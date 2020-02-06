Coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies in the Chinese hospital

A Chinese doctor who got into trouble with the authorities because of his early warning of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus died after a day of confusion about his condition.

The Wuhan Central Hospital announced in its social media report that the 34-year-old ophthalmologist Dr.

“We deeply regret this and mourn it,” added it.

There are conflicting reports about the fate of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang. This undated photo shows him on oxygen support in the hospital after he became infected with the coronavirus. (Supplied)

The hospital previously said he was in critical condition, although other Chinese media reported that the 34-year-old had died.

“We are deeply saddened by Dr. Li Wenliang’s death. We all have to celebrate the work he has done on the virus,” tweeted the World Health Organization.

Li was reprimanded by local police in late December for “spreading rumors” about the disease.

The Wuhan outbreak has now infected over 28,200 people worldwide and killed more than 560 people.

Within half an hour after Li’s critical condition was announced on Friday, the hospital received nearly 500,000 comments on its social media post. Many of them hoped Li would get through. One wrote, “We’re not going to bed. We’re waiting for a miracle here.”

Last year, Dr. Li Wenliang Wuhan’s officers from the corona virus threat, however, were shut down by the police. (AP)

Li was one of a number of medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government failed to do so, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

After the mysterious illness hit seven patients in a hospital, Li said in an online chat group on December 30, “Quarantined in the emergency room.”

Another chat participant wondered, “Will SARS be back?” – The newspaper announced a reference to the 2002/03 virus outbreak, in which hundreds of people were killed.

Wuhan’s health officials called Li in the middle of the night to explain why he was sharing the information, and the police later forced him to sign a statement admitting “illegal behavior,” the Times said.

“If the officials had previously released information about the epidemic,” Li said in an interview in the Times via SMS. “I think it would have been much better. There should be more openness and transparency.”

In the meantime, a newborn became the youngest known person to be infected with the virus.

China yesterday completed the construction of a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients, and brought people with milder symptoms to temporary quarantine centers in sports stadiums, exhibition halls, and other public spaces. Trials of a new antiviral drug should begin on patients.