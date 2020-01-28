Corrosion of conformity: “We did not sell ourselves out to get a record deal”

How many times have you seen bands come together again, a bunch of old guys, and they make a record after so many years and it’s like, “Damn it, so close!”? “

When it appeared that there were plans to reunite the classic line-up Corrosion Of Conformity that delivered the big breakthrough of the label in 1994, Deliverance, it felt like a big problem for many people – including frontman Pepper Keenan.

Speaking with Hammer as the band prepares to release their highly anticipated 10th album, No Cross No Crown, Pepper remembers the moment at the end of 2014 when, after a decade of focusing on playing guitar with Down, he took a leap of faith and met again with founders Woody Weatherman (guitar), Mike Dean (bass) and Reed Mullin (drums) in a small rehearsal room in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nine years after the release of his supposedly last album with the band, In The Arms Of God, it was time to see if the old chemistry was still there.

“I think I have learned in the game at this point not to close doors, but it must be done properly,” he says about the decision to rejoin his former comrades. “It was always a matter of when we all had downtime, so we could really do it, not just grab some money.

“In the end we all came to this little place that we used to call the Wig Shoppe, in Raleigh, and to be honest I hadn’t sung for 10 years! It was a whole new ball game and a real challenge. But it was just like in the old days, a weird twist of time. The next thing I knew, we went back almost two years on the road. To be honest, I think we messed up because we kept on touring but we didn’t have a new record. “

Despite receiving good reviews for their reunion shows, COC has clearly spent a lot of itching in the past two years coming back to the studio. As Pepper promises, the ethos of the band has always revolved around the thrill of making new music, but being stuck in a bus somewhere in Canada was not very conducive to the creative process. Fortunately, fate intervened.

“We had riffs and we moaned at soundcheck, but everyone who says they write songs on the road is full of nonsense!” He roars. “We can’t just spit something out. People kept asking us back, so the shows kept coming, but then we signed with Nuclear Blast. They came snooping around and that made everything a lot easier. I was very happy that we didn’t have to keep ourselves for years. They just came to us and said, “Hey, we want a record!” Okay, cool, you know? Let’s make a record. It was pretty simple. “

From the fiery opening riffs of The Luddite to the glowing, pitch-black swamp metal of the closing A Quest To Believe, the new COC album certainly doesn’t sound like a bunch of old guys reliving old glory. Somehow, the band’s original punk rock ethos and shared chemistry have kept their music lively, vital and delightful, even as they settle into something that is approaching a respectable middle age.

Full of angry moments that seem to poke, albeit obliquely, for the foolishness of religion and the current ailments of American society, it is a ball-out and bluesy heavy metal album with a blazing fire in its belly. As far as Pepper Keenan is concerned, it is so obvious that you kick as hard as you have done for so long.

“It is not rocket science. We are music fans. We started with a clean slate – we had nothing – and then we got the title No Cross No Crown and everything flowed from there,” he says. “It started to write itself. We “We didn’t try to control it too much. You’re just an artist with a lot of paint and you can’t predict what the colors will look like at the end. It’s just art. We think this is cool, you know?”

The Corrosion Of Conformity story is almost certainly unique in metal, especially since they have irrevocably changed heavy music on at least two separate occasions. The first three-part line-up of the band of Woody Weatherman, Mike Dean and Reed Mullin emerged in the early 1980s as one of the most respected and important bands in the burgeoning American hardcore scene, culminating in 1985’s classic Animosity album .

By the early 1990s they had completely changed to something else: the Blind album from 1991 embraced groove metal and hard rock sensitivities and gave Pepper his debut as a vocalist on COC’s breakthrough single, Vote With A Bullet.

With Pepper installed as frontman, the Deliverance from 1994 and Wiseblood from 1996 established COC as leading lights in the then flourishing stoner rock and doom scenes, which again injected some much-needed Iommi greetings into mainstream metal. Pepper’s last hurray with COC came in 2005 with the widely acclaimed In The Arms Of God, before he stepped away from the microphone and plunged into Down’s burgeoning career.

Meanwhile, the original trio of Woody, Mike and Reed came together again to form a new incarnation, making two angular, brutal albums somewhere between COC’s early years and the warped thrash of Voivod. Fast forward to 2018, and the release of No Cross No Crown heralds a new era, and perhaps the biggest for these iconic contrarians.

“Yes, I can’t think of other bands like us!” Pepper chuckles. “Maybe Pink Floyd? There are a few different, different versions of that band. Maybe (legendary Latino boy band) Menudo or something? I do not know. It’s just the way things work with COC. It wasn’t strange seeing them do things without me. They were three-part before I became a member, you know?

“It was never a complicated thing for us. I think I could have started Pepper Keenan’s Corrosion Of Conformity, you know, the kind of shit that old rockers do, ha ha! But there was never a problem between us and this was always going to be It worked out really well.