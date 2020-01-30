Coronavirus: World Health Organization declares global emergency

Key points:

Outside China, there are 82 infections in 18 countries

Chicago woman infects husband after return from Wuhan trip

Russia closes 2,600 miles (4,184 km) border with China, joining Mongolia and North Korea

Second Japanese flight carrying 210 evacuees lands in Tokyo, 9 on board with symptoms of the virus

South Korea confirms a case that has spread locally.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.

He said the statement was not due to what happened in China but to what is happening in other countries.

Meanwhile, China has increased the death toll to 170 and more countries have reported infections with a disturbing new virus, some of which are spreading locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s most affected region return to their homes. them to undergo medical tests and even be isolated.

Health officials on Thursday reported the first human-to-human spread of the new virus in the United States. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Russia has also announced that it is closing its 2,600-mile (4,184 km) border with China, joining Mongolia and North Korea by prohibiting crossings to guard against a new viral epidemic. It was de facto closed due to the Lunar New Year holidays, but Russian authorities have said the closure will be extended until March 1.

Rail traffic between the countries has been cut except for a train connecting Moscow and Beijing, but air traffic between the two countries has continued, at least for now. Russia has not confirmed any cases of the virus.

Focus: Tests confirm the source of a deadly coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan. Video / AP

Meanwhile, South Korea has confirmed a case that has spread locally, a 56-year-old man who had been in contact with a patient who had been diagnosed with the new virus earlier.

Human-to-human spread outside of China has also occurred in Germany, Japan, Canada and Vietnam, and was one of the main reasons the World Health Organization convened its committee. experts Thursday to assess whether the epidemic warrants being declared a global emergency. . Last week, the committee informed the United Nations health agency that it was too early to make this statement. The new virus has now infected more people in China than were infected during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, a cousin of the new virus.

The latest figures for mainland China show an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases for a total of 7,736 confirmed cases. Of the new deaths, 37 occurred in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, and one in southwest Sichuan province.

Outside of China, there are 82 infections in 18 countries, according to the WHO. A second Japanese flight carrying 210 evacuees landed in Tokyo. According to reports, nine of the people on board the flight showed signs of cough and fever.

Three of the confirmed cases in Japan were part of a group of evacuees who had returned on a government-chartered flight the day before.

A flight was also en route to China to bring back 350 Europeans. The United States has said that additional flights are planned for early next week after the evacuation of 195 Americans from Wuhan on Wednesday.

The funeral disinfects each other after handling a victim of the virus in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei (central China), while the death toll reaches 170 people. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

They are tested and monitored at a military base in southern California. South Korea, Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and other countries were also trying to get their citizens out.

Taiwan, the autonomous republic that China considers to be its own territory, also asked to be able to repatriate its passport holders from Wuhan, but was awaiting approval from Beijing. El Al of Israel, Spain Iberia, Scandinavian Airlines, Egypt Air and Korean Air have joined the growing list of airlines suspending or reducing service to China.

In South Korea, residents of two cities where quarantine facilities are being prepared threw eggs and bottles of water at government officials to protest against plans to isolate 700 South Koreans in their neighborhood the government plans to evacuate from China. Amid reports of shortages of food and basic necessities in sensitive areas, the Chinese authorities “are intensifying their efforts to ensure continuous supplies and stable prices,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

He cited Ministry of Commerce data showing that Wuhan’s current supply can guarantee a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days, and vegetables for about five days.

The highly developed Chinese online shopping and home delivery companies were important in ensuring that those confined to their homes by choice or order could get food and other essentials. China has extended its Lunar New Year holidays until Sunday to try to keep people at home, but the wave of returning travelers could potentially spread the virus.

Journalists wearing surgical masks stand outside the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in solitary confinement in Thrissur, Kerala State, India. Photo / AP

Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Wu Chungeng described a series of stringent temperature controls and other “harsh measures” to detect potentially infectious passengers.

Transportation restrictions such as those which isolate Wuhan and suspend interprovincial bus services will remain in place, said Wu. “It is certainly very difficult, but we are confident that we can exercise effective control,” Wu said. journalists during the briefing.

WHO emergency chief Michael Ryan, speaking on Wednesday in Geneva after returning from Beijing, said China was taking “extraordinary measures in the face of an extraordinary challenge” posed by the epidemic. To date, around 99% of cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate from the new virus at 2%, but said the figure was very preliminary.

With a fluctuating number of cases and deaths, scientists are only able to produce a rough estimate of the death rate and it is likely that many milder cases of the virus are missed. In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10% of those who caught it.

Travelers wearing face masks walk with their luggage at Hankou Station in Wuhan, southern China’s Hubei Province. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause colds as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. Chinese authorities have demanded that anyone traveling from or via Wuhan report to health authorities and self-quarantine for 14 days, the maximum incubation period during which patients can be infectious even if they do not have symptoms .

China has been widely praised for a quick and effective response to the epidemic, although questions have been raised about the police crackdown on what were initially viewed as mere rumors – a reflection of determination of the one-party Communist state to maintain the information monopoly in spite of smartphones and social media. This contrasts sharply with the initial response to SARS, when medical reports were hidden as state secrets. The late response was accused of allowing the disease to spread around the world, killing around 800 people.

– Associated Press editors Maria Cheng in London, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.

