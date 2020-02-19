[Cost-free Blago motion received unlikely improve from Chicago police union]

Who knew!

Sneed has discovered Chicago Fraternal Purchase of Law enforcement union president Kevin Graham wrote a letter to President Donald Trump months ago requesting the commutation of former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s jail sentence.

“I believe that everyone must be addressed quite in the city and prosecutors can go into overdrive with too much sentencing, and I felt Blagojevich’s 14-yr sentence was too much,“ Graham instructed Sneed.

When he would not expose his earlier voting record, he insisted he experienced never fulfilled Blagojevich.

“I really do not know him but that should not prevent any one from stating his truth on extreme punishment,” he claimed.

The five-paragraph letter was created on Fraternal Get of Police Chicago Lodge #seven letterhead and co-authored by Martin Preib, the FOP’s next in command who is jogging versus Graham in the up coming union election.

“We just thought a 14-calendar year sentence was more than the top rated … compared to what goes on in Prepare dinner County in which people today do not get 14 several years for murder!” Graham said.

The letter was despatched Jan. 24, which now seems to be prescient contemplating Trump’s determination to commute Rod’s sentence Tuesday. Requested why they penned the ask for just a handful of weeks ago, Graham stated: “I just felt this was the ideal time to send out the letter.”

The letter states: “While Mr. Blagojevich’s conviction for corruption is a really serious criminal offense, his punishment has been, in our opinion, abnormal.

“Corruption in the governor’s office is almost nothing new, but overpowering proof from other governors for comparable wrongdoing has not satisfied with anything near to the punishment meted out to Mr. Blagojevich.”

The letter cited former Republican Gov. George Ryan’s felony convictions (for which he was sentenced to six.5 years in jail) … as perfectly as “evidence of misconduct” by Ryan and previous Gov. Pat Quinn “in the release of convicted killers on the declare of wrongful conviction.”

• Backshot: Graham was the ONLY city formal greeting President Trump on his initially formal POTUS take a look at to the metropolis in Oct to show up at a private fundraiser and an international legislation enforcement conclave at McCormick Position, where by he acquired a particular shout out from Trump.

• Upshot: Graham was subsequently invited to the White Property a couple months afterwards for a private confab with Trump and 8 other law enforcement union presidents.

“That’s when I thanked the president for supporting the law enforcement nationwide and citing Chicago in certain,” said Graham. “And we also mentioned prosecutors and unfair sentences!”

• The letter praised Trump for the indicator “of your braveness to do what is proper in supporting law and purchase.” It was also despatched with a “spirit of gratitude” thanking the president and his Justice Section for “opposing the (law enforcement) consent decree foisted on our users by local officials.” The consent decree approach essential a selection of law enforcement reforms the union opposed.

• Guaranteed shot? Does it go with out declaring who Graham strategies to vote for in November? “I am inclined to guidance President Trump in the future election … though it’s critical to observe our nationwide association can make our official endorsement for president,” Graham included.

Any bets?