Coroner’s office needs more space and electric generators, grand jury says

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 2:01 p.m. PST / Updated: Feb 4, 2020 / 2:08 p.m. PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The Kern County Coroner’s office requires additional space and generators to service the refrigeration systems in the main building and warehouse, as recommended by a grand jury.

“The coroner has needed to modernize his facilities for decades, but budget constraints have prevented implementation,” said the jury in its report.

“It appears that the coroner operates in the 21st century with infrastructure from the 1970s,” he said.

The coroner’s office at 1832 Flower Street on the Kern Medical campus north of the hospital is a 12,000 square foot building constructed in 1974, according to the grand jury report. Only two autopsies can be performed at the same time, the report said.

In the event of a power failure, the coroner’s installation is connected to the Kern Medical emergency power network. But, according to the report, there is no backup power source for the warehouse containing refrigerated trailers in which the overflow bodies are stored.

“A major power outage would be catastrophic for coroner’s installations without a dedicated backup power system,” said the report.

The grand jury recommended that the sheriff develop a plan to present to the board of supervisors during the next fiscal year to acquire the necessary space and additional generators.