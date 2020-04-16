Coronavirus Wk: Millions are applauding for the fourth consecutive week

Clap for Carers lit up the streets of Great Britain for the fourth week in a row

Tonight, applause rang through the streets of Great Britain as millions gathered to express appreciation for the NHS and social workers.

Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event, while people across the country are uniting in a massive show of support for British emergency workers who look after coronavirus patients.

Over the past month, people in closed streets have opened doors and windows to cheer on frontline workers who risk their lives every day in the battle against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering from the virus at his Checkers residence, was one of those who joined the campaign today. He put his hands to thank for “the incredible efforts of doctors, nurses and care workers in the country,” said his official spokesperson.

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Soldiers clap for NHS employees at Wellington Barracks in Westminster (Photo: Getty)

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Chancellor of the Treasury Rishi Sunak take part in a nationwide ‘clapping in care’ (photo: AFP)

Nurses outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London to greet local heroes together on Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers NHS (Photo: PA)

Merseyside police and fire brigade beat NHS staff at Royal Liverpool University Hospital (photo: PA)

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is replacing the prime minister, said that along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, “joined the nation, paying homage to all heroes on the first line of the fight against the coronavirus.”

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, also attended today’s event, saying that she was clapping not only for health professionals but also for Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old army veteran who raised £ 15 million on the NHS.

She wrote on Twitter: “Clapping today more than ever for our carers.

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here

“You are the best in Great Britain. Clapping also for @captaintommoore, which raised over £ 15 million on our NHS. Not only did you collect a huge amount of money, but you inspired us all. “

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan published a video tweet in which boats with blue lights along the Thames could be seen. He said: “The best moment of the week. Everyone working on the front line in the fight against COVID19: thank you! “

Health professionals joined today’s clapping, thanking Britain for staying home during the crisis (photo: ITV)

The event takes place every Thursday at 20:00 (photo: Reuters)

Advertising van outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital with thanks to the NHS (Photo: PA)

Brothers Luca (5) and Christian (2) dressed as Mario and Luigi during the Clap for the Carers campaign supporting NHS (Photo: Reuters)

The first clapping for caregivers made national landmarks light blue to thank the NHS, while street videos across the country showed how people pound pots and pans to show healthcare professionals how valuable they are.

Event organizer Annemarie Plas says the event will take place at the same time every week as long as the crisis continues.

The weekly event is a way to thank not only doctors and nurses, but everyone else who needs to go outside to work for the good of the country.

Staff put a sign on the windshield to support the NHS at Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne (captions: PA)

Nurses applaud outside University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire as part of the weekly clapping campaign for carers (Photo: PA)

Local residents participate in weekly tribute to NHS and other key employees in Nottinghamshire (photo: Getty)

A staff member wearing a visor holds a sign, paying homage to Jeremy Williams, a health care professional who lost his life due to a coronavirus (Photo: Getty)

The message on the campaign website read: “Health workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, store employees, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, veterinarians, engineers and all others who make an incredible difference to ours living in these hard times … bravo, you are amazing!

After tonight, “Clap for our carers” was broadcast at ITV by health professionals applauding the nation, thanking them for their support and staying at home.

It comes after the government announced that the blockade would be extended for at least three weeks.

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

For more such stories, check our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.