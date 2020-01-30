Coronavirus: WHO declares global public health problem about virus from China

BEIJING – The World Health Organization explained the outbreak caused by a new virus in China that was exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday after the number of cases had risen ten times in a week.

The US Health Agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed the WHO about cases of the new virus at the end of December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases as scientists race to understand how the virus is spreading and how serious it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China and have noted with concern several cases in other countries – including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Vietnam – where isolated cases of human to human Handover.

The case in France is a doctor who was in contact with a patient with the new virus and later became infected himself. The doctor is now being treated in an isolated room in a hospital in Paris. Outbreak specialists are concerned that the spread of new viruses from patients to health professionals may indicate that the virus is being adapted to human transmission.

A declaration of a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but can also cause nervous governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

On Thursday, China increased the number of deaths to 170 and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuants from China’s hardest hit region returned to medical testing and even isolation.

Russia announced it was closing its 2,600-mile border with China and joining Mongolia and North Korea to block crossings to protect itself against a new viral outbreak. It was de facto closed due to the Lunar New Year’s holiday, but the Russian authorities said the closure would be extended until March 1.

Train traffic between the countries was stopped, except for one train connecting Moscow and Beijing, but air traffic between the two countries continued, at least for the time being. Russia has not confirmed any cases of the virus.

In the meantime, the United States and South Korea have confirmed their first cases of virus spread from person to person. The man in the US is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who fell ill from the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Cases have been reported of spreading the infectious virus to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere. The South Korea case was a 56-year-old man who was in contact with a patient who was previously diagnosed with the new virus.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sick there during the outbreak of SARS 2002-2003, a cousin of the new virus.

The latest figures for the Chinese mainland show an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases for a total of 7,736 confirmed cases. Of the new deaths, 37 were in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, and one in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Outside of China, according to the WHO there are 82 infections in 18 countries.

China extended its Lunar New Year holiday to Sunday to try to keep people at home, but the wave of returning travelers might spread the virus further.

Ministry of Transport spokesman Wu Chungeng outlined a series of rigorous temperature controls and other “stringent measures” to detect potentially infectious passengers. Transport restrictions such as those that isolate Wuhan and suspend interprovincial bus services remain in effect, Wu said.

“It is definitely a challenge, but we are confident that we can exercise effective control,” Wu told reporters during the briefing.

To date, around 99% of cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate of the new virus at 2%, but said the figure was very preliminary. With fluctuating numbers of cases and deaths, scientists can only make a rough estimate of the death rate and it is likely that much milder cases of the virus will be missed.

In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10% of the people who contracted it. The new virus is from the coronavirus family, including those who can cause colds, as well as more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Chinese authorities have asked anyone who traveled from or via Wuhan to health authorities and put themselves in quarantine for 14 days, the maximum incubation period in which patients can be contagious, even if they have no symptoms.

China has been largely praised for a rapid and effective response to the outbreak, although questions have been raised about the police repression of what was once regarded as mere rumors – a reflection of the Communist state’s determination of a single-party monopoly on information to maintain in spite of smartphones and social media.

This contrasts sharply with the initial response to SARS, when medical reports were hidden as state secrets. The delayed reaction was blamed because the disease had spread worldwide, killing around 800 people.

Associated Press writers Maria Cheng in London, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.