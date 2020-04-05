Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on April 5

The last one:

Faced with the White House’s ban on exporting major medical supplies COVID-19 to Canada and abroad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attempting a more diplomatic approach with U.S. President Donald Trump, hoping to convince him that this ban it will harm Americans and Canadians in the same way.

Trudeau says he wants to speak with Trump in the coming days about the order of his administration that prevents brokers, distributors and other intermediaries from hijacking poor personal protective equipment from the United States to other countries such as Canada.

Trudeau says he does not consider countermeasures against this move by the United States, but rather believes that countries can come to a mutual understanding of the need to work together.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

“We are not looking into retaliatory or punitive measures,” said Trudeau from outside his Rideau Cottage residence on Saturday.

“We know that it is in both our interests to work collaboratively and cooperatively to keep our citizens safe and this is very much the tenor of our conversations and I am confident that we will get there.”

WATCH | Why N95 masks are so important:

The Trump administration is telling one of the world’s leading manufacturers of N95 masks that it should stop exporting masks to Canada and Latin America. 02:43

He pointed out that thousands of health care workers living in Canada work every day in the United States, helping to treat new coronavirus patients in America. He also noted that Canada supplies the United States with many key COVID-19 supplies, including pulp for N95 masks, test kits and surgical gloves.

Trudeau intends to use these examples to ensure that the American president understands the interconnection of supply chains and the importance of keeping all goods and services circulating freely between the two countries.

“We recognize that our countries are deeply interconnected in sometimes very complex ways. The necessary goods and services back and forth across our border keep us safe and help us on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau.

“We are continuing to engage in constructive discussions with different levels within the administration to highlight that the United States will get hurt as much as Canada will get hurt if we see an interruption of essential goods and services flow back and forth across the border. “.

A man rides the subway in Toronto earlier this week. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

Trump, in his opening remarks at Saturday’s press conference, stressed the need for masks to remain in the United States

“We need masks, we don’t want other people to get them,” Trump said.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford was far less diplomatic than Trudeau in his reaction to the U.S. measure, blowing up the Trump administration for attempting to block essential medical equipment since arriving in Canada.

“We are the two largest trading partners anywhere in the world. He’s like one of your family members (he says),” OK go starve and we’ll go feast for the rest of the meal. “I’m so disappointed right now,” said Ford on Saturday.

“Do we have an excellent relationship with the United States and do they bring out these shenanigans? Unacceptable.”

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford answers questions during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Saturday. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

With hospitals and healthcare workers across the country rationing masks and other protective equipment due to the shortage, Trudeau said the government worked 24/7 to get Canada the resources it needed.

He says Canada will receive “millions” of masks in the next 48 hours from a chartered cargo flight, which includes items ordered from Quebec.

Canada has also rented a warehouse in China to ensure the timely collection and distribution of these items, Trudeau said, adding that flights chartered by the federal government to transport these materials to Canada will include Canadian companies Cargo Jet and Air Canada.

WATCH | Trudeau says Ottawa is collecting data to make larger COVID-19 predictions:

Trudeau says the federal government will continue to collect the data needed to make larger COVID-19 predictions. 00:25

Abroad, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the return flights of the Canadians took off from Algeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru and India. Champagne said flights are scheduled for Sunday from Argentina, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Lebanon and Serbia.

Meanwhile, a virus-infected cruise ship carrying 99 Canadians has arrived in Miami and the disembarkation of guests who are ready to fly home will begin on Sunday.

The Coral Princess left San Antonio on March 5 and ended her voyage on March 19 in Buenos Aires, but it was discovered that a dozen people on board tested positive for the COVID-19 test. The ship has been looking for a place to dock since March 13, but no country has allowed it before.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause serious symptoms such as pneumonia.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says the situation is changing daily and the risk for COVID-19 Canadians is “considered high”.

Here is a look at what is happening in the provinces and territories

Canada has more than 14,000 confirmed and presumed cases, with 274 deaths. The provinces and territories that list information on recovered cases reported 2,785 resolved or recovered cases. Two COVID-19-related deaths of Canadians abroad were also reported: one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials warn that the reported case numbers do not provide a complete picture of the size of the epidemic as the data do not capture the people who have not been tested and the cases that are still under investigation. Dr Theresa Tam, Canadian chief of public health, has urged people nationwide to practice physical expulsion and behave as if there is COVID-19 in their community, although there is no known case.

In British ColumbiaProvincial Health Officer B. said it is in the crucial two-week period where officials could better understand how physical removal measures and other orders work. The province announced 29 new cases on Saturday, the lowest number this week. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

In Alberta, there are now nine outbreaks in continuous care centers, with 93 cases resulting from these facilities. Meanwhile, Calgary Transit announced on Saturday that three workers had tested positive for the COVID-19 test. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Handmade signs show the support of residents and staff from the McKenzie Towne long-term care center, where there are dozens of confirmed cases of COVID-19, in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

In Saskatchewan, The head of the province’s union of nurses says health officials are looking for “new and creative ways” for health workers to reuse masks. The Saskatchewan health authority will first have to conduct tests to ensure that the practice is safe in hospitals where personal protective equipment is already rationed. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba is opening what it calls “alternative isolation centers” this weekend for people who need self-isolation and may need additional support. The first is in a hotel, which will have improved cleaning. The chief nurse of the province says that the cleaning staff in his acute care centers will begin to collect “gently used” N95 masks for sterilization and reuse if the masks are deemed safe. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says that only essential workers should leave the house unless it is to get groceries or other absolutely necessary reasons. To take the message home, the province sent another emergency alert on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Canada’s largest women’s prison is under partial blockade as it is a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officer. Five inmates tested positive at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener. The union says that even a prison guard has proved positive for the virus. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

In Quebec, Another 14 people died. The province has 6,997 cases and there are 478 people in hospital, including 130 in intensive care, said Deputy Prime Minister Geneviève Guilbault. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

WATCH | The paramedic describes the first-line struggle against COVID-19:

Iggy Chan says that the coronavirus has made his job more dangerous because he is fighting an “invisible” enemy. 04:41

New Brunswick Saturday confirmed three new cases and the provincial RCMP stated that one officer tested positive, while another is isolated. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia reports 29 new cases. While Premier Stephen McNeil concluded a COVID-19 update on Friday, he offered a stern warning that could very well become the mantra of his political career: “Stay home on fire.” The phrase took on a life of its own online, inspiring music, merchandising and memes. Read more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island on Saturday he said he had no new cases since the previous day. The main head of public health in the province, dr. Heather Morrison said that the number of confirmed cases on the island remains at 22 years old. Morrison is pushing the islanders not to become complacent and to continue to stay home to prevent the transmission of the community. Read more about what is happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador has announced eight new cases. Most of the more than 200 cases in the province are connected to a single funeral home. More information on what is happening in N.L.

WATCH | How the COVID-19 pandemic occurs across Canada:

A look at how different provinces manage the COVID-19 pandemic and how the numbers vary. 04:46

The Northwest Territories’ Prime ministers and senior health officials doubled government policy not to identify small communities with COVID-19 cases at a press conference on Saturday, just a day after local leadership in Fort Resolution, New Jersey contradicted the policy. Learn more about what’s going on across the North.

To see how things are going in your province, visit CBC’s COVID-19 tracker. Do you want to know more about the meaning of daily data? Here’s how to make sense of coronavirus numbers.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

The New York governor said Saturday that the Chinese government was facilitating an expedition of 1,000 fans donated to his state, highlighting the extreme measures that US leaders are taking in what has become a ruthless struggle to independently guarantee enough life-saving devices during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a sign of the country’s disorganized response to the global crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Chinese government for its help in securing the shipment of respiratory machines that was due to arrive at Kennedy airport on Saturday, while acknowledging that U.S. government stocks of medical supplies would be significantly lower.

A doctor from the Elmhurst Hospital Center medical team reacts after exiting the emergency room in New York’s Queens district on Saturday. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

“We are all in the same battle here,” said Cuomo, noting that even the state of Oregon has volunteered to send 140 fans to New York. “And the battle is blocking the spread of the virus.”

The haste to procure supplies has provoked an intense quarrel between states and the federal government at a time when the nation is facing one of its most serious emergencies. Leaders like Cuomo have been forced out of normal channels and working with authoritarian governments and private companies.

Trump said states are making inflated requests for medical supplies when there is no need and suggested they have a hand in shipping the fan arriving from China to New York. Trump also said he would like to hear a more resounding “thank you” from Cuomo for providing medical supplies and helping to quickly add hospital capacity. Cuomo acknowledged asking for help from the White House and others to negotiate fans.

“We have given the governor of New York more than anyone has ever received in a long time,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

Here is a look at what is happening in Italy, Spain and parts of Europe

SpainPrime Minister Pedro Sanchez says his nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic is “starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel”. Current numbers show that Spain has 124,000 coronavirus cases and over 11,000 deaths.

of Italy The virus-ravaged Lombardy region now requires residents to wear a protective mask when they go out to try to further eliminate infections. The ordinance will enter into force on Sunday and will last until April 13. While all of Italy is subject to a blockade at national level, Lombardy has overcome particularly strict restrictions on movements and commercial operations in an attempt to contain infections in the epicenter of the outbreak of Europe.

FranceThe medical director said 7,560 people have died of coronavirus-related problems in France since the outbreak in the country, including at least 2,028 in nursing homes. Jerome Salomon spoke on Saturday evening during a daily briefing. According to these data, France has recorded 441 more deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours. He also said that 28,143 people were currently hospitalized, including 6838 in intensive care, with an increase of 176 people in 24 hours in intensive care.

In the UK.Carrie Symonds, fiancé of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, claims to be “on the mend” after a week suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Symonds, 32, tweeted: “I spent last week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus”, although it hadn’t been tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, is currently not with Johnson in the Prime Minister’s Downing St. residence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London in early March. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

She said in a tweet that being pregnant with COVID-19 is “obviously worrying” but has been reassured by the latest medical indications. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that infants are unlikely to be exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy and there are currently no data suggesting an increased risk of spontaneous abortion for pregnant women. Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 and remains in quarantine in Downing St. He said he feels better on Friday but still has a fever.

Here is a look at China and some other areas of the world

ChinaHealth authorities reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 25 people who came from overseas. The other five cases were in southern China’s Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.

China has blocked international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people from abroad may trigger new outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said three more people died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 as of late Saturday. The deaths were in Wuhan, where the pandemic began and by far the worst hit city in China. The number of confirmed cases stands at 81,669.

In South Africa, part of a hospital in the city of Durban was closed after 11 coronavirus cases were confirmed between patients and staff. South Africa now has more than 1,500 cases, the most in Africa.

In Sri Lanka, nearly 2,900 prisoners were released from overcrowded prisons as the Indian Ocean island nation stepped up its efforts to contain the virus. Sri Lankan prisons are heavily congested and the president’s office said there are more than 26,000 inmates in a system designed for 10,000.