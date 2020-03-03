[cost-free-solo-directing-duo-to-helm-universal’s-adaptation-of-thai-cave-rescue-tale]

No cost Solo directing duo to helm Universal’s adaptation of Thai cave rescue tale

Soon after a lot more than a calendar year due to the fact it was claimed that Universal Photos is producing a film about the 2018 Thailand cave rescue story, Deadline now provides phrase that Academy Award-winning filmmaking duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have signed on to helm the studio’s film adaptation which is at this time remaining penned by Midway scribe Wes Tooke. This task will mark Vasarhelyi and Chin’s very first narrative attribute.

The gifted married couple are most effective identified for directing the 2018 documentary movie Totally free Solo which been given significant acclaimed and a lot of awards which includes an Oscar for Finest Aspect Documentary and six Emmy Awards for Exceptional Director.

The untitled feature will probable comply with the intensive and tricky rescue mission of the Wild Boars soccer crew, immediately after 12 Thai boys aged 11-16 and their coach got regrettably trapped in the Tham Luang Cave in Thailand final June 23, 2018. They managed to endure for 18 long times before staying miraculously rescued by a brave group of worldwide divers. The entire rescue mission of the boys was documented and televised across the environment which led to tens of millions of men and women anticipating information updates regarding the rescue.

In 2018, Universal Shots had successfully acquired the existence rights of the primary individuals who ended up concerned in the rescue mission which includes the divers, Dr, Richard Harris and Dr. Craig Challen, and 13 survivors consisting of the Wild Boar soccer group and their Coach Aekkaphol Chantawong.

Michael De Luca will govt develop for his eponymous creation enterprise with Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano are also creating through their Cavalry Media banner. De Luca and Brunetti’s collaborations have often resulted in successful projects. They have labored together in movies such as Fifty Shades of Gray series, Academy-nominated movie Captain Phillips and the award-profitable film The Social Community.

At the moment, there are also two other assignments about the 2018 Thailand cave rescue story including Mad Prosperous Asians director Jon M. Chu ‘s adaptation which was picked up by Netflix previous yr and De Warrenne Pictures’ adaptation with British director Tom Waller set to direct.

