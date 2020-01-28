Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin dead at 53

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin died at the age of 53.

The news was confirmed earlier this morning on the social media channels of the band in a short statement that reads: “Reed, it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and a pioneer.

“Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans that you will miss and thank you for the music.”

Mullin founded Corrosion Of Conformity in 1982 with guitarist Woody Weatherman and bassist Mike Dean, with the band who released their debut album Eye For An Eye in 1984.

Mullin would then appear on 1985’s Animosity, 1991’s Blind, 1994’s Deliverance, 1996’s Wiseblood, and 2000’s America’s Volume Dealer before leaving the band in 2001.

He returned to the team in 2010 and appeared on the self-proclaimed eighth studio album of the COC in 2012 and also appeared on the last two albums IX and No Cross No Crown by Corrosion Of Conformity.

In 2012, Mullin received a seizure while on the road with the group, and in 2016 the drummer was forced to leave the tour of Corrosion Of Conformity with Clutch and Lamb Of God after an alcohol-related attack.

Mullin was also behind the Teenage Time Killers project in 2015, which also featured artists such as Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters, Corey Taylor from Slipknot, Jello Biafra, the frontman of Dead Kennedys, Matt Skiba from Blink-182 and singer Neil Fallon from Clutch.

Tribute to Mullin has begun to come out of the world of rock and metal, with Stone Sour and Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga saying: “What a great drummer. He was definitely an influence and had a huge impact on myself and so many others. I remember the first time I saw those drums crashing so quickly and so powerfully. He was epic! “

Faith No More front man Mike Patton said: “Damn it! So sad to hear about my old friend Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend. “

Mike Williams of Eyehategod added, “I don’t know what to say. He was my friend and I will miss him. This hurts.”

The cause of Reed’s death was not disclosed.

Cheers Reed = / January 28, 2020

Heart breaking. My condolences. ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/7biIJuDWJ7 January 28, 2020