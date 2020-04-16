Coronavirus: When might the British stalemate end?

It has been off for more than three weeks. On Monday, March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all necessary jobs would be closed only with immediate effect, while members of the general public, except for the purchase of supplies at the supermarket or in special circumstances, including one at home. They stay on their own. Daily exercise form.

New developments in the Cronavirus epidemic are happening rapidly around the world. So fast that it’s hard to tell how difficult the current climate is in the coming days, weeks and months.

After the government postponed for the first time a three-week investigation into the locked-in detention, Dominic Rahab, the first foreign minister, announced on Thursday that the lockout would continue for at least another three weeks after Easter.

Rage explained that Sage, the government’s scientific advisory group, believes that some of the locked measures are effective, but that clear conclusions have yet been drawn about their overall effectiveness in mortality. He added that lifting the blockade would soon only spread the virus and harm the economy instead of provoking it as a prediction.

He explained the five improvements that need to be made before the restrictions are lifted: more capacity to be released in hospitals. Sustainable reduction in daily mortality; reliable information on reducing contamination to controllable levels. Ensure that NHS staff testing resources and PPE resources (personal protective equipment) are available. Confidence that any regulation in locking rules does not overshadow health services.

With the “peak” of the Covid-19 outbreak coming to the UK in the next few weeks, the silent lock is likely to continue beyond that. “There is no clear date for the government to provide a strategy for Britain’s withdrawal from the rear,” Michael Guo said on Saturday (April 4th).

In late March, the UK’s vice president of medicine, Dr. Jenny Harry, said the lock needed “three weeks to check, two or three months to see if we had really broken it”, but “three to six”. The moon, ideally. ” Total.

If we pay attention to the measures being taken by other countries, it is clear that the lock may be closed if necessary. On March 18, it was reported that more than 4,000 people had been fined by French police for violating house orders, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently announced that he was going to lift the lock across the country. At least April 25th.

In late March, the city of Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified, reduced its locking measures for the first time since January 23 following the fifth consecutive day without contamination. Officials said people could enter the city if they had a valid certificate and no fever, while residents could use it to leave the area, but had to be tested for Covid-19 before doing so.

“Current measures in the UK are essential to reduce transmission and reduce mortality from the virus,” said Graham Modley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the School of Tropical Health and Medical Sciences in London.

“Before we can lift them, we have to make sure we do the interventions to make sure that the growth doesn’t start again. What these interventions are is not defined as a moment.”

So when might the stalemate in Britain end?

Unfortunately, this is not an answer that can be easily answered due to the lack of evidence about the prevalence of the virus crown and the effect that this lock has on increasing the pressure.

“We are not yet in a position to know when and how peace of mind will be locked in,” said Katrina Hern, head of the clinic at Doctorlink, a pioneer in assessing NHS symptoms.

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail center

Angela Christofilo

“This is because we have only been locking the lock for two weeks, and from now on we will see that the virus has been transmitted since it was locked.”

“Every day, more and more people are getting information from our own country and other countries that are locked in front of us,” Hearn told The Independent.

“I don’t think the government or the experts still have enough information to make a strong plan. That doesn’t mean they won’t win soon.”

“Every scientist has a premature responsibility to start speculation about when it will end,” said Professor Robert Dingwall, a part-time professor at the School of Social Sciences at the University of Nottingham Trent and an epidemiologist.

“We definitely need more information in two or three weeks to understand how this spread happens in this country,” he told The Independent.

Professor Keith Neil, a Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nottingham, explains that there are two “tough ways to manage epidemics.”

The first thing he says is that the virus will spread rapidly as a means of achieving herd immunity among the population, which will inevitably lead to the overthrow of health services and a large number of casualties, he said. The second is to keep the public explosion in isolation until the vaccine is created, which he says will not happen for another 18 months. “Since none of these options are possible, a different approach must be taken,” he said.

Can the lock be released step by step?

“Basically, I think what needs to be done is that the cases fall, the lock has to be released, the cases go back and they have to be reused,” he said. There is no other way to do that. “

The Cronavirus epidemic has been compared to a war period on several occasions. “People believe that there will be ‘some kind of VE Day’, and we will officially announce it and we can go out and have a big party,” said Professor Dingwall.

However, “it’s much more likely that what we’re really seeing is a progressive calm of action over a long period of time,” he explains.

One of the steps that Professor Dingwall is considering may be due to the closure is the reopening of schools. A new study published in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health found that school closures did not appear to have a significant effect on the spread of infections during illnesses such as Covid-19.

After analyzing 16 studies, the researchers estimated that school closures would reduce mortality by about 2 to 4 percent during the outbreak of Crohn’s virus in the UK, less than other social avoidance measures.

Researchers have warned that the “economic costs and potential harms” of high school closures are too high, especially for disadvantaged children, who suggest that if schools are reopened, playgrounds can be closed and social distance introduced in the classroom.

“It seems that the evidence for the closure of schools does not seem to be strong,” said Professor Dingwall, adding that the reopening of schools “could be a big step forward for the country’s normal progress again.”

1/15

The red flower is delivered to a woman by drone on Mother’s Day in Juniye, Lebanon

AFP / Getty

2/15

Women dance on their balconies as radio stations to play the role of a mobster to raise morale in Rome.

Reuters

3/15

A skeleton stands on a balcony in Frankfurt, Germany

AP

4/15

the movie Lou ragazze di Piazza di Spagna It is planned for a building in Rome

AP

5/15

A woman uses a basket tied to a rope to deliver food to her balcony in Naples, Italy.

Environmental Protection Agency

6/15

DJ Francesco Cellini plays from the rooftop terrace of his flat block in Rome for his neighbors

Reuters

7/15

A woman’s movements from her balcony in Barcelona

Environmental Protection Agency

8/15

Cellist Carina Nunes performs for her neighbors on her flat balcony in Panama City

Reuters

9/15

DJ Nash Petrovich broadcasts live from a series of rooftops in Brooklyn

Reuters

10/15

People admire medical workers from their balconies in Modin, Israel

Reuters

11/15

A Brooklyn resident relaxes in a wooden hammer hanging from his balcony

Reuters

12/15

Residents try bread during the “safe distance” between neighbors in Anderlecht, Belgium

Reuters

13/15

Musician Adam Masr plays from his balcony in Budapest, Hungary, for neighbors

Reuters

14/15

A man and his son on their balcony in Brooklyn

Reuters

15/15

A man is sitting alone on a rooftop terrace in Rome

Reuters

Professor Neil argues that other changes to the locking lock may include reopening garden centers, so that the growing season is not “ruined,” implementing instruction on seat seats in restaurants and removing queues from bars. Permission to issue food and beverage licenses. Daily operations

However, the plan to reduce pressure in the UK “must be carefully planned to address the potential risk of increased cases, economic impact and public health in the community.”

“One of the reasons the government isn’t discussing it yet is that they don’t want us to take our eyes off it when they’re isolated,” says Doctorlink, chief clinical officer. “If we calm down at this stage, the number will go back and we will waste all the efforts of the last two weeks.”

Does the distribution of the antibody test increase the probability of unlocking the lock?

A report released by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on April 4 states that the government is currently working with several companies that offer antibody tests and are “evaluating their performance.”

These antibody tests are completely new. In fact, they are still developing and there is still no one to prove that it works the way we want it to. “No government in the world has yet set up a complete Covid-19 antibody testing program.”

Antibody testing allows specialist doctors to determine if a person has already recovered from a coronary artery disease and has developed a specific immunity to it. However, as Professor Neil points out, the antibody tests currently being performed are “only to diagnose a severe infection,” unlike patients with mild cases or people with symptoms.

“Once the antibody test is done, and we know exactly how to do the test, it’s very easy to get hundreds of thousands of them very quickly,” he said. “We are in a real shortage of information.”

On Friday, April 3, Health Minister Matt Hancock said the British government had not yet found an antibody test that was “good enough to use,” and acknowledged that the tests were unlikely to be widespread until the end of April. O be available.

“A better understanding of how many people are immune to the virus can help reduce the number of locks,” says Professor Dingal.

“It helps when we have an idea of ​​the true level of immunity in the population,” he says. “If we get close to the level of immunity in which the virus starts and people are not infected – we may be able to track such a thing on a regional basis – then it may create more geographical latitude for us,” he said. areas. “

On the other hand, if health care doctors can say whether a person is immune to the virus, it means that only those who are immune are allowed to leave their homes.

“Currently, there is no complete strategy,” adds Professor Neil. “It may be a global epidemic, but it’s actually a series of epidemics in different countries,” he said.

“No one can imagine what the best strategy to use is. It’s the kind of strategy you can implement. I think it’s very difficult to decide when to release a work lock.”

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus