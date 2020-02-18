[Coroner, Cayce DPS to launch new data in Faye Swetlik scenario at 3pm]

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is envisioned to launch the success of 6 12 months previous Faye Swetlik’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.

According to officers, Cayce Director of General public Safety Byron Snellgrove will also provide an update. Count on ABC Columbia News to provide you the update on the internet and on air.

Fisher also says she will expose the autopsy final results for 30-calendar year-aged Coty Taylor, the male whose system was identified in the very same community exactly where Faye lived, say police.

On Monday, the group continued to mourn the loss of the very little girl from Cayce.

Around the very last couple of times, hundreds have gathered at a memorial in entrance of her community and some have even donated gifts to honor Faye’s lifetime and what she has intended to the neighborhood.

