Cory Undlin, the Eagles’ defender, has been reported to act as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Loading...

PHILADELPHIA – One of the assistant coaches of the Philadelphia Eagles goes greener pastures.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, Cory Undlin, who has been a defensive coach for Philly since 2015, will travel to Detroit to assume the role of Lions defensive coordinator.

The Lions are hiring Eagle defensive coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator.

Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia started their NFL careers in 2004 as assistant coaches with the Patriots.

– Field Yates (@FieldYates), January 13, 2020

Undlin was hired for the first time in 2015 by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly and was one of the few assistants the team had retained after Kelly’s release.

He has been shot at by Philly fans in recent years thanks to the battles of the Eagles’ Secondary.

Philadelphia finished 22nd in the NFL against the pass this season. Against the pass they were the 30th in 2018 and the 25th in 2017.

39.952584

-75.165222

,