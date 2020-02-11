Coronavirus: WHO warns of “serious threat” when Hong Kong apartment block is evacuated due to pipe fear

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a new “serious” warning about the coronavirus, as Hong Kong authorities evacuate 100 people from an apartment block because they fear the virus may spread through drain pipes.

“With 99 percent of cases in China, this is still an emergency for that country, but it is a major threat to the rest of the world,” said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the opening of the latest virus conference in Geneva , Switzerland, reports news.com.au.

“The most important thing is to stop the outbreak and save lives. With your support, we can do it together,” said Dr. Tedros.

“With 99% of cases of # 2019nCoV in #China, this is still an emergency for this country, but it is a very big threat to the rest of the world” – @ DrTedros

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 11, 2020

At the two-day forum, around 400 scientists will investigate how the virus is transmitted and which vaccines are possible.

The virus, which was first identified in China on December 31, killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000 and reached around 25 countries.

CONTINUE READING:

• Coronavirus breakthrough? Scientists successfully use antiviral drugs in patients

• Corona virus: New map theories about some who fled Wuhan have reached New Zealand

• Coronavirus deaths exceed 1000: 103 in a single day

• Coronavirus: New Zealand’s evacuees live in quarantine

It is believed that it comes from bats and has reached humans via another animal such as snakes or pangolins.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for the disease that can lead to respiratory failure. Several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are now developing a vaccine – a process that usually takes years.

APARTMENT EVACUATED IN HONG KONG BLOCK RESIDENT

The conference took place when more than 100 people were evacuated from an apartment block in Hong Kong on Tuesday after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the 2019 nCoV.

Locals had to leave early in the morning when the health officials, in masks and white overalls, found out if the virus had spread to the 35-story complex, which was home to around 3,000 people.

Hong Kong is on high alert, especially in the towering blocks of flats that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

More than 100 people have been evacuated from the Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

During the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in which 299 people died in Hong Kong, 42 people came from just one apartment block in which around 300 people were infected.

During this outbreak, it was found that the virus had spread through faulty drainpipes.

Officials said moving Tsing Yi District residents on Tuesday was a precautionary measure after three members of the same family became infected with the virus.

The family lived 10 floors directly under another man who had already been diagnosed with a carrier.

“We are not sure how the broadcast went exactly,” Wong Ka-hing from the Health Protection Center told reporters.

“It could still be through the usual method of droplets or contact.”

Nevertheless, the residents of 35 apartments that were connected to the same drainage system were moved out.

Health Minister Sophia Chan said four residents who showed flu-like symptoms were placed in an isolation ward, but were later tested negative for the virus. The others were taken to quarantine camps.

CHINESE OFFICER “REMOVED”

Chinese President Xi Jinping made its first public appearance on Monday when analysts said the virus could lead to its own “Chernobyl moment”.

Xi has largely stayed away from the public since the first outbreak report at a fish market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December.

However, as the number of infected people continues to grow in both China and overseas, the government has been under pressure to prove that the situation is under control.

Local officials, in particular, were under increasing pressure due to perceived incompetence – especially after the death of a Chinese doctor in the provincial capital, Wuhan, who was punished for triggering the alarm about the new virus.

Analysts have also accused them of downplaying the scale of the outbreak because they were holding political meetings at the time and wanted to project a picture of stability.

State media released Tuesday that two of the country’s top health officials were released at the virus’ epicenter.

Zhang Jin, the Communist Party leader of the Hubei Province Health Commission, and his director Liu Yingzi were removed from their positions, the state television broadcaster CCTV reported.

According to CCTV, Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the China National Health Commission, will assume both roles.

On another sign of personnel changes at Ground Zero of the outbreak, senior Beijing official Chen Yixin was sent to Wuhan to head the disease control work.

Chen is Secretary General of the Commission, the Supreme Law Enforcement Agency of the Communist Party.