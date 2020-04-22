Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and the world on Wednesday

The last one:

Canada reached a tragic milestone Wednesday as the number of deaths across the country from COVID-19 exceeded 2,000. About half of these deaths occurred in long-term care homes, which have been severely affected by the pandemic, particularly in Quebec and Ontario.

The news came when Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced that he will call on the military to help manage the current COVID-19 crisis in the province’s long-term care homes.

Ford says it will formally request extra resources from the federal government today, including the Canadian Public Health Agency and Canadian forces personnel, specifically to help in five priority homes. He compared the situation in long-term care facilities with a “wildfire” during his press conference on Wednesday.

Personnel from Canadian forces have already been sent to Quebec to help out in the hard-hit long-term care facilities. On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said he had asked the federal government to send 1,000 more troops to help staff the institutions.

Legault told reporters during his daily briefing that he made the request because the province was unable to find enough skilled workers to meet the immediate needs of the system, even after involving 350 medical specialists, as well as other nurses from others. parts and student nurses.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces arrives at Residence Yvon-Brunet for a long-term care home in Montreal on Saturday. Prime Minister François Legault said he had asked the federal government to send 1,000 more troops. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

The number of Quebec residences considered in a “critical situation” has almost doubled in the past week, from 41 to 80.

Altogether, some 850 of the 1,041 people who died from COVID-19 in Quebec were residing in the homes of the CHSLD or the elderly.

In Ontario, 128 residences are currently facing active outbreaks of COVID-19. To date, there have been at least 448 deaths in long-term care between outbreaks in 127 facilities.

Ontario is also expanding COVID-19 tests to all residents and workers in long-term care homes.

Speaking at the daily briefing from cabinet members and federal health officials, Tam again stated that continued supervision is essential and stressed continued concern about long-term care facilities.

“As we continue to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, we are seeing some bumps on the road that remind us that we cannot let our guard down.”

Tam said that protections are also needed in other high-risk settings where people live in close contact and share common spaces, citing the homes of the elderly and homeless shelters.

WATCH | WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan says countries will need to understand how to minimize risk in long-term care homes:

It’s important to minimize the risk of bringing the virus into long-term homes and respond quickly when it appears, says Mike Ryan of the WHO Emergency Program. 02:36

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated on Wednesday that the federal government is speaking with the provinces for support for long-term care homes, which are regulated at the provincial level. Trudeau last week said the federal government was planning to consult provinces to increase the wages of the least paid essential workers, but it is still unclear how or when this could happen.

Restarting the economy

Trudeau also said that the federal government is coordinating with provinces and territories on how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic – but said each will make its own decision given the different circumstances of each region.

“We recognize that different provinces will make different decisions on how and where to start restarting and reopening their economies,” Trudeau said Wednesday during his daily briefing.

The decision on when to reopen the U.S. border is a national measure, and any changes in that decision will come from the federal government, he said.

WATCH | Trudeau talks more about restarting the economy:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters on Wednesday 0:48

Trudeau’s observations come the day after Canadian director of public health Dr. Theresa Tam made similar observations. Tam, who was speaking during a daily briefing on Tuesday, urged that he continue to oversee public health measures and said that steps taken by Canadians across the country to slow the spread of the new coronavirus have prevented an explosion of cases.

Tam said Tuesday that health officials across the country are carefully monitoring the “steady and steady slowdown of the epidemic” as they plan what will come next.

“But we’re still a long way off and the road remains uncertain,” Tam said, adding that he knows the questions about healing and what comes next are on everyone’s mind. While there are many unknowns on the path to follow, Tam said that the actions taken by Canadians in the past few weeks have been instrumental in slowing the spread of the virus.

“There is no doubt that our daily sacrifices and inconveniences in recent weeks have prevented an explosive outbreak in Canada such as those that have swept health care systems in places like Italy, Spain and New York.”

The virus, first identified in China in late 2019, causes a disease called COVID-19. There is no proven treatment or vaccine for the virus, although researchers around the world are looking for potential treatments.

Support for students

Strict public health measures to crack down on the virus have led to enormous financial tensions for families and businesses, as well as for governments charged with overseeing the response and helping those who have lost their income.

The federal government and provinces have launched a series of initiatives aimed at supporting families and businesses, but some critics argue that funding has been both too limited and too slow.

Trudeau on Wednesday said the government plans to allocate funding and expand placement programs for post-secondary students who are struggling to find enough work during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left thousands of Canadians infected and pushed Health officials introduce a range of measures to keep people at home.

WATCH | Trudeau outlines the aid available to students:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a series of programs and benefits for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. half past one

Trudeau outlined a series of student-oriented initiatives, including support for students in certain volunteer roles.

The prime minister said the government will work with opposition parties to pass legislation on student supports.

As of 14:45 ET, there have been 2,023 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, as well as two COVID-19-related deaths of Canadians abroad, according to a CBC News report based on provincial and local health data, as well as CBC reports.

There are 39,807 confirmed and presumed cases and 13,910 cases resolved between the provinces and territories that make these data public.

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada, the United States and around the world.

Here is a look at what is happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia health officials say 28 employees in a chicken processing plant in Vancouver they tested positive for COVID-19. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Alberta’s medical director says that while the province sees positive signs around COVID-19, people need to remember that the virus “is still with us and we must continue to take it very seriously, even when we start thinking about reopening”. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta.

WATCH | The COVID-19 epidemic forces the Alberta meat processing plant to close:

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, Alta. Forced the facility to close temporarily, raising concerns about the prices and supply of meat. 03:03

Scottish Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected to speak to the people of the province live Wednesday evening, a day before officials plan to publish a plan on how to reopen the province. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

A Manitoba couple are urging people to stay home and take COVID-19 seriously after recovering from the virus. “It intensified very quickly,” said Kristie Walker, who tested positive after returning from the United States. “It felt like being in a car accident. Everything hurt. Absolutely everything.” Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Another Ontario long-term care home is reporting COVID-19 related deaths. Hawthorne Place Care Center in northwest Toronto said Tuesday that five residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

WATCH | When will Ontario start easing restrictions? Hear what the experts say:

Queen’s Park reporter Mike Crawley talks to experts about three key things they think should happen before Ontario goes back to its restrictions. 02:07

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault said the provincial government is working on a plan to reopen daycare centers and schools in the weeks and months ahead, although he cautioned “we still need some time to make sure the pandemic is under control.” Read more about what’s going on in Quebec, including details of a recent outbreak in a Montreal hospital.

New Brunswick has launched a web portal where people can access the results of the COVID-19 test. Read more about what is happening in New Zealand, including details of what the province is planning to reopen.

A large shipment of protective clothing – including masks and clothes – has arrived in Nova Scotia. Read more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

The chief and highest health official on Prince Edward Island says he hopes to lift some of the restrictions put in place to deal with COVID-19 in early May. “It will involve a process with consultation and risk assessment with industry, government departments, businesses and communities,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, public health officer. Read more about what’s going on on P.E.I, including the latest on what’s going on with the lobster season.

WATCH | COVID-19 can trigger a potentially deadly immune response:

Doctors working with COVID-19 patients claim that the virus can cause a deadly immune response called a cytokine storm in some patients. A team of Canadian scientists are conducting research on how it could be treated. 02:01

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball claim that there is no plan for cost reduction initiatives between the double hit to provincial revenue of falling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. More information on what is happening in N.L.

The Northwest Territories are providing $ 1.6 million in low interest loans to businesses affected by COVID-19 and the rules in place to slow it down. Learn more about what’s going on across the North.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 3:00 pm ET

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his apparent support for governors who plan to reopen their economies this week on Wednesday.

“States are returning safely. Our country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again,” he tweeted, although it is still unclear how secure it will be.

A handful of mostly southern states have announced that they will begin to ease economic restrictions later this week. Republican governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio all announced on Monday that they would start to cut the sidewalks from trade and social activity aimed at stopping the coronavirus epidemic in the next two weeks. The Democratic governor of Colorado said Tuesday that he will open retail stores on May 1st.

The United States has by far the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world at 830,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The database puts the death toll related to coronavirus in the United States to over 45,000.

WATCH | Frustration over COVID-19 blockade boils down to Pennsylvania protest:

Thousands of people frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 blockade protested in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. 02:02

Amid these reopenings, the U.S. government announced Wednesday that it will assess whether the World Health Organization is going as it should be, after Trump has suspended U.S. funding for the global body.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 14, 2020, in which he announced that he would suspend funding for the World Health Organization. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Washington will also use this break to seek alternative partners outside the WHO to continue doing “important jobs” such as vaccines, to ensure that it has no disruption to aid efforts, said USAID CEO John Barsa. .

An Iowa pig factory criticized for the nation’s pork supply suspended operations Wednesday after more than 180 infections were linked to it. Officials still expect this number to increase dramatically, while tests are expected to begin on 2,800 workers at the Tyson Foods plant on Friday.

Here’s what’s going on around the world.

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 10:15 am ET

Spain, one of the hardest hit countries in the world, is planning to allow children to leave home next week for the first time in nearly six weeks.

“I am aware of the enormous effort that childbirth has required of our youngest children and their families,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The country’s death toll has reached nearly 22,000, behind only the United States is Italy, after 435 deaths were reported most Wednesday. But the numbers reflect a plateau of the outbreak.

A volunteer prepares to disinfect his city during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday in Zahara de la Sierra, Spain. Zahara has mainly separated from the outside world since March 14, a decision widely supported by its residents, many of whom are elderly. (Juan Carlos Toro / Getty Images)

In another sign of hope, a large makeshift morgue on a skating rink closed, with all bodies removed by Wednesday. The temporary morgue in Madrid’s Palacio de Hielo hosted a total of 1,145 coronavirus victims’ bodies during its four weeks of activity.

“We have not been able to save their lives, but let us know that our armed forces have not left them alone for a minute,” said Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

A total of 69 people who have worked for of Britannia The national health service has died from COVID-19, while the number of staff in nursing homes for seniors who have died of disease is unknown, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Wednesday.

A food bank volunteer sweeps the floor in a temporary food bank in Kensington Olympia in west London on Wednesday. (Take away Akmen / AFP / Getty Images)

of Singapore Coronavirus infections increased by over 10,000 after reporting 1,016 new cases on Wednesday. The count of the small city-state rose to 10,141, maintaining its position as the most affected nation in Southeast Asia. He scored a third day in a row of new cases above 1,000, but his death toll remained at 11.

The ministry of health said that the vast majority of the new cases are again connected to the dormitories of foreign workers, which have been closed and where virus tests have been speeded up to curb transmission.

China Wednesday did not report new deaths from coronavirus, but did report another 30 cases, 23 of which were brought from abroad. Of the internal cases, all seven were reported in Heilongjiang province near the Russian border, where a field hospital was set up to cope with a new exacerbation related to people returning home from abroad.

Just over 1,000 people are hospitalized for treatment, while approximately the same number are under isolation and monitoring of suspected cases or after testing positive but showing no symptoms. China reported a total of 4,632 deaths among 82,788 cases, most of them in Wuhan, where officials recently increased the death toll by 50% after a log review.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought support for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic in phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump, and German and French leaders overnight.

The total death toll from the coronavirus in bangladesh it reached 120, while the number of total infections rose to 3,772 with another 390 positive cases Wednesday, an official said. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the directorate general of health services, said that 10 more people, including seven men and three women, have died in the past 24 hours due to the growing concern that the upward trend could continue in the coming weeks, since the transmission of the community has taken place across the country.

Reports say that many positive cases are asymptomatic, which poses a serious threat to the community. A nationwide blockade is ongoing until Saturday to help curb the spread of the virus.

Volunteers spray disinfectant on a motorist along a road during a government-imposed arrest as a preventative measure on Sunday against COVID-19 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images)

The death toll reported by the outbreak of the new coronavirus in I came across It rose 94 in the past 24 hours to 5,391, Ministry of Health spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state television. The Islamic Republic has 85,996 diagnosed cases, Jahanpur said.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 500 billion rand bailout package, equivalent to 10% of Africa’s most industrialized nation’s GDP, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that his government will increase the budget for social programs and critical projects by US $ 25.6 billion to deal with the coronavirus crisis.