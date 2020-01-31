Coronavirus: World Health Organization declares global emergency over new virus from China

The World Health Organization declared the epidemic triggered by a new virus in China, known as the novel Coronavirus 2019, which was exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday after the number more than tenfold in a week.

The United Nations health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” which constitutes a risk for other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed the WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists rush to understand exactly how the virus spreads and how serious it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the coronavirus is spread among people in China and have noted with concern several cases in other countries – including Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam – where it There have also been isolated cases of human-to-human spread.

A global emergency declaration generally brings more money and resources, but can also encourage nervous governments to restrict travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

Russia has announced that it is closing its 2,600-mile border with China, joining Mongolia and North Korea by prohibiting crossings to guard against a new viral epidemic. It was de facto closed due to the Lunar New Year holidays, but Russian authorities have said the closure will be extended until March 1.

Rail traffic between the countries has been cut except for a train connecting Moscow and Beijing, but air traffic between the two countries has continued, at least for now. Russia has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea have confirmed their first human-to-human spread of coronavirus. In the United States, the man is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the epidemic.

Cases of infectious virus have spread to other people in a home or workplace in China and elsewhere. The case in South Korea was a 56-year-old man who had been in contact with a patient who had been diagnosed with the new virus earlier.

The human-to-human spread of the coronavirus outside of China has also occurred in Germany, Japan, Canada and Vietnam, and was one of the main reasons the World Health Organization convened its committee. experts Thursday to assess whether the epidemic warrants being declared a global emergency. . Last week, the committee informed the United Nations health agency that it was too early to make this statement.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were infected during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, a cousin of the new virus.

The latest figures for mainland China show an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases for a total of 7,736 confirmed cases. Of the new deaths, 37 occurred in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, and one in southwest Sichuan province. Outside of China, there are 82 infections in 18 countries, according to the WHO.

A second Japanese flight carrying 210 evacuees landed in Tokyo. According to reports, nine of the people on board the flight showed signs of cough and fever. Three of the confirmed cases in Japan were part of a group of evacuees who had returned on a government-chartered flight the day before.

A flight was also en route to China to bring back 350 Europeans. The United States has said that additional flights are planned for early next week after the evacuation of 195 Americans from Wuhan on Wednesday. They are tested and monitored at a military base in southern California.

South Korea, Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and other countries were also trying to get their citizens out. Taiwan, the autonomous republic that China considers to be its own territory, also asked to be able to repatriate its passport holders from Wuhan, but was awaiting approval from Beijing.

El Al of Israel, Spain Iberia, Scandinavian Airlines, Egypt Air and Korean Air have joined the growing list of airlines suspending or reducing service to China.

In South Korea, residents of two cities where quarantine facilities are being prepared threw eggs and bottles of water at government officials to protest against plans to isolate 700 South Koreans in their neighborhood the government plans to evacuate from China.

Amid reports of shortages of food and basic necessities in sensitive areas, the Chinese authorities “are intensifying their efforts to ensure continuous supplies and stable prices,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

He cited Ministry of Commerce data showing that Wuhan’s current supply can guarantee a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days, and vegetables for about five days.

The highly developed Chinese online shopping and home delivery companies were important in ensuring that those confined to their homes by choice or order could get food and other essentials.

China has extended its Lunar New Year holidays until Sunday to try to keep people at home, but the wave of returning travelers could potentially spread the virus.

Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Wu Chungeng described a series of stringent temperature controls and other “harsh measures” to detect potentially infectious passengers. Transportation restrictions such as those that isolate Wuhan and suspend interprovincial bus services will remain in place, said Wu.

“It is certainly very difficult, but we are convinced that we can exercise effective control,” Wu told reporters during the briefing.

WHO emergency chief Michael Ryan speaking on Wednesday in Geneva after returning from Beijing said China is taking “extraordinary measures in the face of an extraordinary challenge” posed by the coronavirus epidemic.

To date, around 99% of cases are in China. Ryan estimated the coronavirus death rate at 2%, but said the figure was very preliminary. With a fluctuating number of cases and deaths, scientists are only able to produce a rough estimate of the death rate and it is likely that many milder cases of the virus are missed.

In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10% of those who caught it. The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause colds as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

Chinese authorities have demanded that anyone traveling from or via Wuhan report to health authorities and self-quarantine for 14 days, the maximum incubation period during which patients can be infectious even if they do not have symptoms .

China has been widely praised for a quick and effective response to the epidemic, although questions have been raised about the police crackdown on what were initially viewed as mere rumors – a reflection of determination of the one-party Communist state to maintain the information monopoly in spite of smartphones and social media.

This contrasts sharply with the initial response to SARS, when medical reports were hidden as state secrets. The late response was accused of allowing the disease to spread around the world, killing around 800 people.

