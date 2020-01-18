Coronavirus: Why an epidemic in China has prompted airlines to check

NEW YORK – The announcement of passenger screenings at three US airports for a new type of coronavirus may cause concern for the average American, who has probably never heard of the word “coronavirus” before.

A deadly epidemic of the newly identified virus in central China has prompted airlines to carry out checks, raising fears of a new international epidemic.

But what does it even mean? And should the Americans be worried? Here’s what we know about coronaviruses and this recent epidemic:

What are coronaviruses?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds; others found in bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious illnesses.

For example, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the family of coronaviruses. An SARS epidemic in 2003 left 8,098 people sick worldwide, killing 774 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

What are the symptoms? And how is it spread?

According to the CDC, coronaviruses generally cause mild to moderate upper respiratory disease. This includes the common cold and most people will get sick from these viruses in their lifetime.

Like cold, it spreads from one infected person to another by air, personal contact or contact with surfaces infected with the virus.

Only two other human coronaviruses – apart from the most recent outbreak – are known to cause serious symptoms frequently: SARS and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

What do we know about this new type of coronavirus?

Health officials identified the new type of coronavirus this month. More than 40 cases of this disease have been confirmed in Asia, including two deaths – including at least one for a previous medical condition.

Five are currently in serious condition.

The infected people worked or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan.

The virus causes pneumonia, which causes symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Officials said it likely spreads from animals to people, but were unable to rule out the possibility of it spreading from person to person.

Should Americans be worried?

So far, the risk to the American public is considered low, but the CDC wants to be prepared and takes precautions, said Dr. Martin Cetron.

It is always possible that a virus mutates to become more dangerous. It is also likely that more cases will arise worldwide, including at least one at some point in the United States, said another CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

