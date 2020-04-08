Coronavirus will change Britain – especially not for the better

While most of us do our best to take it all one day at a time and not let our thoughts drift too far, while vowing to never again take normality for granted, Dispatches: Coronavirus – How Britain is Changing (Channel 4, 9 p.m.) engaged in future thinking to imagine the long-term impact of the epidemic.

Even in more regular times, trying to predict how our world might change is a delicate exercise. At the present time, the range of talking heads in the program had its work cut out for predicting with some certainty the long-term consequences of the coronavirus.

They all agreed, however, that the impact would be profound on everything from the UK economy, its workplace practices, the gaps between the rich and the poor and the North and South, the industry. aviation, etc., as well as this generation of children who, said the narrator, “will have to bear the brunt of the crisis – they will take the bill for years to come”.

It is therefore likely to sink, particularly in terms of economic impact, the hope being that thousands of businesses that have had to close will never reopen and that unemployment in Britain will triple by up to 20%.

“I think there are very few economists who would not say that we are headed for a recession; the debate is about depth and duration,” said Miatta Fahnbulleh, executive director of the New Economics Foundation.

But there was also hope that some things could change for the better, such as a new appreciation for the largely underpaid workers – from caregivers to delivery drivers, postal workers to those working in distribution centers – who get things done. while the rest of us discover that we are far from essential.

“People absolutely work their socks to keep our society going while many who consider themselves important – lawyers or politicians or business leaders – sit at home to make videoconferences and feel totally helpless, like s “There was nothing they could do,” said MacKenzie. “I hope that, over time, this will lead us to a more egalitarian vision, that all the different work that people do to keep our economy and our society working has real value.”

And she ended the program on another positive note, lest we all feel completely deflated, pointing out how so many responded to the crisis, “with innovation, inspiration, optimism and hard work extraordinary”.

None of the problems we faced as a society a few months ago, she said, have resolved, but she thought they might seem more overcome in the future. “We will look at these problems without much fear, because when you have fixed this problem, I no longer think that something seems too difficult.”