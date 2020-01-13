Cory Booker is out of the presidential race

Loading...

Sen. Cory Booker

Photo: CNN

After Senator Cory Booker failed to qualify for Tuesday’s democratic debate, he ends his presidential campaign.

I wholeheartedly share this news – I’m suspending my presidential campaign.

Many thanks to my team, the fans and everyone who gave me a chance. I am so proud of what we have built and I feel nothing but belief in what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ

– Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

According to CNN, Senator Booker sent an email to his supporters, partly saying, “It was a difficult decision, but I chose to win this race and I always said I would not go on if it were no way to victory. ”

“Our campaign has reached the point,” continued Booker’s email, “where we need more money to develop a campaign that can win – money that we don’t have and money that is more difficult to obtain because I won. ” I am not in the next phase of the debate and because the urgent matter of impeachment will rightly keep me in Washington. “

After failing to conduct the December debate, Booker criticized the rules that prevented him from qualifying for the event and commented on the growing lack of diversity on the stage.

A consultant told CNN that it was not clear at this point whether Booker wanted to support another democratic candidate in primary education.

That said, Booker plans to put its support behind the candidates.