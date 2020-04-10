Coronavirus worldwide has died at 100,000

Worldwide deaths from coronavirus reach 100,000 and Christians around the world celebrate Good Friday just like everyone else – in the presence of computer cameras, not in churches in the churches – and some countries have visited to re-open portions of their livelihoods.

Locking in Europe continues

Paramedics take a patient from an ambulance to Verdun Hospital in Montréal. (AP)

In Italy, officials used helicopters, police and emergency responders to identify people who were not staying in their homes.

Last Thursday, police reached 300,000 people near Italy to check if they had approved the trip. About 10,000 have been published.

Some churches hold services online, and others organize weekends in theaters. The Notre Dame Cathedral fire returned to life briefly in Paris, just days before the first birth of the April 15 inferno destroyed it. Services were announced from the church full and free.

The celebration of the holiday has come at a global census of the deaths of Johns Hopkins University which has killed more than 100,000 since Tuesday, when it finally came to fruition. in China.

More than a million people around the world are affected by the college’s numbers.

The ICU team of the COVID spacecraft of the San Filippo Neri Ministry. (AP)

Many lives are believed to have been lost, as a result of trials, governmental cover-ups, and miscellaneous actions.

For example, in places such as New York, Italy and Spain, many died outside a hospital – say, in a home or nursing home.

New York’s state of the art

The death toll in the US has reached about 18,000, putting it on the platform to rise in Italy as the country with the highest death toll, and half a million Americans verified.

The New York state reported 777 new deaths, down from the previous day, for an increase of 7,800.

Produces a health care provider to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Hospital del Mar at a short-term hospital in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (In stock)

“I understand the whole point of this happening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“It’s not easy to entertain.”

But state officials say the number of people in intensive care for the first time since mid-March with hospitals is declining: 290 new patients a day, compared to daily more than 1,000 last week.

Gov Cuomo said that even if it were to compete, New York would not need the whole hospital that had more officers to build.

“There is a light at the end of the pool of contraceptives,” said Mount Sinai hospital medical director Dr. Jolion McGreevy.

“Better yet, it’s not like you just spend the night. I think the levels will continue for weeks and months.”

The rector of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral Patrick Chauvet, left, Auxiliary Bishop of Paris Denis Jachiet, center, and the Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit attended a ceremony to celebrate Friday in the Catalike district and Notre-Dame de Paris. (AP)

With short-term investments, the head of the International Monetary Fund says the cost of globalization is on the decline.

In Europe, the 19 countries that use the euro currency over the course of the four weeks agree to spend $ 550 (A $ 867) to limit the rate of transmission of the virus.

Mario Centeno, head of the eurozone finance group, called the pump “unrealistic … It was revealed tonight that Japan would be able to save in time of need there”.

As more weeks of nation-to-nation bonding are taking place, governments are poised to ease the rigors of big business and jobs.

After two weeks of second-largest unemployment, Spain has decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume operations on Friday, while schools, most of which shops and offices to be closed. Spanish authorities have said that they are confident that the mass movement will not lead to serious consequences.

People use masks to prevent coronavirus as they walk their dog along Brooklyn Street. (AP)

“We will not turn them down,” said Spanish health ministry spokeswoman María José Sierra.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has learned that it is possible to lift the guilt of being “on a new path”.

Demand for Italy

In Italy, technology leaks in areas showing 45 percent of the council’s budget prompted the government to ease its four-week ban on illegal activity, the ministry says. “the king has to shut down and shut down his agreement, and every single day of growth will not begin”.

Italy has reported at least 570 new deaths due to the flight of 18,800 people but says the number of resorts is being driven by the number of patients in healthcare.

Malaysia’s prime minister announced in a fortnight that the country would be locked up but said the selected economies could reopen operations when it comes to clean rules.

An Uber Eats man will be seen in Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. (AP)

In Japan, the world’s third largest, Minister Shinzo Abe has a large number of people due to the rapid development of cancer.

Unsurprisingly, the entire Japan Aichi, home to Toyota’s car, declared its status quo, without even mentioning the government.

“The situation is serious,” said Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura.

“We are determined to do everything we can to protect Aichi’s health and well-being.”

Japan is familiar with the world’s oldest population, and COVID-19 can be particularly important for the elderly.

Tips for minimizing coronavirus transmission. (9News)

In some of the most dangerous countries, including Italy and Spain, new infections, sicknesses and deaths have been reduced. But every day the fish are amazing.

The 605 new deaths announced in Spain are expected to be less than weekly. The coronavirus has infected more than 15,800 survivors there, while lowering the costs of contagions and deaths.

Britain recorded 980 new deaths, the highest daily, for nearly 9,000.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Friday after spending three nights in intensive care.

The 55-year-old was retired in London. His father, Stanley Johnson, said the prime minister had to “retire” before returning to work.

General information on coronavirus infection. (9News)

Coronavirus: all you need to know

How is coronavirus transmitted?

How can I protect myself and my family?

The World Health Organization and NSW Health have identified preventative measures as the best way to protect you from coronavirus.

Clean your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with alcohol and water, or with a water handler;

Cover your nose and mouth when standing and sniffing with leaves or your neck;

Avoid getting too close to one another with hot or similar symptoms;

Add security measures; a

Stay home if you have an illness.

More tips on how to differentiate yourself. (9News)

Reported with the Associated Press.