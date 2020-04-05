Coronavirus: Why does Covid-19 seem to kill more men than women?

Coronavirus envelops the globe (photo: PA)

Data suggests that men may be more susceptible to not only catching coronavirus, but also to his death.

The virus is new and a lot of research will be needed to fully understand it, but early statistics have begun to indicate that men may be more exposed to Covid-19.

White House Coronavirus Reaction Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said at a White House press conference over two weeks ago: “We see another trend from Italy. That men’s mortality appears twice in every age group of women. “

Data collected by Global Health 50/50, with the support of CNN, showed that – in countries for which they have the necessary data – more men have died than women who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Because the virus is still spreading in various countries around the world, we took a closer look at why gender-based bias may exist in the case of fatalities.

Do men die more often due to coronavirus?

As can be seen from the data in the graphs below, a significant number of countries reported more men than women dying of coronavirus.

It is important to remember that this data, which was collected from the governments of different countries affected by the coronavirus, may not be based on the most recent mortality rates and confirmed case numbers – this is because the numbers can only be updated when sex disaggregated data is available .

In addition, there are many countries for which gender data are not available at the time of writing.

Therefore, it may take some time before this trend is confirmed on a larger scale.

However, even with this disclaimer in mind, the trend we have presented so far is convincing.

Read the latest updates:Live news about coronavirus

Chart: Metro.co.uk l Source: Global Health l 50/50 l Created with Datawrapper

In particular, even in countries such as Portugal, France and South Korea where more women were diagnosed than men, even more men than women were infected with the virus at the time of writing.

Regarding the reason for this, Global Health 50/50 said it could be due to the fact that men are more likely to have problematic pre-existing conditions and lead a more “risky” lifestyle.

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Their website states: “Preliminary reports of people with severe COVID-19 disease have shown links to existing comorbidities, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and some chronic lung diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These conditions appear to be more onerous for men around the world.

“This burden of disease may partly result from a higher level of risky behavior that is consistently more common among men than women around the world.”

For example, drinking and smoking rates are much higher in men than women, and according to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of men’s death in the US, and according to British Heart Foundation website, one in seven men in the UK dies annually due to ischemic heart disease compared to one in 12 women.

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Hormones can also play a role in women who are more naturally resistant to viruses.

Estrogen has previously been found to increase the antiviral properties of immune cells, and experts have found in the past that the genes controlling the immune system are on the X chromosome – men have XY sex chromosomes and women have two Xs.

Follow Metro on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share your opinions in the comments below.

MORE: The bride is preparing to cancel her two weddings worth £ 80,000 in Italy because coronavirus is still destroying the country

MORE: pregnant bride of Boris Johnson in bed for a week with coronavirus symptoms





Coronavirus latest news and updates