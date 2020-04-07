Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and the world on Monday

The last one:

Eligible Canadians who lost income as a result of COVID-19 could start applying for a new emergency allowance program on Monday as the government tries to keep people afloat during a pandemic that has caused thousands of victims worldwide and frantically pushed for essential supplies.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, meanwhile, said in a statement that delays in global shipments and restrictions on the border with the United States “seriously compromised Ontario’s inventory” and left the most populous province in the Canada with “about a week’s supply” of basic personal protective equipment (PPE).

He told reporters Monday that Ontario has a current order for around four million masks from the United States and that only half a million have been released.

“We know that the United States does not allow cross-border supplies,” said Ford. “Getting supplies from other countries is increasingly difficult.”

Speaking outside Rideau Cottage, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is in constant contact with the provinces regarding IPR and other important supplies. The government is also in talks with the United States, he said, and reiterated that critical supplies flow both ways across the border.

On Monday evening, 3M, the company at the center of the dispute between the United States and Canada, released a statement claiming it had entered into an agreement with the Trump administration that would allow it to continue providing N95 masks to other countries, including the Canada.

“While the pandemic is taking place in various stages around the world,” the company said in a statement, “3M will continue to work with governments to direct respirators and other supplies to serve the most needy areas.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the flow of medical supplies across the “very” mutual border, adding that members of the government had “positive” conversations with US counterparts over the weekend.

“Both countries benefit from this and both countries would lose if that flow of health support between our two countries were to be impeded,” he said Monday.

CBC News reported Monday that Ontario hospitals received more than 600 extra fans to help treat patients with COVID-19.

During his daily press conference, Trudeau spoke at length about the emergency response benefit in Canada (CERB), which was open to questions early Monday morning for people born in January, February and March. The system, managed by the Canada Revenue Agency, staggers the application window for people born in the following months during the week. The Labor Minister’s office said that by the end of Monday afternoon, 642,000 applications had been submitted for the benefit.

The emergency funding program, which offers eligible applicants $ 2,000 a month for a maximum period of four months, is just one of the measures the Canadian government has launched to attempt to support families and businesses who feel the consequences of the virus, which it still has resulted in nearly 1.3 million reported cases worldwide.

Questions are now open for the benefit of the emergency response in Canada. (CBC)

Trudeau said his government does not know that everyone is getting the help they need through CERB and other programs. He said that in the days ahead, the government will announce further measures to assist concert workers, contract workers and workers who get 10 hours or less a week. What these measures would have been and how they would work was not immediately clear.

The prime minister also talked about measures to help post-secondary students who can’t find summer jobs and workers who are still at work but who earn less than they would if they were in the CERB. There weren’t even any details about those programs.

“There are some people who still don’t qualify who we need to help,” says PM. He says that people who work less than 10 hours per week will soon qualify for the CERB. Or the people who are working but getting less of the benefit: the government will also help them.

The prime minister thanked people who perform critical services in the healthcare, trucking and food sectors, but urged people who don’t need to be out to stay at home.

“The appearance of the coming weeks and months is up to you,” said Trudeau, urging people to take steps to protect the vulnerable and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

On Monday earlier, conservative leader Andrew Scheer said he could not agree more with the government’s decision to move forward with a “Team Canada” approach to the outbreak – and said conservatives have been part of that approach since ” first day “of the crisis.

Scheer focused his observations on the charity sector, stating that while the need is skyrocketing, donations have “drastically decreased”. He said conservatives want the government to temporarily raise the tax credit for charitable donations in 2020 and remove the capital gains tax on charitable donations from shares of private and real estate companies. He also called on the government to release its projections and modelings on the coronavirus, as well as further details on how it intends to meet the needs of critical medical equipment.

According to a database managed by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, nearly 73,000 people died from the virus, which was first reported in the Chinese province of Hubei in late 2019. The United States reached a tragic milestone today, over 10,000 dead. The true number of COVID-19 cases is certainly much higher due to limited tests, in different ways in which nations count the dead and deliberately under-reported by some governments.

At least 16,667 of cases are confirmed in Canada, with cases registered in every province and territory except Nunavut. As of 8:00 PM ET Monday, CBC News has counted a total of 359 deaths in Canada related to COVID-19. The provinces and territories that offer information about the people who recovered listed 3,629 cases as resolved.

Public health officials have warned that the numbers, which do not include the death of two Canadians abroad, do not provide a complete picture of the epidemic, as they cannot capture cases that have not been tested or are still under investigation.

The vast majority of infected people recover from the virus, formally known as SARS CoV-2, which spreads through microscopic droplets from coughing or sneezing.

The public health officer weighs on the masks

The role masks can play in slowing the spread of the disease has been controversial, with some countries requiring people to wear masks when they are in public. The United States recently announced guidelines recommending people to cover their faces while they are in public, although the president noted that he would not follow the recommendation.

Canadian public health chief Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday that masks can be used to protect others when they are in public, although she noted that it has not been proven that they protect the person wearing the mask from infections. .

Tam – who had previously claimed that masks were not needed for people without symptoms – said that the change from previous advice is due to the growing evidence that people with the virus can spread it without knowing they are sick.

“Now that more countries have had more cases and analyzed transmission patterns, it is clear that virus transmission is occurring more often than previously recognized by infected people before they develop symptoms.”

In addition to that pre-symptomatic transmission, there is also evidence that some people who never show symptoms are able to transmit the virus. Given the “emerging information” about asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, Tam said that the special advisory committee on COVID-19 has reached a consensus that “wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms, is a additional measure you can take to protect others around you in situations where it is difficult to maintain physical distance. “

Tam reiterated that medical masks are needed for frontline healthcare workers as the country is in a “critical phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

Canada’s Public Health Agency says the risk varies from community to community, but notes that the disease poses a serious threat to Canadians’ health and poses a high level of risk.

Via Rail extends the suspension of the service

Via Rail extends the suspension of the passenger rail service from Toronto to British Columbia.

In a note on the company’s website, Via states that its route between Toronto and Vancouver and its run from Prince Rupert on the north coast of B.C. through Prince George in Jasper they are suspended until June 1st.

Cancellations include the scheduled westbound train which is expected to leave Toronto on May 31st and the eastbound service which leaves Vancouver on 1st June, as well as all intermediate stops.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the top public health official is warning people not to give up physical distancing. “This is our time to stick to our commitment. Keep our firewall strong,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry over the weekend. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney he says he is planning to address the province in a televised address on Tuesday evening. The province reported one new COVID-19 death and 98 new cases on Monday. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta, including the story of a woman who brought her elderly mother home, worried about potential outbreaks in the homes of the elderly.

Saskatchewan recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 253. Premier Scott Moe said his government will provide further information this week on both provincial modeling and how the province is preparing for an expected increase in cases. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

The larger city of Manitoba has closed a underground atrium and skywalk in the center as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate COVID-19. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba, including an initiative to host some homeless people who are considered at risk of contracting COVID-19 in a Brandon motel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a remote control First nation of Ontario. The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority says that a positive case has emerged in the first nation of Eabam, about 300 kilometers north of Thunder Bay. The health authority says the arrival of the virus will put a strain on a poorly equipped social and health system to handle added stress. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault made a cautiously optimistic note on Monday, stating that the small increase in the number of hospitalized patients – only eight more than on Sunday – is encouraging news that may suggest that there is “light at the end of the tunnel. “. Read more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick implemented a pandemic task force. Health Minister Hugh Flemming says the task force has a military-like command structure that will allow for a faster response to the pandemic. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia, which reported 31 more cases on Monday, will intensify testing in areas with “clusters” of COVID-19 cases. The province health authority has also created a mobile assessment center with paramedical staff who can move from one area to another. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

Students of Prince Edward Island begin virtual learning on Monday. Read more about what’s happening on P.E.I., which has reported 22 COVID-19 cases so far.

In Terranova and Labrador, tthe project that launched the province’s offshore industry raised a red flag. Hibernia’s management and development company said Monday’s production operations will continue, but that the company “was trying to cut back on spending due to market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Meanwhile, Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has announced nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 226. Read more about what is happening in N.L ..

In the Northwest Territories, health officials confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19. Read more about what’s going on in northern Canada, including a Yukon government program that provides vulnerable women with cell phones.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

The death toll in the United States officially exceeded 10,000 on Monday, the third most in the world, according to an ongoing Johns Hopkins count. That milestone comes after a day of mixed signs in the country’s battle against the new coronavirus and the debate over what to do next.

In what appeared to be good news, New York – the hardest hit state – on Monday saw a death toll that was “actually flat” for the second consecutive day. During a press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed cautious optimism in the daily increase in new hospitalizations (358) and new ICU hospitalizations (128).

At the same time, physician and member of the White House coronavirus task force, Brett Giroir, said Americans can expect this week to be the “peak of hospitalization, the peak of the week in intensive care and, unfortunately, the peak of the week of death. “

Media members visit a field hospital set up for COVID-19 patients at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

At the center of this concern is a mortality rate in the United States which is currently about double that of Spain and Italy, as well as hospitals reporting chaotic shortages of beds, fans and protective devices.

A Monday report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Office (HHS) indicates that three out of four US hospitals are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. The report also states that hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases spread to the expected peak.

Rural hospitals may be particularly vulnerable due to a limited number of beds and smaller staff, although New York City still accounts for almost a third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.

Many hospitals are responding by improvising their solutions. Some have explored the purchase of masks from nail salons due to the shortage of personal protective equipment or PPE. Others have tried to prepare their own hand sanitizer by mixing the ultrasound gel with alcohol from local distilleries.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus will probably not be completely cleared this year and that unless the world keeps it under control, “it will take on a natural season. . “

“We have to be prepared that since it is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet, that as we enter next season, we could see the beginning of a rebirth,” said Fauci. “This is why we are pushing so hard to get our preparation much better than it was.”

The total number of infected people in the United States is now over 347,000, while over 90% of residents in the United States are subject to some sort of residence order at home.

American pop star Lady Gaga announced on Monday that a group of philanthropists had raised US $ 35 million to help fight the growing number of cases worldwide. The money will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and will help increase access to personal protective equipment, strengthen the capacity of the coronavirus test laboratory and support research development.

Here’s what’s going on in Spain, Italy and the rest of Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to ICU on Monday after being admitted on the weekend with persistent symptoms of the new coronavirus. A 10 Downing Street statement said, “During this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition deteriorated and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit. The PM asked the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to replace him if necessary. “

Italy reported the lowest daily death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, as the health minister outlined plans for broader tests and enhanced health services as part of measures following a future easing of the blockade.

Coronavirus-related deaths and recorded infections continued to decline on Monday Spain, although authorities warned of possible bias by reporting figures more slowly over the weekend.

The country’s ministry of health reported 637 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, the lowest death toll in 13 days, totaling over 13,000 since the pandemic hit the country. The newly recorded infections were also the lowest in two weeks: 4,273, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to over 135,000. Hospitals are also reporting that the pace of patients arriving in their emergency departments is slowing down, giving a necessary respite to overworked healthcare professionals.

Employees of the textile company Zender Germany GmbH, usually an automotive supplier, make protective masks in Osnabrueck, Germany on Monday, while the spread of coronavirus continues. (Friso Gentsch / Reuters)

of France Monday’s coronavirus data showed that the increase in fatal accidents – now to nearly 9,000 – accelerated again after several days of slowing down, while the increase in people in need of intensive care continued to slow down. The total number of cases, which combines statistics from hospitals and nursing homes, has increased by 5,171 in the past 24 hours to 98,010, which means that France will likely become the fifth country after Italy, Spain, the United States and Germany. , to break through the 100,000 mark on Tuesday.

In GermanyChancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that it is not yet time to talk about a date to ease restrictions, saying health will always be the most important consideration. Merkel said that the goal is not to overwhelm the health care system, a message that leaders around the world have sent to residents while stressing the importance of measures such as physical removal and proper hand hygiene.

The Dutch the public health institution says the country’s coronavirus death toll has seen the lowest daily increase in a week. The death toll has increased from 101 to 1,867. The institute said that the number of people who tested positive for the virus increased by 952 to 18,803. This is also a smaller increase than the 1,224 increase reported on Sunday.

Denmark He plans to ease blocking restrictions next week by reopening schools and day care closed on March 11, the country’s prime minister said Monday. The Nordic country was one of the first in Europe to close services, although the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths has stabilized in the past week.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also says his government plans to start allowing some stores to reopen next week at the beginning of a long and gradual return to normal life. Kurz said the goal is to allow small shops and garden centers to reopen next Tuesday, with a limited number of customers wearing masks. He said the government hopes to reopen the rest of the stores, as well as the hair salons, on May 1st. Restaurants and hotels cannot open until at least mid-May. The events will remain prohibited until the end of June.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia it exceeded 6,000 after the maximum daily peak of new infections since the outbreak.

Here is a look at what is happening in China, South Korea, Japan and other areas of interest

China On Monday, 39 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported – 38 of which imported – a further death, 10 suspected cases and 1,047 asymptomatic cases under observation. There have been no confirmed or suspected new cases in the epicenter city of Wuhan, where a 14-week blockade is expected to be lifted on Wednesday. China has now recorded a total of 81,708 cases and 3,331 deaths.

South Korea it reported 47 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, bringing its totals to 10,284 infections and 186 deaths. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that at least 769 of the infections were linked to passengers arriving from abroad, with the majority of cases reported in the metropolitan area densely packed in the past three weeks populated of Seoul.

A South Korean Christian is being checked for his temperature while attending a drive-in worship service following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Seoul on Sunday. (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)

The country’s workload has slowed since the beginning of March, when it reported around 500 new cases per day, but officials have expressed concern about a steady increase in infections imported from abroad or occurring in hospitals, nursing homes and other housing facilities.

Japan it will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday, according to media reports, as shortages of beds and an increase in hospital-related cases are pushing Tokyo’s medical system to the brink of collapse. US forces, meanwhile, have declared a public health emergency for its military bases in eastern Japan.

Singapore quarantined nearly 20,000 foreign workers in their dormitories after a growing number in the community were found infected with COVID-19.

Indonesia it announced its biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases on Monday and a medical association said 24 doctors now died after contracting the virus. The increase in the death toll among doctors, which has doubled since last week, has followed criticism for the lack of protective equipment in Indonesia. The 218 new cases of coronavirus have brought the total number in Indonesia to 2,491. The 209 confirmed deaths among people who contracted the virus is the largest number of victims in Asia outside of China.

India it is limiting the export of most diagnostic test kits, as its cases exceeded 3,350 despite a three-week nationwide freeze.

Volunteers in Bangalore, India, order essential items and groceries to distribute to people in need during a nationwide blockade as a preventive measure against coronavirus on Monday. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP / Getty Images)

Pakistan has opened its first COVID-19 drive-thru test facility in the southern provincial capital of Karachi, Sindh. A team of doctors and medical personnel is managing the first drive-through facility in Pakistan’s latest attempt to stem the spread of the virus. Pakistan performed 35,875 tests across the country and reported 3,277 positive cases.

I came across Monday reported having over 60,500 known cases, with over 3,700 deaths.

Malaysia Monday reported 131 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to 3,793 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia. The ministry of health recorded 62 deaths, including another reported at noon on Monday.

Health care workers wearing protective clothing are seen in front of the City One Condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday after it was isolated due to a number of cases of people with COVID-19 on the premises. (Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images)

Currently able to conduct 5,000 tests per day, South Africa will increase its capacity to over 30,000 per day by the end of April, according to the National Health Laboratory Service. South Africa was one of only two countries in Africa that could test the new coronavirus when it began to spread globally in January. Now at least 43 of the 54 countries on the continent can, but many have limited capacity.

of Kenya the president ordered to stop all movements in parts of the country affected by the coronavirus, including Nairobi. “The cessation of the movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area will be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 19:00 on Monday April 6, 2020, that is today,” said Uhuru Kenyatta in a television address . Kenya reported 158 coronavirus cases and six died.

Haiti on Sunday he reported his first death, with 21 confirmed cases of respiratory disease.

of Brazil the lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a “war budget” to separate coronavirus-related expenditures from the government’s main budget and protect the economy when the country exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases.