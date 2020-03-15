Coronavirus will change the way we buy, travel and operate For years – world news

Any economic shock leaves a legacy. The deadly coronavirus will be no different.

The Great Depression prompted a “waste I don’t want no” attitude that has defined consumer patterns for decades. Hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic still haunts German politics.

The Asian financial crisis has left the region holding the world’s largest collection of foreign exchange. More recently, the 2008 global financial crisis has driven a wedge through mature democracies that are still echoing, and workers have been earnestly earning wages in the decade since.

This time it is a case of public health that is shaking the world economy. In just a few weeks, people in the affected areas are accustomed to wearing masks, stocking up on essentials, canceling social and business gatherings, deleting travel plans and working from home. Even countries with relatively few cases take many of these precautions.

Traces of such habits will take a long time after the virus locks in, acting as a brake on demand. In terms of supply, international manufacturers are being forced to think about where to buy and manufacture their goods – accelerating the shift after the US-China trade war exposed the risks of relying on a single source of components.

In the world of white-collar jobs, jobs have increased teleworking opportunities and gradual shifts – ushering in a new era where home-based work is a growing part of people’s regular schedule.

“Once effective home-based policies are in place, they are likely to stick,” said Karen Harris, director of consulting firm Bain’s Macro Trends Group in New York.

Universities shrouded in travel bans will diversify their international student base, and schools will need to better prepare for online classes when interruptions force closure.

The tourism sector has seen the most drastic blow as effort, flights, cruises, hotels and web businesses are struggling. While tourists will no doubt want to explore the world again and relax on the beach, it may take some time before an industry that employs about one in 10 people recovers.

The virus has also turned the outlook on economic policy and created new priorities. Central banks are back in emergency mode, with governments digging deeper to find money to support the hard-to-reach sectors. Hygiene increases the agenda of government and corporation – Singapore already plans to introduce mandatory cleaning standards.

“This outburst is unprecedented in its nature of uncertainty and related to this social and economic impact,” said Kazuo Momma, who was once in charge of monetary policy at the Bank of Japan. Tighter border controls, wider insurance coverage and permanent changes to work patterns and commuting are just some of the microeconomic changes that will last long after the virus, Mom says.

In China, where the virus first erupted in Wuhan late last year, the supreme legislature has already imposed a complete ban on wildlife trade and consumption amid warnings from scientists that the deadly coronavirus has passed from animals to humans. Additional strict hygiene rules are expected to accelerate wary consumers to buy online, much as the 2003 SARS epidemic changed shopping habits while people avoided the mall.

An analysis by Bain & Company revealed that China will notice pronounced current changes in healthcare as more rudimentary reviews and transactions are conducted through online channels to avoid the risk of contamination in crowded waiting rooms and departments.

Governments can spend much more on health care to avoid the high costs associated with epidemics, according to a new paper on the macroeconomic impact of the virus published by Brookings Institution, co-authored by Warwick McKibbin and Roshen Fernando of the Australian National University.

“The global community should invest much more in prevention in poor countries,” McKibbin said. He also co-authored a previous paper that estimated the 2003 SARS epidemic had taken away $ 40 billion in the world economy.

Because no one knows how the virus will play out or what the final human and economic toll will be, economists are wary of making concrete predictions. It is possible that much of the disorder will return to normal activity once the epidemic has subsided, according to Nobel laureate Edmund Phelps of Columbia University.

“I think most companies, and certainly behemoths in the US and elsewhere, will not be able to return to normal business practices,” he said.

Economists like Paul Sheard, a senior at Harvard’s Kennedy School, also warn that since no two economic shocks are equal, it is far from what legacy they will leave behind.

Former Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister, Fabrizio Pagani uses as shocks for guidance.

“The shock of the oil supply in the ’70s led to the first efforts to save and energy efficiency,” he said. “The shock of demand amid a major financial crisis was the reason for a new, rather radical, regulatory framework in the banking and financial sectors.”

This time around, it expects to change everything from online education and distance learning to industry strategy as existing business models transform.

The triple convergence of Brexit, the US trade war in China and now Covid-19 could reshape world supply chains, said Michael Murphree, University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore.

Kathryn Judge, an expert in financial markets and regulation at Columbia University, says the 2008 US banking crisis left deep scars, fueling policy divisions and reducing homeownership. The current crisis, while countries around the world are taking urgent steps to protect citizens from coronavirus infection, will also have an impact.

“The lengthy discussions about rebuilding the American health system could benefit from a renewed sense of urgency, allowing for structural change,” the judge said.

The key will be how it plays out on the political stage. Future Democratic candidate Joe Biden supports a plan that would be based on Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is reducing the risk to the US economy posed by the coronavirus and has sought to blame the pandemic of other countries for what he called a “foreign virus.”

James Boughton, who has served on the International Monetary Fund for decades, including the fund’s historian, cites the collapse in South Korea and Indonesia as catalysts for change, provided governments act.

“Only in a crisis can governments bring people together to accept necessary but painful reforms,” ​​Boughton said. “Every crisis is also an opportunity.”

