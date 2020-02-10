Cosmic Conjunction offers non-competition clause by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Sharing photos of our lives can help us appreciate the little things, look for beauty and respond to it with our own inner beauty and warmth. Except when that is not the case. Everyone has a threshold for social media above which nothing good comes. The combination of Mercury and Jupiter reminds us that life does not have to be a competition.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You are happy that you can do things that you could not do before. The list contains new items and items that go far back. Never forget that there was a time when you couldn’t even keep your own head up.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). If you can arrange that you are in a crowd, it will be a useful and healthy perspective shift. You will love to see how many things you and you do and probably feel and think the same. Talking to new people will be lucky.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Don’t worry if you get out of your element. The fact is that there are many people who know what they are talking about, but far fewer people who know when it is wiser not to talk at all.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Of course, there are days when your requests come in rotation. But for the most part, life plays its own music. You have little control over which number comes next and much control over how you dance to it.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The answer is “no” to 100% of the questions that are never asked. Questions today are like keys to you and require a similar finesse, so don’t be afraid to give them a jumble and twist.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Sometimes the way to win is to play harder and smarter and sometimes the way to win is not to play at all. Take a step back for the great strategy that goes beyond this game.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). These are difficult times, with shared opinions even the norm in your immediate environment. Fortunately, you can make a point with your diplomacy without making an enemy.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Your dreams can be your wings, but only if you bring them into the real world and involve other people. Otherwise your dreams will look more like a virtual reality headset that keeps you isolated in what is ultimately a lonely experience.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). There is something good every day, but today there are more good things. You want to keep track of this; take the time to write about it or take a photo that you can look back later to bask in the emotional sunshine.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Your heart is calm and your creativity is enlightened. It is no coincidence that these things happen at the same time. Being creative is a condition so essential to your well-being that you must visit as often as possible.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Validation is for parking, not for lunch or dating or working. You need so much less than you ever did and you want to put others at ease so that they don’t look for much.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You wouldn’t dream of seeing another person struggle while knowing very well that you can do something about it. And why would you not expect the same? Maybe it’s time to beat those who don’t come in.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 2). You will spend a lot of time training your mind to be stronger than your emotions so that you can execute plans without being derailed by the inevitable distractions and temptations of life. The majority of this training takes place in the field while you create great events from your projects and relationships. Scorpio and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 33, 38 and 15

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “My family of four consists of all fire signs. My husband is Sagittarius (12/17/62), my daughter is Aries (4/4/2005) and both my son (8/2/2006) and I (28-7-1965) are Leos. I wonder, are we destined for a life of great drama and conflict? Are there positive qualities to have so many fire signs in the same household? “

I’m guessing you never get bored. Although fire signs do not have exclusive theatrical rights to drama (water and even some air signs can compete well), they are likely to participate in their fair share. If you’ve ever seen a wildfire burn, you’ve seen flames thrive by transforming energy and catching up with air and space. In a home of extroverted people, spending family time together will be a noisy (and exciting!) Adventure. However, you are all elementally compatible and you understand each other’s basic character because it is yours: intuitive, impulsive and enthusiastic. No one will remember self-expression. When a family member is upset, everyone knows. In any case, it is unlikely that anyone will feel left out because there is a strong sense of belonging in this group and everyone stays together and supports each other when it really counts.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Actor / director / producer Dax Shepard interviews Hollywood’s most fascinating in a cross-section of categories on his podcast “Armchair Expert”, including his own wife, Disney Princess Kristen Bell. Shepard is a Capricorn born under a Virgo moon with Mercury and Venus also in Capricorn. The predominance of earth energy is an indicator of being one with the rhythms of life.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:05:53 -0800