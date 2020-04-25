Coronavirus: WHO warns that improved patients have no evidence of re-infection

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence that people who have recovered from the coronavirus and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

In a scientific summary released on Saturday, the United Nations relied on “proof” of protection against re-infection in countries that issue “safety passports” and “risk-free certificates”. It allows people to return to work or travel, he warned. .

The WHO reports that relying on antibodies at this stage of the epidemic could increase the risk of contracting the virus, and claims that the antibody test has not yet been proven as a reliable next step because countries are looking to reopen. After quarantine and other measures are reducing.

“People who assume they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health recommendations, so using such certificates could increase the risks of continuing transmission,” the report said. “

Numerous studies have shown that people who have recovered from Covid-19 have antibodies, but WHO insists that low levels of antibodies neutralizing blood in these cases are not enough to ensure the safety of the disease.

The report follows Chile’s announcement that it will issue a safety card that works as a passport in the country, allowing them to clear airport security of other permits.

Officials across the United States, France, and the United Kingdom have published similar concepts that suggest that a person can contract a virus only once before antibodies are created to kill another infection.

But the WHO reports that “no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies [for Covid-19] guarantees immunity to subsequent infections by this virus in humans.”

The WHO supports current antibody testing “at the population level or in specific groups, such as health care workers, close contact with known cases or in families” because they are “infected to understand the extent – and risk factors associated with – infection.” “They are very important.”

But most of these studies are not designed to “determine whether these people are immune to secondary infections,” the report said.

Several antibody tests have been performed in California and New York, in which 9.9 percent of the state’s population tested positive for antibodies. In New York City, the figure is 21 percent.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently claimed that “large-scale antibody testing helps determine the percentage of the population that is now immune to the virus.” However, health officials and researchers have stressed that this is not necessarily the case, as the WHO has now stated.

The WHO’s findings also cast doubt on the effectiveness of “herd safety,” in which a large percentage of the community produces antiviral antibodies.

