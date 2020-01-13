Cory Booker drops presidential campaign – Boston Herald

Loading...

The field of Democrats that applied for president shrinks by one Monday with the announcement by US senator Cory Booker that he has suspended his campaign.

“With a deep heart I share this news – I have decided to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker said in an email to supporters.

“I believed to the core that the answer to the common pain that Americans now feel, the answer to the hatred and division of Donald Trump, is to revive our spirit of common purpose,” Booker said.

His announcement anticipates the Democratic debate scheduled for tomorrow night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Booker had not qualified for Tuesday’s debate, nor was he eligible for the December debate.

Booker said he would seek re-election for the US Senate.

He has followed the top candidates in fundraising and has failed to get much support from black voters, on whom his campaign strategy relied heavily.

Booker had asked DNC in a letter to adjust its debate requirements in an attempt to include more candidates for color. The DNC rejected his attempt and defended the qualifying thresholds as reasonable.

Booker is one of several Democratic senators competing for the nomination likely to be taken off the campaign track for an accusation process expected to commence soon.

Booker’s message of togetherness and upliftment built around his personal story as someone whose parents conquered property discrimination with the help of a white lawyer inspired by the Civil Rights movement, consistently won huge cheers at major Democratic events, and many voters said they liked Booker .

But in a time of such a political struggle, only a few seemed to see his message as the right one, or Booker as a figure who was extremely qualified to defeat President Donald Trump. His polls never exceeded the low single figures, despite several well-received debate appearances and his spectacular speeches.

Booker had long hoped that he could perform well enough in the early states and then gather in South Carolina, where about 60% of democratic voters are black, but he never received much support in one of those states because the Afro US voters largely support former vice president Joe Biden, and have not doubted.

Booker, who was the finalist of Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016, will now seek a second full term in office as a senator from New Jersey, a highly democratic state where it is unlikely that he will face major challenges in the primary or general election.