Cory Booker leaves the President’s race “without a path to victory”

January 13 (UPI) – Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, one of the first Democrats to take part in the 2020 presidential election, announced on Monday that he was leaving because he sees no way to nominate a party.

In a statement on his campaign website, Booker said the main reason for his decision was financial.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to build a campaign that we can win with – money that we don’t have,” he said.

“So I decided to put my campaign on hold now, take care of my wonderful staff and give you time to think about the other important decisions in this area.”

Booker’s exit occurred on the day before the seventh primary democratic debate for which he did not qualify and weeks before the start of the critical primary election season in states like New Hampshire and Iowa. Without Booker, ex-Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is the only black Democratic candidate.

The former Mayor of Newark started his campaign last February and entered the party’s field as the seventh Democrat, which at one point had more than 20 candidates.

“I entered the race for the president because I was firmly convinced that the answer to the general pain that Americans are experiencing right now is the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, to revive our common will, to take on our biggest challenges and create a fairer and fairer country for everyone, “said Booker.

“I’m going to continue this struggle – I just won’t make it this year as a presidential candidate.”

Booker won a significant number of endorsements in early primary states, but his campaign never gained enough momentum to surpass single-digit polls. His campaign raised $ 6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, well behind Senator Bernie Sanders’ $ 35 million and former Vice President Joe Biden’s $ 23 million.

Booker is the second Democrat to leave the race in the past three days. The candidate and author Marianne Williamson got out on Friday.