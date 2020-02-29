[coroner-performing-to-affirm-identities-of-two-killed-in-freeway-14-crash]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office environment explained it is working to confirm the identities of two folks who ended up killed in a fiery crash Tuesday evening in Mojave.

CHP in Mojave mentioned the crash happened on Feb. 25 along Highway 14 just south of Purdy Avenue at all-around 7: 20 p.m.

According to investigators, a silver Mercedes Benz SUV traveling southbound crossed the middle median and collided head-on with a Nissan Titan.

The Mercedes turned engulfed in flames killing the two inside of. The driver of the Titan was taken to Antelope Valley Medical center with significant injuries, CHP explained.

CHP is even now investigating the trigger of the crash.

A coroner’s launch explained the two folks who died have been males from California Town, but did not supply their ages or release their names.

Any individual with information on the collision is asked to simply call CHP in Mojave a 661-823-5500.