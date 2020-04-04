Coronaviurs Update: 601 new Covid-19 case, 12 deaths reported as of Friday, says health ministry – India

India has reported 601 new Covid-19 cases, the highest jump so far and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the condition of 58 coronavirus patients was critical in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, a health ministry official said on Saturday. .

“There are 2,902 positive cases of Covid-19 in India so far. As of yesterday, there were 601 positive cases. 12 deaths also reported yesterday that the total number of deaths was 68. At least 183 people have recovered, ”said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary of the Ministry of Health.

The largest number of Covid-19 cases, so far, 490 have been reported in Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and the capital city of Delhi.

From 17 states, 1,023 positive cases related to Covid-19 have been reported to date, related to the Tablighi Jamaat community, according to the health ministry.

The ministry emphasized that about 30 percent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is related to “one particular site.” Aggarwal said in a press release that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in India is lower compared to other countries.

“Rigorous contact seeking is taking place in 17 states that have reported cases related to the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat. About 30 percent of the total cases so far are tied to one specific place where we cannot resolve it,” said a health ministry official.

The Tablighi Jamaat meeting was held earlier last month in the Nizamuddin area of ​​south Delhi and has now been transformed into a Covid-19 hotspot.

India is gradually increasing its Covid-19 testing capability, an official said. “We’re gradually increasing our Covid-19 testing capacity,” he said.

The Ministry of Health also issued fresh guidelines on certain precautions to combat the disease and asked citizens not to recycle used masks as this could also spread the infection. Ministry officials urged people to start making masks at home if shortages occur in neighboring shops.

“There is no need to panic, but awareness is needed to combat Covid-19: a health ministry official said.

