Cost of the police visit to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge estimated at 1.3 million euros

The cost to Garda of providing security during the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland has been estimated at € 1.3 million.

A major security operation was necessary when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Republic last month on a journey of just over 48 hours.

They were armed gardaí from the emergency response unit escorting the couple with royal protection officers from Great Britain. Snipers were also deployed on the roofs of certain areas which they visited for long periods.

The high-visibility police operation, involving front-line members in uniform, was also in place at the locations visited and on the roads between these locations.

Major diversions of roads were also in place while drains were combed for any explosive device before their visit. Many guards involved in the security operation were working overtime so that regular police services could continue across the country.

The cost of the security operation was confirmed by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in correspondence with the police.

Overtime

Garda sources up while it may take some time before all overtime and expense requests are processed before a specific cost can be reached, the final bill would be 1.3 million euros or very close to this figure.

Harris told the police that the visit was “significant pressure … especially on overtime and travel and subsistence budgets”.

The cost of the visit, from March 3 to 5, compares to € 300,000 for a visit to Ireland of around 36 hours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

However, the cost of the Garda visit was modest compared to the 24 million euro security budget for Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011.

When US President Donald Trump visited Ireland last June, the security bill amounted to 11 million euros while the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence last September cost 3 millions of euros.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit saw the couple visit President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin as well as other parts of Dublin, including the Garden of Remembrance, government buildings, Guinness Store House, Temple Bar and Howth.

They also visited the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Center in Co Meath and met farmers from the county as well as the children’s and family charity Extern in Co Kildare.

They concluded their visit to Galway, with a walkabout in the city, and received an intensive throwing course at the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club.

Harris also told police that the police operation around Covid19 would put the force under unprecedented financial pressure, but said senior officers had been asked to stay within their budget for this period. ‘year.

However, informed sources said that the authority update had been written before the scale of the police operation required for Covid19 was formulated and put in place and that budgets would be exceeded given the scope of the operation required.