[Cossitt Library manager looks beyond books]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[cossitt-library-manager-looks-beyond-books]



By
Jared Boyd


Updated: February 21, 2020 4: 00 AM CT |
Published: February 21, 2020 4: 00 AM CT

<strong>Shamichael Hallman, a former minister who is now heading the project to reimagine the Cossitt Library, looks at a 144-year-old old edition of the Memphis Daily Appeal that was found sealed inside the original half of the city’s oldest library on Jan. 16, 2020.</strong> (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24998/1200″ data-largeheight=”872″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24998_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Shamichael Hallman, a former minister who is now heading the project to reimagine the Cossitt Library, looks at a 144-year-old old edition of the Memphis Daily Appeal that was found sealed inside the original half of the city’s oldest library on Jan. 16, 2020.</strong> (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Shamichael Hallman
Cossitt Library
Booker T. Jones
LeMoyne-Owen College

Jared Boyd

Jared Boyd

Jared Boyd is a general assignment reporter with The Daily Memphian who can be found covering just about anything people in the Mid-South might find interesting. His friends call him “Jay B.,” and you can, too.

Email Editions

Sign up for our morning and evening editions, plus breaking news.

  1. 1.

    Cigar bar plans two-story humidor, performance area with Downtown loan




  2. 2.

    Calkins: Only death could keep her from Memphis basketball




  3. 3.

    Nurses want to do their jobs without physician oversight




  4. 4.

    Distressed, crime-prone motels get new life as affordable housing




  5. 5.

    Epidemiologist: Why I fear the coronavirus COVID-19