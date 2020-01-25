Cosmograf announces live data for October

Cosmohrag has announced a short series of live dates for October. Support comes from Gunglfy from Big Big Train guitarist Rikard Sjoblom. Cosmographer Robin Armstrong recently stepped away from live tasks at Big Big Train to focus on his own musical endeavors.

“I am very excited about bringing Cosmograf back to the stage,” Armstrong tells Prog. “It has been 6 years since our first performance, far too long and the audience has grown enormously since then and has never stopped me from doing live shows. The time has finally come to get started, and with the super bunch of talented guys in my band, we’re going to show everyone what we can do. The fact that I also do these shows alongside the incredible Rikard Sjoblom and his band Gungfly makes it even better. “

They will play:

Oct 2: London Dingwalls

Oct 3: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 4: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival

Tickets can be purchased Monday for London and Manchester. Summer’s End tickets are available here.