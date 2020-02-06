Cosmic Weaving Convention by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Very influential planets meet to change the world. Hang together in a small cluster of the Mercury, Saturn, Pluto and the sun map. To make matters even more interesting, Venus is dominated by empathes. So not only do these planets interact, they sense each other metaphorically as they conspire to weave the future together.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You will do what others find risky, scary or difficult. You try not to prove anything. This is where life has led you or where your interests have ended. This is just who you are.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You have collected a number of tricks and methods in your toolbox and now it is time to keep in touch with your sources. Think about what your best moves are so that you will remember them at the right time.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Tensions will rise, although you will increase if you interrupt the escalation by apologizing for 15 minutes. Go away. Become calm and comfortable. Once you get out of the fight, you see the situation in a new light.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). It is the goal on your part to suppress evil and to maintain virtue. The purpose on the other hand is exactly the same. The only differences are differences in definition. That is of course all.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your mind quickly gives meaning and reason to every feeling that comes up. This makes matters unnecessarily complicated. If you let feelings come to the surface and fade without telling a story, you move through life lighter.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Now that you begin to see some progress on this journey, the most important thing is to stay on the same path. Do not search for a new destination. Consolidate and stick to the mission.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You are not going to stop anything by fighting it frontally today. Accept and redirect. Connect with the thing that you want to eliminate from your life, but only enough contact to push it in a direction away from you.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You will experience sensations that will keep you sharp. Small distractions, a lively feeling, nervousness, these are all indications of increased awareness. They will pass. Find the gift in them before they do it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). It is better to take action based on a fervent desire for the result, or because you are in love with the promise of the task, than to take action based on a sense of obligation. When love plays a role, difficult things become easy.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). It doesn’t seem that long ago that you’ve simplified your life, and now it’s a bit too full and stuffed again. The secret to always being green is to regularly organize, clean up and clean.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You have something that works for you. Let it work even better through dedication. Make it holy. Because of your intention and blessing, some of you will be more powerful, protected and sealed for you.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). If you see what you want, you are happy to receive it immediately. However, try not to be impatient. In today’s case, waiting later can prevent much greater frustration. Give it a minimum of 48 hours.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 13). Just as the zest of a lemon is in the zest, you carry your zest for life on the surface, although your liveliness is a product of a much deeper spiritual fullness. Your solar year is fast. You are experimental but decisive. You don’t waste time jumping on what seems to be the wrong way to get to the right one. Aries and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 32, 18 and 45.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I am a Virgo and I find it practically impossible to stay positive. Whatever happens, I am the one who immediately thinks about what can go wrong. I am skeptical about happiness. I want to light up, but I know not how. “

Accept that many of your thoughts will be negative and that you cannot do anything about it. It is even a sign of intelligence. You come from a long line of negative thinkers and your gene pool would not have survived otherwise for so long. You are not the only one either. In fact, most people have a steady stream of negative thoughts. So there is no reason to scold yourself that you have a typical human brain. Negativity bias has worked to keep people on the safe side for 200,000 years, and it’s not going anywhere fast.

To relieve, you must acknowledge that you do not have to identify with or believe any thought that goes through your mind. You can also train yourself to have more positive thoughts. You can become creative and counteract negative thoughts with something more useful. You can guide your mind and your happiness depends on it. You don’t have to believe in luck to make it happen to you. Go through the movements of choosing lighter thoughts and you will be lighter.

FAMOUS PROFILE: Orlando Bloom excels in fantasy worlds and with a click of a remote control fighting pirates can be found, valuable antiques from China accompanied or a fairy written on “Carnival Row”. He returns to his earthly Capricorn roots in the upcoming historical war drama ‘The Outpost’. Bloom, born under three large Capricorn fixtures, thrives on challenge. It is that Scorpio moon that places the sizzle just below the handsome surface.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Wednesday December 18, 2019 23:41:48 -0800