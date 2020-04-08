Coronavirus, which got “Black Communication” very, very hard

President Donald Trump on Tuesday in the White House said that African Americans suffered more proportionally during the coronavirus epidemic.

“It’s been disproportionate,” Trump said. “They are hitting very, very hard.”

The president said he would work to support African American communities that are infected with the virus.

“It’s a huge challenge. It’s terrible, ”he said.

Trump commented on the matter during a White House press briefing on Tuesday evening, and asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to address it.

Fauci said Americans were disproportionately suffering from the virus due to the existing health problems that were prevalent in black communities, such as higher levels of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma.

“We are very worried about this, it’s very sad, we can’t do anything about it right now, except try to give them as much care as possible to avoid these complications,” said Fauci.

In Illinois and Michigan, early data show that 40 percent of coronavirus-related deaths are African-American.

Fauci was reluctant to make projections about whether the trends would continue, but said that it was likely to be disproportionate among black communities.

Dr. Deborah Birx said that the black population was not more likely to get the virus but their health conditions made them more likely to suffer serious health problems or death from the virus.

The White House task force is currently collecting the data for publication, at the request of the President.