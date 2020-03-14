Coronavirus will increase government demand. Health care

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) used the Chinese coronavirus to promote his vision of Medicare for All in the United States, and predicted that the crisis will increase public demand for government health insurance during a press conference in his state. native of Vermont. Friday.

Sanders gave his second daily address on the coronavirus pandemic instead of a public campaign event, which he used in speech to once again push his central “Medicare for All” policy.

“The polls after the surveys already show us that the American people understand that we need to do what every other important country on earth does, and that is to guarantee health care to our entire people as a human right, not as a privilege, ”Sanders said. they predicted that demand for a pay-only system will rise amid the crisis.

“When we begin to see the failures and vulnerabilities of the current healthcare system, my assumption is that these numbers and the demand for universal healthcare will only increase,” he said.

“We are only as secure as the least insured person in America,” said Sanders, who also asked Congress to approve a paid family leave program.

“We have to do it right now,” he emphasized.

In recent days, Sanders has used his coronavirus updates as a means of driving his vision for Medicare for All.

“Our country is at a great disadvantage compared to all other major countries on earth because we do not guarantee the health of all people as a right,” Sanders said in a similar address on Thursday.

It continued:

While we work to approve a one-stop Medicare payment system for everyone, the United States government today must make it clear that in the midst of this emergency, everyone in our country, regardless of income or place of residence, must be able to. get everything. of the health care they need at no cost.

In the same speech, Sanders accused the Trump administration of “incompetence and recklessness”, which he has described as “threatening the lives of many people in our country.”

President Trump held his own news conference Friday, declaring a national emergency in the White House’s rose garden.