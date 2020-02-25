cost-free-ihop-pancakes-on-tuesday-for-countrywide-pancake-day

IHOP is producing its Countrywide Pancake Working day giveaway sweeter.

In addition to giving away free of charge brief stacks of buttermilk pancakes at participating areas nationwide Tuesday, the chain will serve up 250,000 fast acquire prizes with a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes. Tuesday, the day right before Ash Wednesday, also is acknowledged as Excess fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras and Shrove Tuesday.

The 15th annual free of charge pancake giveaway is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. regional time at most destinations. The function, which also is an once-a-year fundraiser, lasts right until 10 p.m. at find areas.

The Glendale, California-based chain said in a news launch that the intention is to raise additional than $4 million for charities that contain Children’s Wonder Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Little ones.

Because 2006, IHOP has raised additional than $30 million for its charity partners in the course of the function. For the duration of National Pancake Working day on Tuesday, donations will be acknowledged and visitors can donate on-verify, with income at donation containers or by acquiring a wall tag at the restaurant.

Absolutely free IHOP pancakes for Pancake Day

No order is vital to get the totally free pancakes Tuesday, but look at to make certain your location is participating right before heading out. The present is dine-in only and there is a restrict of 1 cost-free quick stack for every person.

A quick stack of a few pancakes usually expenditures $five.99.

For a constrained time, IHOP is giving cost-free all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes with the acquire of any breakfast combo at taking part places. This deal won’t be obtainable Feb. 25 and it’s not legitimate for the 55-moreover and little ones menu or with an omelette.

Also get totally free pancakes for signing up for MyHop e-mails at www.ihop.com/myhop. You will get a coupon for free pancakes for joining, a stack for your birthday and then on the anniversary of when you signed up.

Pancakes for Existence sweepstakes

The new Pancakes for Existence contest incorporates virtually $one.6 million in prizes which includes minimal-edition pancake-themed items like bicycles, scooters, jackets, gift playing cards and free of charge pancakes.

“This 12 months, we definitely amped up our annual celebration by making the final IHOP enthusiast sweepstakes in which one fortunate pancake-er will stroll absent with ‘Pancakes for Lifestyle,’” Stephanie Peterson, a firm spokeswoman, reported in a assertion.

To enter, you will have to be U.S. resident and at least 13 several years aged, according to the contest principles. You’ll need to go to a participating cafe and scan a QR code on a indication at the table Tuesday to uncover out if you are an fast prize winner.

Right after finishing the essential information for the quick get contest, IHOP claims all individuals will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Just one grand prize winner will be paid in gift playing cards totaling $15,000 with the complete sum awarded in 2020, the policies condition.

