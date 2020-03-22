Correct Breitbart, a major order, allows bans on New Orleans weapons

On March 21, 2020, USA Today reviewed the Breitbart News report that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) issued a coronavirus emergency order giving it the power to prohibit sale and sale. transportation of firearms to the city.

The result of their factual check was that the Breitbart News report is true.

On March 16, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Mayor Cantrell had issued his order in two parts, in less than a week. The end result was Cantrell who claimed the power to ban the sale and transportation of firearms and to “suspend or limit the sale, distribution or transportation of alcoholic beverages”, among others.

USA Today reported that Breitbart had a March 16 article … claiming the executive order issued by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, in response to the coronavirus, that allows the city to ban transport and sale. of firearms. ” They noted that some outlets on Facebook grabbed the Breitbart article and worked with it, resulting in “exaggerated versions of the claim circulating on the platform.”

However, USA Today found that Breitbart’s claim on Mayor Cantrell’s order is true: “New Orleans now has the power to suspend the sale and transportation of firearms.”

USA Today “contacted Cantrell’s office with multiple requests for comment, but did not receive a response.”

