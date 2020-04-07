Coronavirus Will Restore My Protective System.

I could hear my mom in another room and she asked someone else whether or not the toothpaste came. Or maybe potato chips. I hear cries like this all week, checking in with the shops in Houston, where she and my dad live. “Hello,” she said, often greeting a person by name. “Is there a chance for a kosher-for-Easter fish come?”

This time, I turned to my husband: “Who of us would tell them that they must tell her that it is not a Passover celebration?”

Her, he knows, refers to Momw, my maternal grandmother who has been caring for Passovereta animals for almost 50 years.

Knowing what we are doing now about the outbreak of coronavirus, it seems obvious that families will not be present for the Jewish holiday this year as they have been for decades. But then, about a month ago, the weather had only just begun. A week before the special phone call, 13 families gathered at our home in New York for my son’s birthday. At that point, we all waved our hands, and we knew that my dad had purchased an M&M packet for removal so we would never touch the same candy in the bowl, but the CDC gave no guidance on the distances. and the public. “If you are ill, if you are not in a group of weak people, you should run your life,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a few days later. The day after, my 4-year-old son’s school was canceled, but, this time, it was two weeks. However with each passing day, it becomes increasingly clear that things will not go back as usual before the Feast, the Passover, which begins on April 8 of this year, and probably not long after that.

Hearing my mom’s phone call continued, which suggested continuing on something that would inevitably be canceled — or at least, if my mother was satisfied — made me nervous. Mamaw values ​​family above all else and is passionate. Mamaw is also under the supervision of a veterinarian. On a holiday in which Jews all over the world open their doors proclaiming, “Let everyone who is hungry come and eat. Let all needy people come and celebrate Passoverere, ”if it is dangerous for her to open the door to anyone.

Happy Birthday to Mamaw stopped at seders. Because my mom and I attended a Jewish elementary school and Jewish high school, our summer vacation came right on vacation. So we were able to eat every lunch and dinner this week at the Mamaw and Pop house. (Pop disappeared in 2007.) While my family adhered to some of the Jewish dietary guidelines for the rest of the year – no bacon but fish fat, for example – during the feast, for reasons I can only explain that “because we always we do it like that, ”all of a sudden we became very observant: Every product we ate had to be labeled as kosher for the Passover. Mamaw, who loves the countryside, takes care of the kosher home and has a different diet and diet, so it made sense for us to go to our food.

It has no weight. Throughout the week, Mamaw will make fried pork chops, grilled cheese and cheese and matzo lasagna. We’ll keep a big box of Manischewitz potato chips in one of our closets, and if one bag ends, we just open another. These have all been at the top of the food chain since the first night.

For many years Mamaw and Pop stayed on their highway together for at least a month before beef trade, mini hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket and chickens in the pits. As the holiday draws closer, Mamaw will make beef, matzo ball sauce and charoset and combine 30 unique plates. My mom has taken on more work in recent years, but early plans and plenty have been. Before my parents visit New York in March, they’ve already taken care of “hamburgers, broccoli casserole, squash casserole, fried chicken and two-course cooking.”

Given all the options, it never occurred to me to keep the Passovereta feast as much as I did. But as I was studying college in high school, I started to think about that dynamic. None of my friends noticed the way I did, so if I wanted to continue studying, it could mean having enough food for myself. I decided I would try my best, but I wouldn’t mind the marks on the box. I eat in restaurants and order food that doesn’t follow the rules. I said to myself on vacation, that they should be experienced between family and friends, apart from isolation.

I have since moved out of Texas almost 20 years ago, Mamaw and I had the same exchange rate.

Her: I was thinking of calling you, but I didn’t want to bother you.

Me: You won’t bother me! If I cannot speak, I do not receive and will call you again.

Her: All right, I can remember that.

But in addition to birthdays and anniversaries, she rarely calls, always afraid to find me at a bad time. The truth is, I didn’t call her that much. We all rely on my mother to make us renew each other’s lives. He shouldn’t take the plague to change that, but here we are.

In the weeks since we were told to stay at home, Mamaw and I took a few phone calls. Sometimes when FaceTime and the kids are involved, the only thing she can do is watch how her parents run in the bush and that is enough to make the call more meaningful. But in our one-on-one conversation, she mentioned how she felt about the issue of stopping vendors, as if it were a case in itself and not because of a public health problem.

A few days later she mentioned all my mom’s plans. I have been deceived. There have been enough family text messages lately that I am sure I know exactly, even the consumer, is at the forefront. Cancelled, right? Well, yeah, but despite being unable to get along, my mother cooks the whole meal. She emailed those who usually come to Mamaw’s list with 15 items and told them to choose what they wanted. She can create a care packet so they can ride and ride.

I know this festival will not be easy for Momw. Insecurity increases on days when you do not have to be alone. But what I hope she can remember as she exchanges holiday greetings through the screen is that physical separation will help ensure future togetherness.

In August Mamaw will turn 90 years old and my parents will be celebrating their 40th birthday. My Grandfather and Grandpa, Grammy and Grandpa, will turn 85 in October and February, respectively. The plan was for the family to meet in Houston at the end of the working week to celebrate these two events one at a time. Traditionally, at the end of the Passover, we say, “next year in Jerusalem.” This year, my skin is more about myself: September in Houston.

