it would stop exporting equipment to markets in Canada and Latin America – a charge to the White House. he denied.

On Friday, the White House released a statement suggesting that the purpose of its order was to target what it called “wartime profiteers” – “unscrupulous brokers, distributors and other intermediaries operating in secondary markets” .

Such parts could include “some well established IPR distributors with the ability to unscrupulously divert IPR inventories from domestic customers, such as hospitals and state governments, to foreign buyers willing to pay significant premiums.”

“Nothing in this order,” concludes the statement, “will interfere with the ability of IPR manufacturers to export when this is consistent with US policy and in the national interest of the United States.”

Canadian politicians slam Trump's "inhuman" efforts to block exports

Provincial and municipal leaders are criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for attempting to block N95 mask exports to Canada.

Media reports suggest that Trump and commercial consultant Peter Navarro identified 3M after a Fox News report accused American distributors of the Minnesota company of selling its masks to “foreign buyers” who were beating up US customers.

Trudeau said he would not answer hypothetical questions about retaliation if the United States prevents shipments to Canada, but said Canada will do whatever it takes to protect Canadians.

During a media briefing at the White House on Sunday evening, Trump talked about the distribution of masks and fans in the United States and made no specific reference to the shipments of masks to Canada or other countries.

When it came to fans, however, the president said that several American companies were making them and that the United States would be able to help other countries “after we took care of our needs.”

A pharmacist talks about how to protect himself and customers

Ontario pharmacist Hank Parsaniya says the COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way his pharmacy operates.

Abroad, 97 Canadians aboard the coronavirus-stricken Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Florida on Sunday. However, only those traveling to the UK, Australia and California on charter flights are allowed to get off.

Also on Sunday, Global Affairs said that Canadians are returning home today with flights from Argentina, Cuba, El Salvador, Lebanon and Serbia.

Flights from India, Nigeria and Ukraine are expected to take off on Monday.

All repatriated Canadians are subject to a mandatory period of self-isolation on their return.

The queen urges self-discipline on the air

British Queen Elizabeth made a rare transmission to her nation to rally the public in the face of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Only in the fifth special television show that he made during his reign, the longest in British history, he urged the British to remain united in their efforts to overcome the pandemic.

“Together we are facing this disease and I want to reassure you that if we stay united and resolute, we will overcome it,” he said in Sunday’s speech.

Queen Elizabeth urges strength, discipline in COVID-19

In a rare message to the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. "I hope everyone in the years to come will be proud of how they responded to this challenge," he said.

“I hope everyone in the coming years will be proud of how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as everyone else. That the attributes of self-discipline, of calm determination of good will mood and feeling of union still characterize this country. Pride for who we are is not part of our past, it defines our present and our future “.

The Queen made only a handful of such speeches in her 67-year reign outside of her annual vacation messages – even after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 and moment of the first Gulf War in 1991.

This address was registered in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. The location was chosen specifically because it allowed sufficient space between the monarch and the person of the camera, who wore personal protective equipment.

Here is a look at what is happening in the provinces and territories

Canada has more than 15,500 confirmed and presumed cases, with 307 deaths. The provinces and territories that list information on recovered cases reported over 3,100 cases resolved or recovered. Two COVID-19-related deaths of Canadians abroad were also reported: one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials warn that the reported case numbers do not provide a complete picture of the size of the epidemic as the data do not capture the people who have not been tested and the cases that are still under investigation. Dr Theresa Tam, Canadian chief of public health, has urged people nationwide to practice physical expulsion and behave as if there is COVID-19 in their community, although there is no known case.

British Columbia Emergency health services and the provincial health officer are preventing provincial firefighters from participating in emergency health calls involving flu-like illnesses in order to protect them from contracting COVID-19 and preserve PPE.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Park Board has launched a new program in which staff in bright green vests will remind the public of the importance of physical spacing and the distance of more than two meters to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Workers on the Vancouver Park Board use props to show how far people should space as they walk on the embankment in Vancouver’s English Bay on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

In Alberta, there are now nine outbreaks in continuous care centers, with 93 cases resulting from these facilities. Meanwhile, Calgary Transit announced on Saturday that three workers had tested positive for the COVID-19 test. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan warns anyone with COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, just as they should avoid contact with people. The province says that if a pet already exists, that pet should remain in isolation with the patient. The warning comes like a tiger in a New York zoo tested positively for coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or in a tiger somewhere, federal officials said on Sunday. zoo.

According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association website, some animals have been infected in close contact with infected humans, but there is no evidence to suggest that man-infected animals are playing a role in the spread of COVID-19. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Viewer questions about COVID-19

Our political panel answers your questions related to COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic in Canada.

Manitoba is opening what it calls “alternative isolation centers” this weekend for people who need self-isolation and may need additional support. The first is in a hotel, which will have improved cleaning. The chief nurse of the province says that the cleaning staff in his acute care centers will begin to collect “gently used” N95 masks for sterilization and reuse if the masks are deemed safe. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario announced $ 40 million for organizations that support vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 crisis. The aid will help residential services and shelters for children, people with developmental disabilities and women fleeing domestic violence. The government claims that the aid will cover staff costs and personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said on Sunday that the city had issued two $ 750 tickets for failing to comply with Ontario’s emergency order on physical spacing. “They both used a clearly marked skate park and disrespected physical distance. They were aware of the closure but still used the park,” Crombie said on Twitter. “This behavior will not be tolerated.” Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

On Sunday, at the COVID-19 Nursing Clinic in Ottawa West at D.A Moodie Intermediate School, a digital display is shown showing the waiting times and the number of patients being treated. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

Quebec Premier François Legault is extending the closure of nonessential activities in the province to May 4th. Legault says that COVID-19 is still on an upward slope in Quebec and it would not be realistic to keep the original end date of April 13. He says he hopes that the number of new cases in the province will peak in the coming weeks.

In Sherbrooke, Que., A Walmart security guard is in critical condition after being hit by a driver frustrated by the store’s COVID-19 prevention measures. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases. Of the 101 cases in the province, 58 are travel related and 32 are close contacts of confirmed cases. However, five cases are the result of the Community transmission and six cases remain under investigation. The province says 28 people have recovered from the viral disease. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia has intensified the tests at the main laboratory of the province, where the results will be processed 24/7 starting from Monday. The province announced 26 new cases on Saturday. Read more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

A sign showing Nova Scotia’s state of emergency was seen on the Trans-Canada highway in northern Nova Scotia near Amherst on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

On Prince Edward Island, school resumes on Monday for students, but school buildings will remain closed. Students will learn from home using online tools and other resources. Read more about what is happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball claims to be furious with Trump for suggesting that the country could ban exports of medical supplies to Canada. Ball said at a press conference that the province gained international acclaim for the way its residents have helped thousands of airline passengers stranded since the September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001. Learn more about what is happening to NL

In northern Canada, the The Yukon government will provide 325 mobile phones with four-month free service plans for women in vulnerable situations starting Monday. In the northern region of Nunavik, Quebec, health authorities confirmed three new cases, bringing the region’s total to five. Learn more about what’s going on across the North.

To see how things are going in your province, visit CBC’s COVID-19 tracker. Do you want to know more about the meaning of daily data? Here’s how to make sense of coronavirus numbers.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

The United States is entering one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the explosion of the death toll in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors are demanding that a national order remain at home.

New York, the worst hit state, reported Sunday that there were nearly 600 new deaths totaling 4,159 deaths and 122,000 total cases.

The number of infected people in the United States has risen to over 312,000 while the victims have exceeded 8,500. New York City, with nearly 60,000 confirmed cases so far, is the epicenter of the United States epidemic, but other areas have also been hit. Over 400 people died in Louisiana, where state authorities hurried to find fans. Michigan has more than 14,000 infections and 500 deaths, primarily in Detroit.

Makeshift hospitals spring up in the United States to treat COVID-19 patients

New York nurses protest against unsafe working conditions. Meanwhile, improvised hospitals and intensive care units are being built in several states in anticipation of further COVID-19 cases.

American surgeon general Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that the difficult times were ahead but “there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”

“This will be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives, frankly. This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11th moment, only it won’t be located,” he said. “It will happen across the country. And I want America to understand that.”

New York State reported a slight drop in the number of new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, indicating that the spread is slowing down, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A security guard directs customers to a store in Miami on Sunday. (David Santiago / Miami Herald via AP)

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, down slightly from the 630 new deaths announced on Saturday.

Intensive care admissions and intubations have also declined, the governor said, while hospital discharge rates have increased. The overall casualties in the state are close to 4,200.

Meanwhile, a tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or a tiger somewhere, federal officials and the zoo said on Sunday .

The four-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions who fell ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee, the United States Department of Agriculture reported. The discovery raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. USDA says there are no known cases of viruses in U.S. pets or livestock.

On Sunday, medical workers spray a bag containing a coronavirus test at a drive-thru test site at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

However, some churches held large gatherings on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches.

“We are defying the rules because God’s commandment is to spread the gospel,” said Tony Spell, pastor of the Tabernacle of Life megachurch in a suburb of Baton Rouge, La. He challenged state orders against assembly in large groups. and has already been hit by six crimes.

Here is a look at what is happening in Italy, Spain and parts of Europe

from Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says his pandemic-ravaged nation “is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel” as confirmed infections fall and new deaths have declined for the third consecutive day, dropping to 674 – the first time since day deaths have fallen below 800 in the past week.

Italy has experienced the lowest daily increase in patient deaths in more than two weeks. The number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has also shown a decrease in recent days, even in northern Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy.

Angelo Borrelli, head of the national civil protection agency on Sunday, said that Saturday evening there were 525 deaths in the 24-hour period. This is the lowest figure since 427 deaths were recorded on March 19th.

Italy has a total of 15,887 deaths and almost 130,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The fewer daily deaths brought some encouragement, a shy month-long day under the national blockade that the government ordered to try to contain the wildly spreading contagion.

Soldiers patrol in front of the Gothic cathedral of Milan Cathedral on Sunday. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP)

In the Vatican CityPope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass without the public gathering in St. Peter’s Square. Only some of his aides, invited prelates, nuns and lay people were present in the Basilica of San Pietro and were staggered two meters away to reduce the risk of contagion.

France reported 357 hospital deaths from the virus on a single day on Sunday, but showed signs that the spread is slowing down after 20 days of national confinement. While still high, the number of new deaths in hospitals declined on Sunday for the second consecutive day and was the lowest since March 29. Over 8,000 people died from the virus in the country.

France continued on Sunday to transport seriously ill patients from saturated regions to those with multiple hospital spaces and brought hundreds of medical personnel to help in the devastated Paris region.

On Sunday, a patient from Paris with COVID-19 is hospitalized in a hospital in Rennes, western France. (David Vincent / Associated Press)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday for tests after showing persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing Street said hospitalization “is a precautionary step” and Johnson remains responsible for the government.

With 621 more deaths recorded on Sunday, Britain has a total of 4,934 virus deaths, among 47,806 cases.

It is feared that Johnson’s conservative government did not take the virus seriously enough in the beginning and that the good spring weather will tempt the British and others to break the rules of social expulsion.

A person is told to return home by a police officer on a motorbike to Primrose Hill in London on Sunday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a doctor and will work a shift a week to help out during the COVID-19 crisis, his office said on Sunday.

Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before leaving the profession to become a politician. According to an Irish Times report, Varadkar is helping with telephone ratings. Anyone who has been exposed to the virus is initially evaluated on the phone.

Here is a look at China and some other areas of the world

China Health authorities reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 25 people who came from overseas. The other five cases were in southern China’s Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.

China has blocked international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people from abroad may trigger new outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said three more people died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 as of late Saturday. The deaths were in Wuhan, where the pandemic began and by far the worst hit city in China. The number of confirmed cases stands at 81,669.

On Sunday, a city employee removes the barriers used to seal a community as the city of Wuhan slowly loosens before a two-month blockade is lifted. (Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)

In South Africa, part of a hospital in the city of Durban was closed after 11 coronavirus cases were confirmed between patients and staff. South Africa now has more than 1,500 cases, the most in Africa.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday’s “low risk” economic activities will resume on April 11 in the Middle East country most affected by the coronavirus.

Rouhani did not specify what he meant by low risk activities, but said that the suspension of “high risk activities” – schools, universities and various social, cultural, sporting and religious events would be extended to April 18.

Volunteers wearing masks and gloves sewed sheets for hospitals in a mosque in southern Tehran on Sunday. (Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)

of Morocco The Ministry of Justice said that King Mohammed VI ordered the release of 5,654 prisoners in the prisons of the North African country in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The prisoners were all considered low risk and were given real forgiveness. They were selected based on age, health conditions, length of detention and good conduct.

So far no cases of the new coronavirus have been identified in Moroccan prisons. Morocco recorded 961 infections and 69 deaths from COVID-19.

In Sri Lanka, nearly 2,900 prisoners were released from overcrowded prisons as the Indian Ocean island nation stepped up its efforts to contain the virus. Sri Lankan prisons are heavily congested and the president’s office said there are more than 26,000 inmates in a system designed for 10,000.

On Sunday, firefighters staff disinfect each other in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Eranga Jayawardena / Associated Press)

In Libya, Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya’s rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died on Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, an aide and his party said. Jibril was the interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012, following Gaddafi’s fall the previous year.

Southern Sudan has announced its first case of COVID-19, making it the 51st out of 54 African countries to have the disease. A 29-year-old United Nations worker who arrived in the country from the Netherlands on February 28 is ill, confirmed First Vice President Riek Machar and the United Nations mission in South Sudan. South Sudan, with 11 million people, currently has four fans.

Ethiopia He reported his first death of a COVID-19 patient, a 60-year-old woman who had been treated in a hospital in the capital since March 31, health minister Lia Tadesse said on Sunday. The Horn of Africa nation has a total of 43 confirmed cases of illness and reported four recoveries.

A priest wears a mask in front of a Sunday morning mass at the Ethiopian Orthodox cathedral of Bole Medhane Alem in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. (Mulugeta Ayene / Associated Press)

of Brazil the lower house of Congress passed a constitutional amendment for a “war budget” of up to $ 160 billion Cdn to separate coronavirus-related expenditures from the government’s main budget and protect the economy when the country exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases .

President Jair Bolsonaro has distanced himself from most world leaders and many members of his own government by repeatedly minimizing the risks posed by COVID-19 and saying that younger and healthier people should not self-isolate themselves at home but return to the work. Domenica Bolsonaro met evangelical supporters and declared Sunday a day of prayer and fasting. A small group gathered outside his official residence in the capital, Brasilia, to pray.