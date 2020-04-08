Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and the world on Wednesday

The last one:

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says his “patience is dwindling” when it comes to the low test rate for COVID-19 in his province.

“No more excuses. It’s unacceptable. We now have the capacity,” a visibly angry Ford told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We have to start making 13,000 every day.”

Ontario is conducting far fewer COVID-19 tests per day than it had hoped for at this point in a much smaller proportion of its population than any other province. Quebec, BC and Alberta are both testing at Ontario’s double pace.

Data from the Ontario Ministry of Health show that only 2,568 new test results were provided on Tuesday. That’s roughly half of the 5,000 daily goal that the government promised to reach in late March, and far less than the 19,000 daily tests promised for the third week of April.

“It is possible that there are more people out there who have this infection that we are unaware of and who could spread it to their contacts,” Dr. Jeff Kwong, a professor of public health and family medicine at the University of Toronto, said to CBC News.

The reason for the deficit seems to be that Ontario continues to limit those who are tested by recommending not to test people who have not recently traveled internationally, even if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

WATCH | Premier Doug Ford faces a low test rate in Ontario:

Doug Ford says his patience has drained from the unacceptably low number of tests in Ontario. 01:44

Ford has said it wants to see all frontline health workers and all long-term health workers tested, along with first responders, the police and paramedics.

“When you increase your tests, you will get better results,” said Ford.

Detailed projections of the provinces

The people of Alberta and Quebec had an idea of ​​how the COVID-19 epidemic could take place on Tuesday in those provinces as experts and health officials presented a series of projections and scenarios on how the virus will spread.

Saskatchewan released its model on Wednesday, which shows that the provincial government is planning 3,000 to 8,300 deaths and around 20-200 ICU daily hospitalizations from COVID-19 at its peak. The data do not indicate when this peak is expected or when it is possible to lighten the removal measures.

Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to offer some of its coronavirus projections on Wednesday.

Premier Jason Kenney outlined what described a “likely” scenario for Alberta on Tuesday, suggesting that the province will not see a spike in the virus until mid-May. That model suggested that Alberta could see up to 800,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of summer with death numbers between 400 and 3,100. Another “higher” scenario indicated the possibility of both uppercase numbers and between 500 and 6,600 deaths.

Kenney has noted that the figures may seem overwhelming, and he has been prepared to warn that models “are not a done deal”.

“How many people are infected, how many die, if we overwhelm our health system – it all depends on us and our choices.”

WATCH | Quebec presents COVID-19 scenarios:

New data show that at least 1,200 people could die from COVID-19 in Quebec by the end of April, and if preventive measures were not continued, the death toll could reach 9,000. 01:59

Quebec also offered modeling information at the request of Premier François Legault, who wanted to share the information publicly despite the concerns of his main public health official.

Quebec modeling suggested that the province could see between 1,200 and 9,000 deaths by the end of April. Public health officials noted that current thinking is that the death toll will be closest to the lowest estimate.

Ontario, which saw the total number of 5,000 cases reported on Wednesday, unveiled its model last week. The federal government has suggested that it will do the same once it has sufficient information from the provinces, although when this may not have been immediately clear.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused largely on emergency economic measures as he delivered his daily speech outside Rideau Cottage on Wednesday, but he also addressed questions about when Canada would publish forecasts nationwide.

When will federal modeling arrive? Trudeau says provinces have released more data this week – they are “collecting, examining those and integrating them into a national model and we will have a lot to say in the coming days.”

Trudeau said on Wednesday that people would learn more about a national model in the coming days, but did not provide a specific date. The prime minister said it is still unclear exactly when Canada will peak, but said that strict adherence to critical public health measures – including physical removal and staying at home as much as possible – will help to reduce l impact of the epidemic.

“We continue to do what we are doing,” he said.

In British Columbia, case numbers have not reached the levels observed in Quebec and Ontario. Premier John Horgan said officials in his province are “optimistic”, but noted that “we are not yet far from the woods”.

Horgan told CBC Rosemary Barton Wednesday according to him – and that of B.C. Chief Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry – the goal of modeling is to help the province plan and prepare.

“We have to use that model for practical reasons,” he said.

He said the “curve is starting to bend” in B.C. and is encouraged by this, but has expressed concern for people who become less alert about physical distancing and other measures as the weather improves.

On Monday people walk along the False Creek Dam in Vancouver. B. C. Premier John Horgan said on Wednesday that it is important that people are physically separated even though the improvement in the climate attracts more people outside. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

Dr Theresa Tam, Canadian chief public health officer, previously noted that the projections are used for planning purposes and are not “crystal balls”. Patterns can vary widely, Tam said, and are “highly sensitive to our actions”, including measures such as physical removal, self-isolation and hand washing.

Tam reminded Canadians on Wednesday not to visit the extended family for the upcoming religious holidays.

He said that “boarding the curve” of the broadcast will be a challenge as the weather warms up and holidays like Easter, Vaisakhi, Ramadan and Jewish Passover are approaching – but he said traveling to see the family for these events is not considered essential.

Labor Minister Carla Qualtrough joined the health officials briefing to announce how many Canadians have applied for the Federal Government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

He said that just over 750,000 applications were filed on Tuesday, a total of 1.72 million since Monday, when people born in January, February and March were asked to start applying.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated in his daily briefing that the federal government is working to help people in the so-called concert economy that currently does not qualify for the CERB – those who work less than 10 hours a week.

WATCH | Unemployment in Alberta could reach 25%:

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says the province could see unemployment reaching 25% or more, largely due to the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices fueled by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. 03:21

B. C. Premier talks about arriving travelers

Horgan also talked about the province’s progress in slowing the spread of the disease and addressed the question of what needs to be done to ensure that the cases are not imported from abroad.

“We want to make sure everyone has a plan to isolate themselves,” he said of incoming international travelers, adding that the federal government is working with the province to “solve the problem.”

More details on what Horgan described as a “larger document” for incoming international travelers entering B.C. are expected later Wednesday.

He praised the efforts made by leaders across the country and said that prime ministers and politicians are working on political lines.

“We are collaborating, focused on results for Canadians.”

WATCH | Trudeau’s self-isolation is over:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally attends his first cabinet meeting after his wife has tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month ago. 00:27

Here is a look at what is happening in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces and territories

As of 2.30 pm ET Wednesday, Canada had 19,183 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19. The provinces that release data on patients considered recovered have listed 4,535 resolved cases. CBC News, which calculated the reported deaths, recorded 456 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, with two known deaths of Canadians related to coronavirus abroad. Public health officials noted that the reported figures do not capture the full picture as they do not include cases that have not been tested or are still under investigation.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities across the country it has more than doubled since last week, according to Indigenous Services Canada. As of Monday, the department said it was aware of four reported cases in Saskatchewan, 11 in Ontario and 20 in Quebec, but indigenous leaders questioned the accuracy of the data.

British Columbia reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 43. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was particularly concerned about the elderly. “We protect them by connecting remotely safely.” Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Alberta reported 25 new cases Tuesday, which was the lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the province in weeks. The province also announced two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the provincial total to 26. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Health officials in Saskatchewan COVID-19 screenings released Wednesday, as well as information on how the health system is preparing for an unexpected increase in cases. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba is postponing public events to mark the province’s 150th anniversary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Brian Pallister says the priority is to protect public health, and important celebrations are likely to be restored only next year. He is also suggesting that it will bring fines for people who don’t respect the removal rules. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

WATCH: Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser drives IPR in Canada:

With the assistance of actor Ryan Reynolds, Hayley Wickenheiser is rallying Canadians to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. 09:15

In Ontario, public health experts have requested more popular tests, but data from the province’s Ministry of Health indicate that the province is not up to its goal. Read more from CBC’s Mike Crawley on how the province is testing COVID-19.

Quebec it has passed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and added 25 more deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 175. Premier Francois Legault says the silver lining is that the hospitalizations are starting to stabilize, but warns that the province he still has a long way to go. Read more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said on Tuesday he was “more and more comfortable” the province will have the necessary supplies to respond to COVID-19. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

WATCH | What happens when you are in intensive care with COVID-19:

A look at how someone should be taken to ICU, what treatment could be and what recovery could be. 2:00 am

Nova Scotia reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including a Halifax bus driver. The government says it is expanding the list of symptoms screened for COVID-19 to include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache. Read more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King confirmed that his health minister did not self-isolate after returning from international travel last month. The main public health official of P.E.I. he spoke to James Aylward once he got to the office the next day and told him to go home because he had planned to issue a directive later that day for everyone who came to P.E.I. from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. Read more about what is happening on P.E.I.

The Newfoundland and Labrador health minister is warning people to stay home for the long weekend. “We have to do it right. This weekend you won’t notice the difference. Next week you will notice it in 10 to 14 days,” said John Haggie. More information on what is happening in N.L.

Yukon announced Tuesday that students will no longer have face-to-face lessons this academic year. Read more about what’s going on in Northern Canada, including new masking tips for people in the Northwest Territories.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

From The Associated Press, updated at 4:00 pm ET

In the United States, the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has exceeded 13,800, with over 400,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest spots are Detroit, New Orleans and the New York metropolitan area, which reported 149,316 cases on Wednesday. This is more than all of Spain, which has the second largest number of cases in any country in the world.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said some communities in the city’s five boroughs are feeling the impact of the virus disproportionately.

He said Hispanics, for example, represent 29% of all New Yorkers, but 34% of COVID-19 victims are in the Hispanic community.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials are planning ways to get the country back to normal activities if the spacing and other steps to mitigate COVID-19 this month prove effective in containing the epidemic, a senior American infectious disease official said Wednesday. .

“If we are indeed successful, it makes sense to at least plan what a return to normal would be like. This does not mean that we will do it now, but it does mean that we must be ready to calm down,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House task force on COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization responded to President Donald Trump’s threat to freeze US funding for the World Health Organization, stating that the international group had “lost its appeal” on the pandemic and was “very centered on China. “.

“We are still in the acute phase of a pandemic, so now is not the time to cut funding,” said Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, in a virtual briefing in response to a question about Trump’s observations.

The United States are the main donors of the Geneva-based institution, contributing over 400 million dollars in 2019 to over 400 million dollars. This is almost double the second largest contribution from the Member States.

WATCH | The head of the WHO responds to Trump’s criticisms:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the deadly force of COVID-19 will exploit the cracks in national or global unity. 02:20

Here’s what’s going on in other affected areas around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 3:00 pm ET

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is responding to treatment, but will spend a third night in intensive care in a central London hospital, his spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

“The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. He continues to be treated in the intensive care unit of St. Thomas hospital. He is in a good mood.”

On Tuesday, Downing Street said Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without assistance. The country’s confirmed death toll reached 7,110 as of Wednesday. But the number of new infections and hospitalizations is starting to show signs of flattening, said Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, at the press conference.

Medical personnel are testing essential workers at the coronavirus drive-through test center in Glasgow Airport long-term parking on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

from Spain The Ministry of Health reported 757 new deaths of coronavirus patients and 6,180 confirmed new infections on Wednesday. Both figures were slightly higher than on Tuesday when the first increase in five days was explained by a backlog of test results and deaths that had not been reported over the weekend. But doubts about statistics are growing when new data begins to emerge.

The Spanish authorities have already acknowledged that the shortage of test kits and a bottleneck in the number of tests that labs can perform on a daily basis are giving an estimate of the underestimated contagion, which rose to 146,000 on Wednesday. A national survey of 30,000 families has been launched to find out what the most approximate extent of the epidemic is beyond hospitals and nursing homes.

In Italy, the hardest hit country of all with over 17,000 dead, authorities have appealed to people ahead of Easter weekend not to let their guard down and stick to a blockade now in its fifth week, although new cases have dropped to a level not seen since the beginning weeks of the outbreak.

In Germany, the daily count of cases increased for the second consecutive day after four previous days of decreases.

Employees work on a production line making a new medical ventilator called “Oxygen” at a Spanish car factory in Martorell, Spain on Tuesday. (David Ramos / Getty Images)

France it will extend its blockade beyond the end date previously set for April 15, the presidential palace announced Wednesday. A French military ship is returning to port after crew members have shown signs of COVID-19 symptoms.

The Chinese city of Wuhan Wednesday closed its blockade for more than two months, although a small town in the north ordered residents’ restrictions amid concern about a second wave of infections. Wuhan, where the new coronavirus emerged and eventually saw more than 50,000 people infected, reported only three new confirmed infections in the past 21 days. New cases imported to the far north of Heilongjiang province have risen to a maximum of 25 per day, fueled, he said, by an influx of infected travelers crossing the border from Russia.

WATCH | COVID-19: Can you disinfect an N95 card or mask to reuse it?

Doctors answer your questions about coronavirus, including whether paper or N95 masks can be disinfected and reused. 03:43

Financial hub of India, Mumbai it is set to extend blocking measures until at least April 30 as authorities will rush to expand the tests. The number of confirmed cases in India has exceeded 5,000, with 149 deaths. The country has conducted only 121,271 tests, but tests are likely to increase in the coming days. India has blocked its entire population, a fifth of the world’s population, until April 14.

Japan saw its biggest daily jump in infections on the first day of a state emergency aimed at containing the epidemic. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has previously been criticized for taking so long to declare an emergency, while – in most cases – Japanese authorities have no sanctions to support calls to stay home and businesses to close. 144 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country on Wednesday, while deaths stood at 98, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

South Korea The government said Wednesday that it will increase restrictions on people traveling abroad to prevent new coronavirus infections and announced new stimulus measures for exporters affected by the epidemic. South Korea will temporarily suspend visa waiver for citizens of countries that have imposed travel bans on South Koreans, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

Commuters wear masks at a Fukuoka station in southern Japan on Wednesday morning. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures, including Fukuoka, Tuesday to increase defenses against the new coronavirus. (Kyodo News / The Associated Press)

Singapore has announced new measures to accelerate local food production, including a plan to transform parking roofs in public housing into urban farms. Hong Kong extensive restrictions on physical spacing, including the closure of some bars and pubs and the ban on public gatherings of over four people, until April 23rd.

Starting on Wednesday, Indonesia it had identified nearly 3,000 cases and recorded 240 deaths. But public health experts and epidemiologists point to the relatively low test frequency and high mortality rate, as the indications of the true infection rate are likely to be substantially higher.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a US $ 5 billion emergency IMF loan, the country tried to combat the Middle East’s worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it retained the money. Iran has banned long distance travel and closed non-essential activities to combat an outbreak which, according to official data, killed 4,003 people and infected 67,286.

Saudi Arabia the health minister said the virus could possibly infect 10,000 to 200,000 people in the country.

South Africa The health minister said 66 people in a single Durban hospital have tested positive for coronavirus in the past few days, including 48 staff members. Zweli Mkhize said the authorities are examining the closing parts of the St. Augustine hospital.

The minister said that less than 100 people across the country are currently hospitalized with the virus. He also tried to reassure anxious health workers after a union went to court over a shortage of protective equipment, saying South Africa’s offer should last up to eight weeks. South Africa has the most confirmed cases in Africa with over 1,700.

A driver wearing a protective mask observes how a worker hired by a local insurance company spraying disinfectant on his taxi at the Mams Mall Taxi Rank in Mamelodi East, South Africa on Monday. (Phill Magakoe / AFP / Getty Images)

WHO, which has expressed concern for months about how the virus will impact countries with limited resources and weaker health infrastructures, said there are over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa.

When the virus first appeared in Africa, cases were mainly found in major cities.

“Its spread beyond major cities means opening up a new front in our fight against this virus,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa, in a statement Wednesday. “This requires a decentralized response, adapted to the local context.”

WHO has called on the international community to offer financial and technical support as African countries increase their response.