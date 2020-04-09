Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and the world on Thursday

The last one:

The Quebec premier says that all residents and long-term care facility staff will be tested for COVID-19 as the hard-hit province tries to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has caused fatal epidemics in several nursing homes throughout the country.

Older people face an increased risk of serious illness or death if they contract the new coronavirus, formally known as SARS CoV-2. The virus, which was first reported in China but has since spread worldwide, causes a disease called COVID-19, for which there is no proven vaccine or cure.

François Legault said Thursday that Quebec will also work to get more qualified staff in long-term care facilities. Health Minister Danielle McCann said that additional staff support will come first to homes that have experienced outbreaks, but the goal is ultimately to distribute additional workers to all homes. Other doctors will also be employed to help, McCann said.

“We want to protect those who built the Quebec we have today,” said the health minister.

Nurses were assisted during a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ste-Dorethee long-term care home in Laval, Que., Claiming that conditions were "inhuman" due to lack of protective equipment and training.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, who called for more tests in that province, said he wanted to see tests on first-line healthcare workers – including long-term care staff – as well as tests on the elderly living in the nursing home facilities.

“We have to start testing everything we can,” said Ford on Wednesday as the province faced questions about testing deficits.

The problem of how to protect the elderly and vulnerable is a worldwide problem with the increase in the number of cases. According to a database managed by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, there are nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases known worldwide, with nearly 90,000 deaths. The real numbers are almost certainly much higher because of the limited tests, the different rules for counting the dead and the concealment of some governments.

Japan reported over 500 new cases for the first time on Thursday, a worrying increase as it has the world’s oldest population and COVID-19 can be particularly severe in the elderly. The hard hit Italy, which recorded over 17,000 deaths, has the oldest population in Europe.

In Belgium, the authorities of the French-speaking Walloon region have requested the support of the armed forces to address the worrying situation in nursing homes, where several hundred residents have died from COVID-19. According to official data published this month, one third of deaths related to the deadly virus in the southern Belgium region have been registered in nursing homes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada described COVID-19 as a “serious” health threat and claimed that the risk for Canadians is considered high.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces and territories

British Columbia’s COVID-19 death toll is 48 years after the province recorded five more deaths. Bonnie Henry, the province’s best health officer, urged people not to travel the next weekend. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Alberta says its supply of essential equipment – including fans and personal protective equipment – it should take it through the expected COVID-19 peak if the province does not reach the most “extreme” of the expected scenarios. The province expects its peak in coronavirus-related hospitalizations to arrive in late May. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

In Saskatchewan, health officials say it is too early to say when COVID-19 peaks in the province. Dr. Jenny Basran, senior medical information officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the province is “on a better path than our” what-if “scenarios, but at the moment we don’t have enough information to know certainty”. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

David Common sees how emergency room personnel are preparing to deal with a potential onslaught of COVID-19 patients in respiratory distress.

A worker in a Winnipeg nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now at home in solitary confinement. Health officials from Manitoba said Wednesday that 20 health workers tested positive for the virus. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says his “patience is diminishing” compared to the COVID-19 test rates. The province has the ability to perform up to 13,000 tests per day, but incoming swabs have not made it. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

In Quebec, the reported COVID-19 cases exceeded 10,000, with 175 deaths. Premier François Legault said Wednesday that the province has a better idea of ​​when cases could peak, but has warned people to be careful of measures such as physical distancing. Read more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick’s chief public health official is warning people not to get together over the long weekend. “You might think,” It’s just my family “or” It’s just my friends. “But the COVID-19 virus can be an uninvited guest at your table, brought in by someone who has only mild symptoms or no symptoms. Don’t allow for that to happen, “said Dr. Jennifer Russell. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

10% of the reported cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia are believed to originate from the Community broadcast, says the best doctor in the province. “We have many of our recent cases that are under investigation where it is not so clear that there is a clear explanation, and therefore we may end up concluding that there is widespread community,” said Dr. Robert Strang. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

Officials on Prince Edward Island believe the province could see thousands of other job losses linked to COVID-19. Read more about what is happening on P.E.I.

A projection suggests that Newfoundland and Labrador may have a shortage of ICU beds with increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Premier Dwight Ball said the numbers show why people need to continue following public health orders for the long weekend and beyond. More information on what is happening in N.L.

Yukon reported another COVID-19 case, bringing the territory total to eight. Find out more about what’s going on in Northern Canada, including a plan to invest in testing capability in the Northwest Territories.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:30 am ET

The United States has by far the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any nation, with over 430,000 people infected. New York state recorded the highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, on Wednesday, for a total death toll of nearly 6,300, more than 40% of the U.S. total of around 15,000.

“The bad news is actually terrible,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, the governor said hospital admissions are dwindling and many who are dying have fallen ill early in the epidemic.

Marlboro Diner owner Kara Petrou, right, and Evangelia Italou wear masks that prepare Jewish Passover meals for retirement Wednesday in Marlboro, New Jersey. The state restricts restaurants to offer take-away and delivery services in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ largest infectious disease expert, said the Trump administration has worked on plans to reopen the country in light of evidence that physical removal is working to stop the spread of the virus.

But he said it’s not time to downsize these measures: “Keep your foot on the accelerator because that’s what will get us past this,” he said at Wednesday’s White House briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence warned that Philadelphia was emerging as a potential hot spot. Washington, DC, Louisiana, Chicago, Detroit and Colorado were also seeing worsening epidemics.

Pence said he would speak to leaders of African American communities who are concerned about the disproportionate impacts of the virus. Fauci acknowledged that historical disparities in healthcare have put African Americans at risk of diseases that make them more vulnerable to the outbreak.

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the world, including the latest news from Spain and Italy, as well as reports on reinfection in South Korea

From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, updated at 6:30 am ET

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He was reportedly improving on Thursday in intensive care, where he is fighting COVID-19, while his government extended its overdraft facility and reviewed the most severe closure in peacetime history.

“Things are improving for him,” said Culture Minister Oliver Dowden. “He’s stable, he’s getting better, he sat down and worked with the medical staff.”

In Spain, the number of confirmed cases rose to 152,446, the health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll in the country also increased, marking a new tragic milestone when it exceeded 15,000.

Cecilia Alvarez Velasco cleans a condominium residence in Barcelona on Thursday during a national blockade to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Josep Lago / AFP / Getty Images)

There have been 542 deaths from COVID-19 in Italy Wednesday, lower than 604 the previous day, bringing the total death toll to 17,669. There were 3,693 people in ICU, down from 3,792 on Tuesday, marking the fifth daily drop in a row.

Italy could begin to gradually lift restrictions to contain the new coronavirus by the end of April, provided that the spread of the disease continues to slow, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the BBC on Thursday: “We must choose the sectors that can restart their If scientists confirm this, we could start loosening some measures by the end of this month, “said Conte.

South Korea says that at least 74 people diagnosed with coronavirus recovery have tested positive for the second time after being released from hospitals.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s disease prevention and control centers, said Thursday’s health authorities tested virus and serum samples to determine whether patients who tested positive for the test would be in able to transmit the virus to others and if their bodies had been correctly created antibodies.

He said that some of the patients did not show any symptoms before their follow-up tests turned positive, while others were tested again because they had respiratory symptoms. He said that none of these patients have so far seen their disease worsen under serious conditions.

Indian authorities identified and sealed dozens of hot spots in the Indian capital and neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh to verify the growing trajectory of new coronavirus infections. Government statements late Wednesday said that people will be given food, medicine and other supplies to their home and will not be allowed to leave these areas.

Workers prepare an isolation center on Thursday for the NSCI dome in Mumbai during a nationwide blockade imposed by the government as a preventive measure against COVID-19. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images)

The authorities also made it mandatory for people to wear masks to go outdoors in areas not covered by these restrictions in the two states. The hotspot seal came when the number of confirmed cases in India exceeded 5,000 marks, with 166 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

Iran The death toll from coronavirus increased from 117 to 4,110, said Ministry of Health spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said.

The World Bank says sub-Saharan Africa is expected to fall into recession for the first time in a quarter of a century amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Africa, which has over 10,000 documented cases across the continent, has had some of the world’s fastest growing economies in recent years. The World Bank says that African nations will request a “stop of debt service” and other financial assistance. African leaders have called for debt relief, warning that the pandemic will continue to threaten the world if a region goes without the necessary support.