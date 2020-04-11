Coronavirus23 “Stressors” can cause attacks on houses of worship

“Stressors” caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic of the novel can lead to increased attacks on houses of worship once they resume faith-based services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a letter. obtained by Politico this week.

The letter’s author, Brian Harrell, DHS’s deputy director for infrastructure security, acknowledged that the department is not aware of “imminent or credible threats.”

However, U.S. officials have seen an increase in online hate speech “intended to encourage violence or use the current situation as an excuse to spread hatred,” Harrell wrote.

“When you begin efforts to reconstitute services and welcome congregants to your houses of worship, also review your security plans and make sure there are procedures in place to protect your facilities and visitors,” he suggested. the head of the DHS, warning that “the stressors caused by the pandemic can contribute to an individual’s decision to commit an attack or influence his or her target of choice.”

DHS “provides resources that help physical and cyber infrastructure security” for houses of worship, Harrell said.

In January, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said he led the department in evaluating internal recommendations for thwarting attacks on faith-based communities and houses of worship following a massive stab at a celebration. held in Hanukkah of New York last year.

ABC News reported on March 24 that DHS had issued a bulletin to law enforcement officials across the country, warning that violent extremist’s efforts to capitalize on the pandemic “will intensify in the coming months.”

On March 19, the New York FBI office warned local law enforcement agencies that members of extremist groups were urging their followers to contract coronavirus and spread the disease to law enforcement and Jews, ABC said News in a separate article.