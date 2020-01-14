Cosmic Remedy for Overwhelm by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Life on earth was not always here, and it will not be here forever. But for 3 billion years, giving or taking, life has chosen a consistent line. “I will continue in one form or another,” life says, and who can claim? The solar conjunction of Jupiter can be overwhelming. Stay calm by considering the big picture and minimize your worries and concerns.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Every successful person has a story about pain. It is what makes achieving worthwhile. Although you are not looking for pain, you are not running away from it. You learned a long time ago that the only way out is via.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Announcing your plan is difficult. What if you don’t do it? What if telling everyone so exciting is that it actually looks a lot less fun and you lose motivation? Stay driven. Keep your intentions low.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Some of the great thinkers have declared the power of thought immeasurable, while others categorize the usefulness of the thought and lower the wisdom of habit. What is your opinion?

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Over your head? That was what those swimming lessons were for. All the same rules apply. Don’t thrash. Perform the movements that bring you to the surface where you can float.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Everyone in the neighborhood wants you to succeed. Even those who know they will be jealous still take root for you. Launch now while the wind is under your wings.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Your expectations are revealed by your behavior. They will teach you rules through the responses you give when your expectations are not met, met or exceeded.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Changing your learning habits changes everything. If you have more knowledge of an area, you can control it and get rid of a certain related problem forever.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Find someone who has danced in this field before and knows where all the slippery slopes, rabbit holes and traps are. To connect; asking questions; ask for guidance; take a class; make a plan.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Some people don’t like it when people tell them more than they wanted to know, but for you it’s pure entertainment. They will spill their colorful past and secret intentions. Sound!

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You live a really interesting life and you have interesting things to talk about, although you may not realize that until you have the benefit of contrast. Go ahead and talk.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Facts do not become facts just by actually appearing. That is why publishers, law enforcement officers and parents of teenagers apply the magic of fact-checking. Apply the same rules to feelings.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You can feel when the energy comes from a room, a conversation or a task. This is natural progression, but it is just as natural for you to back it up as that is what you have to do.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 27). You enter this solar year with great ideas. For best luck, change them to a detailed plan in the next 10 days. A project will be a solar trip in February. The crew then marches to your dream boat. See more of the world and get involved with your prospects before you make an investment in the spring. Gemini and Leo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 4, 44, 39 and 10.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: Talking about your struggles makes you vulnerable, but communication is crucial to the healing process. TAURUS: You begin to see it: a certain relationship has real potential to become a fixed value. GEMINI: To keep the tension in a relationship alive and well, some orders must remain unfulfilled. CANCER: You play a difficult game with high stakes and many innings. After a few different approaches, you will eventually win. LEO: What you think you’re struggling with is actually a widespread problem, so say it. VIRGO: Honesty in advance is how you want to give and receive information. It saves you a lot of wasted time. LIBRA: The more self-confidence you get, the less you give to impress others and the more you focus on finding people who are already impressed. SCORPIO: A fateful feeling starts. The next move seems so good that it looks like you could make that move. SAGITTARIUS: The humble and merciful have more reason to boast than the creators, and yet they remain modest. STEENBOK: You do quite a lot that was not in the brochure. AQUARIUS: Your creativity is one of your most attractive qualities, so don’t suppress it. FISHING: Sometimes familiarity lets people forget their ways. Don’t let it happen to you, and don’t stand for it either.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Aquarius and Capricorn are the ones viewing this holiday weekend, a couple with an attraction quotient that exceeds the sum of their already significant individual draw. That is why these two should not waste cosmic love by staying home. To dress up; going out; enjoy the attention while you look at the prospects for the new year. People will want to start with what these two are selling.

