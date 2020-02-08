Cosmic self-esteem day through vacation Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Mercury in a casual corner to dreamy Neptune suggests that you love yourself the way you want other people to love you. It is not because other people ultimately do not find out, but educational role models ensure faster learning. We do not always get ideas for self-love. Yet we are the ones with the most clues about what we need.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Every time you act from your inner authority, you grow in trust and charisma. Contact yourself to ensure that you make decisions that are not only good for society, but also for you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). With children or those who cannot take care of themselves, it is appropriate to participate selflessly. But in relationships with capable adults, it is a problem if only one person takes care of it and makes compromises.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You have a fully formed identity beyond the time you spend with loved ones, and this is part of what makes it so exciting to spend time together. Everyone brings unique attributes to the table.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). People change when they want and are ready and know how. Maybe you want to change or maybe you want someone else to do that. Staying apart from each other’s processes and still being supportive will be difficult and yet feasible.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Love is not blind. It is actually the deceptive double of love, falling in love, that chemically changes the mind and influences perception in different ways. Take this phenomenon into account with today’s fixations.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You will think about what you are and what you could be. The available insights await you in a quiet space outside the events and responsibilities of the day.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You tried things that worked and things that didn’t. Pay attention to a rebound situation during the experiment. Opposite energies can be equally harmful. Often the best route out of the way is a side step.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). If you feel an overwhelming urge for the energies of pity or salvation, this is a red flag to watch out for. It indicates a tendency to take more responsibility than you should in the deal.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You are a role model for people. You forget this but are reminded today with the flattery of copycats. It’s really the biggest compliment, but it also makes you think twice about what you’re modeling.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Multitasking is usually not the best way to get things done, but today you have the talent to work on 10 things at the same time. As long as two of the 10 things are not driving and texting, the day is a winner.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You will meet someone who is able to accept your gifts and help you go to places – that is, if you know where you want to go. If you cannot show it on a map, try to pass on as vivid an image as possible.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). What do you think would happen if you raised your expectations of love? You can be disappointed or happy with the way people use the opportunity. It is a risk that it could be worth.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 8). People depend on you, and this puts the fire in your stomach to make something happen. You learn tips and tricks that change into money and relationships. You experience closeness, pleasure and a great sense of security in love. Libra and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 20, 44, 18 and 9.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have had at least seven dreams about a griffin. I don’t play fantasy role plays or read “Harry Potter” books, and I didn’t even know what a griffin was until I told my dream to a friend who pointed out that the creature I described – with the hind legs of a lion and the head of an eagle – sounded like a griffin. Only my being has a strange tail and no wings. What do you think this means? ”

Does the tail look like the tail of a camel? And is your being without ears? It may be the opinion officer, a family member without ears of the griffin who is sometimes born without wings. This category of mystical beings represents the most royal of the animal kingdom, because the lion is the king of the land and the eagle is the king of heaven. And although they look fierce, it is believed that the opinion officer is gentle. It is also known for loyalty, couples for life. If his partner dies, he does not hire another. You may have a relationship problem that the opinion expert wants to help you through – a problem that can be solved through loyalty, patience, class, inner strength and grace.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The King of Rock ’N’ Roll was born today and more than 80 years later, fans around the world celebrate the birthday of the legendary Elvis Presley. Presley was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were all in Capricorn, a sign known for his hardworking ambition. These powerful placements were contrasted by a sensitive, empathetic Pisces moon and happy Jupiter in sensual, shocking Scorpio.

