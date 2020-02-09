Cosmic Guidance System Warning by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Use feelings to feel whether a situation is healthy or a person is real. Use feelings to try to understand someone, or feel your own needs. However, do not use your feelings as a GPS today, because feelings can be unreliable maps, modified by ego drives and immaturity. A judicious Libra moon suggests that we are guided by what is good.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). There are certain things you should not pay attention to, for example expertise in the medical, mechanical, educational and legal fields. A worthy expert should save you money in the long run.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You stay on point and refuse to do business for yourself. It is better to do nothing, so to keep your energy for the game, than to move all your vitality without purpose.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Urban planners keep water in a high tower so that when the time comes to use the water, gravity will do much of the work instead of pumping it to be fed. Let gravity also do part of your work today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You can’t dig a hole in another place by digging deeper. What is needed to solve today’s problem is not to try or drill harder. Go wide; go to the side; stretch.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your deepest desire is to move forward, achieve results, and serve others well. You want this more than you want validation. No matter how wonderful it is to hear what you want to hear, you would rather hear what you need to hear.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Struggles of one nature bleed in other parts of life, a blessing and an opportunity. Now you have more chances to solve the problem and more perspectives.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You really are not afraid of being different from the rest, but it is also wise to keep these differences to yourself until you are ready to own, share and collect them.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Persevere. Just think of the story you will ever tell about this. Give it up now and it won’t be a fun blast. You need a big end – a spectacular victory or failure. Anyway, it will be a win for real grit.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Professionalism will take a person quite far in solving a problem, but expertise goes much further. Do not rest; keep acquiring the practical hours and skills.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Creative and resourceful people make you think a little differently about your own company. The language that opens up new possibilities will lead to brilliant ideas. “What if?” Is a reliable prompt, and so is “Imagine …”

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Emotional problems are just waiting to be uprooted, confronted and eradicated. Releasing the gnarled little problems can be annoying, but once you’ve corrected this, you’re free!

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You can really be self-reliant, whether you want it or not, for a short or long time … and yet it is not your optimum mode. Ultimately, more good relationships will bring more joy, energy, success and soul maintenance.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 15). You don’t give anything more precious to loved ones than your presence, and they will celebrate the proximity that you share. You are lucky as a newcomer in a group. Your fresh perspective and the skills you take with you will increase everything. You are going to arrange things quickly. An investment will pay three times in 2020. Leo and Ram love you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 39, 2, 22 and 14.

ASTROLOGICAL CONJUNCTIONS: In 1973 the interstitial educational television program “Schoolhouse Rock!” The animated song “Conjunction Junction” from, in which we learned that the function of conjunctions is to connect words, sentences and clauses. It is the same in astrology, except that the link is with the energy of planets. If two planets on an astrological map are within 10 mathematical degrees of each other, they would be connected. This comes as close as possible. The result is a result that preserves the best qualities of each individual planet, while creating its own unique combination of energies. This week the most important conjunctions are in Capricorn and include Mercury, Saturn, Pluto and the sun. The individual characteristics of these planets now come together for a single purpose and bring the best that each has to offer for a particular situation.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has changed the world through non-violent methods. Communication planet Mercury was in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius at the time of King’s birth, and his birth moon was in spiritual Pisces. King famously suggested: “All the labor that elevates humanity has dignity and importance and must be performed with extreme care.”

