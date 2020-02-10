Coronavirus Wuhan evacuation Qantas aircraft freed from virus risk

Qantas will not replace anything that is not screwed into the plane that evacuated the Australians from the coronavirus epicenter in China.

The airline has announced stringent measures to clean the Boeing 747-400 that flew from Wuhan to northern Australia yesterday.

Although none of the 250 passengers have symptoms of the deadly virus, Qantas takes no risks.

In addition to changing the air in the cabin every three to five minutes, advanced medical filters were installed in the aircraft’s air conditioning to ensure that items in the air were removed. The filters are the same that are attached to operating rooms.

Charter flight Qantas 747-400 arrived at Darwin International Airport yesterday. (AAP)

And just like the first evacuation flight, the filters will be changed completely when the 747 returns to Sydney, instead of the usual eight to ten months.

Qantas also said that his cleaners would remove anything from the cabin that wasn’t screwed in: headphones, magazines, blankets, and pillows would be destroyed rather than cleaned and reused.

Hardware such as floors, walls, seats and trays are sprayed twice with disinfectant for hospitals.

Wuhan evacuees were quarantined by bus from the Qantas plane. (AAP)

A Qantas spokesman said the cleaning process for the Wuhan flight was stricter than that introduced in 2003 during the SARS crisis for aircraft returning from infected regions.

The 747 – registered VH-OEE – has only months to fly with Qantas. It is part of the planned retirement of the airline’s 747 fleet at the end of the year.