Coronavirus: WHO warns of ‘serious threat’ as Hong Kong building evacuated for fear of pipe

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a new “serious” warning about the coronavirus, as the Hong Kong authorities evacuate 100 people from an apartment building, fearing that the virus may spread. propagates through drainage pipes.

“With 99% of the cases in China, this remains an emergency for this country, but which represents a very serious threat for the rest of the world”, declared the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, by opening the last conference on the virus in Geneva, Switzerland, reports news.com.au.

“The most important thing is to stop the epidemic and save lives. With your support, this is what we can do together,” said Dr Tedros.

“With 99% of # 2019nCoV cases in #China, this remains an emergency for this country, but which represents a very serious threat for the rest of the world” – @ DrTedros

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 11, 2020

Some 400 scientists will examine how the virus is transmitted and possible vaccines during the two-day forum.

The virus, first identified in China on December 31, killed more than 1,000 people, infected more than 42,000 people and reached some 25 countries.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus breakthrough? Scientists successfully use antiviral drug on patient

• Coronavirus: new maps theorize that some who escaped Wuhan have reached New Zealand

• The number of coronavirus deaths exceeds 1000: 103 die in a single day

• Coronavirus: New Zealand evacuees settle in quarantine for life

It is believed to have originated from bats and reached humans via another animal such as snakes or pangolins.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine against the disease, which can cause respiratory failure. Today, several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are fighting to develop a vaccine – a process that normally takes years.

HONG KONG APARTMENT BLOCK RESIDENTS ESCAPE

The conference comes as more than 100 people were evacuated from a Hong Kong apartment block on Tuesday, after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for 2019-nCoV.

Residents were forced to leave early in the morning as health officials, masked and white overalls, rushed to determine if the virus had spread in the 35-storey complex that houses some 3,000 people.

Hong Kong is on high alert for any potential “super spreader” event, particularly in the towering housing blocks that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Over 100 people have been evacuated from the Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

During the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic, which killed 299 people in Hong Kong, 42 deaths occurred in a single building where approximately 300 people were infected.

During this outbreak, it was found that the virus had spread through defective drainage pipes.

Officials said the resettlement of residents of Tsing Yi District on Tuesday was a precaution after three members of the same family contracted the virus.

The family lived 10 floors just below another man who had previously been diagnosed as a carrier.

“We don’t know what the exact route of transmission was,” Wong Ka-hing of the Center for Health Protection told reporters.

“It could still be done by the usual droplet or contact method.”

However, the occupants of 35 apartments connected to the same drainage system were evacuated.

Health secretary Sophia Chan said four residents with flu-like symptoms were taken to an isolation unit in the hospital, but then tested negative for the virus. The rest were taken to quarantine camps.

“DELETED” CHINESE OFFICIALS

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks on Monday, when analysts said the virus could lead to its own “Chernobyl moment”.

Xi has been largely out of public view since the outbreak was first reported at a seafood market in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province in December.

But as the number of people infected continues to rise – both in China and abroad – the government has been pressured to prove that the situation is under control.

Local authorities in particular have faced increasing pressure for perceived incompetence – particularly after the death of a Chinese doctor in the provincial capital Wuhan who was punished for sounding the alarm about the new virus.

Analysts also accused them of downplaying the spread of the epidemic because they held political meetings at the time and wanted to project an image of stability.

Two of the top health officials at the epicenter of the virus were sacked on Tuesday, official media said.

Zhang Jin, the Communist Party leader of the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, and its director Liu Yingzi have been dismissed, the public television station CCTV reported.

The deputy director of the National Health Commission of China, Wang Hesheng, will assume the two roles, said CCTV.

In another sign of personnel changes at the epidemic zero point, a senior Beijing official, Chen Yixin, was sent to Wuhan to guide the work to combat the epidemic.

Chen is secretary general of the commission, the main law enforcement agency of the Communist Party.

.