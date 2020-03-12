Corridor’s Most Modern Drop Consists of Their First At any time Sneaker

Subsequent the to start with drop of their Spring/Summer months 2020 assortment, we were remaining waiting around with bated breath for Corridor’s next release. And, at last, we’ve at last been blessed with the brand’s second fall, which has proven to be perfectly worth the wait around.

A great deal like the very first arrivals of the S/S 2020 collection, and a reflection of Corridor’s in general determination to the “New Americana” aesthetic, the new batch of products capabilities an assortment of plaid and striped patterned shirts, crafted from textiles like chambray and seersucker, for a distinctly workwear sense.

But maybe the most stunning (and fascinating) arrival to occur from the fall is the debut of Corridor’s very first ever pair of sneakers, the Recess Runner. At initial look the sneaker is inconspicuous, but that’s mostly in which its attraction and enchantment lies. In the latest fashion environment wherever logos and insignias stake their declare on every thing, it’s pleasant to appear across a pair of sneakers that mainly flies underneath the radar. It is a classic silhouette that doesn’t need to count on ostentatious bells and whistles but can simply seem excellent and have that be ample.

Indigo Seersucker Plaid LS

Corridor Recess Runner

Navy Linen Stripe Trousers

Black Dobby Stripe SS

Khaki Orange Banded Bucket

