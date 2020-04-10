Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and the world on Friday

The last one:

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus hit 100,000 on Friday afternoon, according to the current tally held by Johns Hopkins University.

The sad milestone comes when Christians around the world mark a Good Friday like no other – in front of computer screens instead of in church pews. Meanwhile, some countries are on tiptoe towards the reopening of segments of their battered economies.

In Canada, a doctor who tweeted about an elderly patient who has chosen to give up a ventilator is now asking the government not to forget about the community’s doctors during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Nadia Alam of Georgetown, Ontario, posted a tweet about a 72-year-old man with worsening COVID-19 symptoms he treated that day. Despite the fact that his condition was rapidly deteriorating, Alam said, he did not want to be connected to the machine that was sometimes vital for keeping COVID-19 patients alive.

“He turned to me and said ‘If I go, if I die from it, I’d rather die looking at the sky. I’d rather die looking at my family,” Alam told CBC’s Rosemary Barton in a Friday interview.

I’m hungry. Thirsty. Tired out. I wore my N95 mask for 7 hours straight. Careful to keep mine #PPE.

Then I go to see a 72 year old man with poor lung function and #COVID ー 19, on oxygen.

“I don’t want to die in a car. I want to see the blue sky.”

So I sat down. And we looked at the sky. pic.twitter.com/jDoQpIpRwn

– @ DocSchmadia

Instead, Alam sat down with the man and called his family.

That tweet hit an agreement with Canadians since it was widely shared online, but Alam said there is another urgent problem he would like to address.

While hospitals are already struggling with dangerously low supplies of personal protective equipment such as clothing and masks, Alam said many family doctors have already completely exhausted. And while the government has put in place measures to supply hospitals, it is important that local doctors also have the equipment they need.

WATCH | The doctor talks about “despair, sadness and hope” to put COVID-19 patients into life support

Dr. Nadia Alam of Georgetown, Ontario, describes how an elderly patient did not want to be on a ventilator and how her children are afraid that she too will get sick. 10:28

“I know you focus on hospitals – please don’t forget the communities,” said Alam, “because that’s where we take care of our pregnant patients, that’s where we take care of young children, that is where I take care of my heart failure and cancer patients for pain control. “

On Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the issue of healthcare workers who contract the virus and the need for hospital workers to have personal protective equipment. He said health workers need to know “that we have our backs” and have the support they need. Other health professionals have already expressed concern about the shortage of protective equipment they need.

The daily briefing outside Rideau Cottage also looked at financial assistance to businesses and the provision of personal protective equipment, but the prime minister also asked questions about the tests, stating that extended tests will be a “key part” of the path to follow. .

After addressing requests for additional data on what was driving the decisions, Canadian federal health officials presented modeled information on how the outbreak could occur on Thursday.

Dr Theresa Tam, Canadian chief of public health, said that the models are not crystal balls, but “they help us plan and tell us that our collective actions can have a direct and significant impact on the trajectory of the epidemic “.

WATCH | Trudeau sets the stage for the never-used emergency law:

Sources tell CBC News that the federal government has sent a letter to provinces and territories as part of the consultation period – a necessary step before triggering a public welfare emergency. 06:21

The models suggest that even with rigorous public health measures, Canada could see 4,400 deaths related to the growing epidemic. That figure – the most optimistic in the models presented – is only one of the projections offered by officials, who stressed that the way people behave now will be fundamental to the evolution of the epidemic.

Health officials predicted that 11,000 Canadians would die during the pandemic if 2.5% of the population were infected, a number that increased to 22,000 if the infection rate hit 5% of the population. All projections are “highly sensitive” to behavior, Tam said as health officials outlined models with rigorous measures, as well as offering an insight into what could have happened without controls.

Public health officials urged people to stay home, avoid large gatherings and keep their physical distance, handwashing and other measures.

Trudeau said that people generally get together at this time of year, “but this weekend will be very different.”

Families and religious communities will have to find ways to connect despite physical separation. Easter egg hunt will also be different, Trudeau said, as families stay at home.

WATCH | Public health officials want people to be separated to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here is a look at how to do it in some difficult situations:

Physical distancing has radically changed the way we socialize. But there are still some scenarios in which it is difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to navigate better. 03:23

His observations came one day after warning that public health measures will not be lifted soon, a topic that returned to Friday. He said the government is talking to provinces, experts and industry about how and when restrictions could be lifted – but noted that Canada is still in the “first phase” of the virus spreading.

He said it is possible that Canada would come out of the first wave this summer and that some rules may loosen at that point.

“We will have to be very careful how we do it,” he said, stressing that the country would still need to be vigilant about a recovery of the virus.

WHO warns against easing movement restrictions

Elsewhere, as the weeks of freezes in one nation after another continued, world governments have been driven to ease restrictions on key businesses and sectors.

After a two-week freeze on all non-essential economic activities, Spain has decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. In Italy, the industrial lobbies in the regions that represent 45% of its economic production have urged the government to loosen the two-week block on all non-essential production, saying that the country “risks permanently shutting down its engine every day that passes increases the risk of not being able to restart it. “

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could “lead to a deadly rebirth”.

WATCH | WHO warns against lifting restrictions too quickly

The World Health Organization says that early lifting of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a deadly recovery of the virus. 01:35

He said there has been a “welcome slowdown” of the epidemic in some European countries – Italy, Germany, Spain and France – but that there has been an “alarming acceleration” elsewhere including the transmission of the community in 16 countries of the Africa.

The novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV2, was first reported in China in late 2019. There is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. While most people who contract the disease will experience mild to moderate symptoms, health officials have warned that certain segments of the population, including the elderly and people with pre-existing health problems, face an increased risk of serious disease and death.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has published updated information on the virus, says that COVID-19 is a “serious health threat”. The agency says the risk varies from community to community, but notes that the overall risk for Canadians is “considered high”.

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces and territories

As of 6:00 PM ET on Friday, Canada has had more than 22,100 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases. Provinces and territories providing data on recovered cases listed 5,884 as resolved. A CBC News death count, based on public health information and reports, lists over 580 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, as well as two coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians overseas.

British Columbia’s best doctor says she has no intention of making projections of possible COVID-19 death tolls. “Our modeling is about what we need to prepare for,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “As you can see, deaths are not something that can be expected. It depends on how your outbreak evolves.” Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

A person wearing a P100 respirator crosses a road in downtown Eastside in Vancouver on Friday. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

Alberta reported its highest death toll in a single day with seven deaths. They include four new deaths in the McKenzie Town continuous care center in Calgary, bringing the total of that facility to 17.

Meanwhile, Alberta Chief Medical Officer Dr Deena Hinshaw said new mandatory mask requirements will be introduced for healthcare professionals on long-term care sites and that staff in Nursing Homes will not be able to move from facility to facility. from next week. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Alberta reported four more deaths at the McKenzie Town Continuing Care Center in Calgary on Friday, bringing the total of that facility to 17. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan has announced a $ 50 million loan to help small and medium-sized businesses affected by the fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic. Read more about what is happening in Saskatchewan, including what the prime minister said about the opportunity to use the Emergency Act.

A man from Winnipeg in his seventies died in Manitoba, bringing the number of deaths in the province to four. In addition, three people connected to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory gave positive results. They are all self-isolated and Manitoba Health is searching for contacts, says an email obtained from CBC News. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

An almost empty Winnipeg center is seen on Friday. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says the province will quadruple its testing capacity over the course of a month, from 4,000 daily tests today to 16,000 on 6 May. Ford says the focus will be on testing vulnerable groups, including those in long-term care homes and healthcare professionals. Provincial officials said that testing resources will be focused on people who experience symptoms, because those who are asymptomatic could get false negative results.

More than 620 health professionals in Ontario have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the data show. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

Quebec is calling for the cancellation or postponement of festivals, sporting and cultural events scheduled for this summer. The request issued on Friday is intended to promote physical distance measures that should be in place for an extended period. The government says it is exploring ways to help festivals and events financially.

Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, including details of additional staff sent to hard-hit nursing homes.

Paramedics take a patient from an ambulance to Montreal’s Verdun hospital on Friday. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday that there is hope that the province will return to “normalcy in some form this summer”. Higgs said that the reopening of businesses will depend on how the situation develops in the coming weeks and months and noted that the economy will not reopen completely until a vaccine is developed. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia does not plan to lift restrictions due to COVID-19 until at least June. Dr Robert Strang, the province’s chief health officer, said the summer “will look somewhat different from most summers.” Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

An emergency alert is displayed on a telephone in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

Prince Edward Island created a $ 750,000 fund to help farmers cope with the fallout from the coronavirus novel. Read more about what is happening on P.E.I.

The minister of health of Newfoundland and Labrador is warning people that the province’s peak is expected later than other provinces – and states that the restrictions may be in place for the months to come. More information on what is happening in N.L.

The Yukon government offers financial assistance to eligible companies who have been influenced by COVID-19 and measures to combat it. Learn more about what’s going on in northern Canada.

WATCH | Older long-term care homes face a tougher fight against COVID-19:

Many older long-term care homes are facing a tougher fight against the spread of COVID-19, largely due to residents sharing rooms. 01:41

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 4:30 pm ET

New U.S. government data show that new coronavirus infections will increase over the summer if home stay orders are revoked after 30 days as expected, the New York Times reported Friday.

The projections outline several scenarios. But if the 30-day home stay order is revoked, it is estimated that the total death toll will reach 200,000, the Times said, “although schools remain closed until the summer, 25% of the country continues to work from home and some social distancing continues “.

Despite this, U.S. President Donald Trump gave a very different projection during the daily briefing on the White House coronavirus. He said he thinks the United States will lose less than the 100,000 lives originally planned and that it will soon announce a second coronavirus task force to focus on reopening the country after the worst of the pandemic passes.

A person leaves with a bag of groceries donated from a van outside a church in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Friday. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Trump said that he and his advisers have not seen the new projections reported by the Times.

Last Friday, Trump stated on Twitter that a financing measure to help small businesses should be approved by Congress without additions, as a partisan skirmish in the United States Senate has stopped a republican effort to accelerate $ 250 billion in new US dollars. aid.

“Democrats are blocking a funding boost ($ 251 billion) for small businesses that will help them retain their employees. It should be for this reason alone, with no additions. We should have a large infrastructure phase four with tax cuts. on wages and more. Economic bounceback! “Trump said in a Twitter post.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders are expected to hold bipartisan negotiations on a new coronavirus response bill with the aim of reaching an agreement early next week, the leader said. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Friday.

WATCH | Drone footage shows bodies in caskets buried in New York City:

New York City is burying most of its deaths in a potter’s field on Hart Island amid an increase in coronavirus deaths. 03:24

In New York City, officials have shortened the amount of time that unclaimed remains will be held before they are buried in the city’s public cemetery, as the city struggles to cope with a growing death toll and morgue space. decreasing.

Under the new policy, the coroner’s office will keep the bodies in storage for just 14 days before they are buried in the town’s potter’s camp on the island of Hart.

As of Friday morning, there have been over 87,000 confirmed cases in New York City, with 5,150 deaths in the city.

Here is a look at what is happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 4:30 pm ET

Italian authorities use helicopters, drones and intensified police checks to ensure that Italians do not leave their homes for the Easter weekend. The virus has killed over 18,000 people in Italy and over 95,000 worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus caused at least 15,843 victims Spain and it has officially infected 152,446 people, although both the infection rate and the death rate are decreasing, official data from the ministry of health showed on Friday. The 605 new deaths recorded overnight were the lowest increase since March 24th.

Health workers cry during a memorial for their colleague who died of COVID-19 at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain on Friday. (Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)

There have been encouraging signs France, where the national health agency saw indications that the crisis is stabilizing, although more than 13,000 lives have been lost. The health ministry said 7,004 people were in intensive care, a 62 percent or 0.9 percent drop following a 1 percent drop on Thursday.

The British government says the United Kingdom has recorded 980 new deaths of people with coronavirus, an increase over the 881 deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours and the highest daily total to date. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that as of Friday, 8,958 patients have died in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Meanwhile, he is in a “very good mood” after returning to an ICU hospital, but his recovery is at an early stage, his spokesman said on Friday.

People watch social distances as they queue to shop outside a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in west London on Friday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday procession lit by torches in an otherwise empty piazza di San Pietro, with nurses and doctors among those holding a cross while the COVID-19 pandemic overturned the traditional ceremony at the Colosseum in Rome.

There are over 134,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Middle East, including over 5,300 victims. There are about 4,200 of those dead I ran, which has the largest outbreak in the region. Authorities have registered over 68,000 total cases since Friday.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggested that mass gatherings could be banned during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April to much of May.

turkey it announced a two-day blockade in Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities as the country’s death toll rose more than 1,000. The move, which covers 31 provinces, increases restrictions under which people under the age of 20 and the elderly have been told to stay home.

A commuter wearing a mask travels on an Istanbul Metro train on Friday. (Emrah Gurel / Associated Press)

yemen he reported his first case Friday as aid groups try to prepare for an outbreak in which the war has destroyed the health system and spread hunger and disease.

Wuhan of China The city, where the pandemic started, is still regularly testing residents despite relaxing its two-month hard block, with the country wary of a rebound as it focuses on normalizing the economy.

The total number of new coronavirus infections in Japan it hit 6,003 on Friday, NHK public broadcaster reported.

Early vote in South Korea Parliamentary elections began on Friday with coronavirus patients who voted in the disinfected seats.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wears a mask as he enters a polling booth to cast his early vote for the upcoming parliamentary elections at a polling station in Seoul on Friday. (Lee Jin-wook / Yonhap via AP)

All botswana MPs, including the president, will be quarantined for two weeks and tested after a health worker has positively reviewed lawmakers for the virus.

In Kenyan capital of Nairobi, people desperate for the food imprinted, who passes through a gate in a district office in the slums of Kibera. The police fired tear gas, injuring several people.

So far the outbreak has infected over 440 people Burkina Faso, including six government ministers, and killed 24.

WATCH | WHO is concerned about coronavirus escalation in Africa

The World Health Organization is increasingly concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Africa, where rural areas are particularly vulnerable. 01:09

Chile will begin to distribute certificates to people who have recovered who will exempt them from joining quarantines or other restrictions.

Mexico He reported his first two deaths from coronavirus pregnant women when the reported death toll reached 194, according to the ministry of health.